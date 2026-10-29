Gracie Abrams – Here You Come, There You Go: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Ottobre 2026 Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams è il lead single della versione deluxe di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano arriva dopo la sua partecipazione al Saturday Night Live durante l’episodio speciale di Halloween che andrà in onda sabato 31 ottobre. Intanto l’artista statunitense si prepara con grande entusiasmo al suo Look at my life tour che avrà inizio nel mese di dicembre. «Here You Come, There You Go esce domani, 29 ottobre», ha annunciato Gracie il giorno prima dell’uscita del pezzo. «Amo tantissimo questa canzone; scriverla insieme a Jim-E Stack e Amy Allen mi ha fatto sentire di nuovo una bambina. Sono davvero entusiasta e spero che vi piaccia». Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Here You Come, There You Go Gracie Abrams Hell froze in my bedroom A phenomenon I came to Half-believe in, I never met you before That’s when you decide you want more Now you’re wanting back in Your big dramatic feelings Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go Here you come, there you go Go, ooh, spit it out, say what you’re after Pull doors in my life until it shatters Oh, so my well-being’s not a factor No, it never stopped me loving you before Now you’re wanting back in Your big dramatic feelings Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go Here you come, there you go Call me your miracle Kill and die and make it grow Ah, ah, ah Here you come, right on cue Break my heart and make it new What the hell can I do? Ah, ah, ah Now you’re wanting back in Your big dramatic feelings Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go Here you come, there you go Here you come, there you go Here you come, there you go Perfect, we got you something (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione L’inferno si è gelato nella mia camera da letto Un fenomeno a cui ero arrivata Quasi credere che non ti avevo mai incontrato prima Ed è proprio allora che decidi di volere di più Ora vuoi tornare dentro Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Dai, ooh, sputa il rospo, dì cosa stai cercando Tira le porte della mia vita finché non va in frantumi Oh, quindi il mio benessere non è un fattore No, non mi ha mai impedito di amarti prima Ora vuoi tornare dentro Con i tuoi grandi melodramma Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Chiamami il tuo miracolo Uccidi e muori e falla crescere Ah, ah, ah Ecco che arrivi, spaccando il secondo Spezzami il cuore e rifallo nuovo Che diavolo posso farci? Ah, ah, ah Ora vuoi tornare dentro Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo Scioglimi come per magia, eccoti che arrivi, eccoti che te ne vai Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai Perfetto, abbiamo preso qualcosa per te Cosa ne pensate di Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams?