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Gracie Abrams – Here You Come, There You Go: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
gracie abrams - date in italia

Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams è il lead single della versione deluxe di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano arriva dopo la sua partecipazione al Saturday Night Live durante l’episodio speciale di Halloween che andrà in onda sabato 31 ottobre. Intanto l’artista statunitense si prepara con grande entusiasmo al suo Look at my life tour che avrà inizio nel mese di dicembre.

«Here You Come, There You Go esce domani, 29 ottobre», ha annunciato Gracie il giorno prima dell’uscita del pezzo. «Amo tantissimo questa canzone; scriverla insieme a Jim-E Stack e Amy Allen mi ha fatto sentire di nuovo una bambina. Sono davvero entusiasta e spero che vi piaccia».

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Here You Come, There You Go Gracie Abrams

Hell froze in my bedroom
A phenomenon I came to
Half-believe in, I never met you before
That’s when you decide you want more

Now you’re wanting back in
Your big dramatic feelings
Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so
Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope
Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Go, ooh, spit it out, say what you’re after
Pull doors in my life until it shatters
Oh, so my well-being’s not a factor
No, it never stopped me loving you before

Now you’re wanting back in
Your big dramatic feelings
Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so
Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope
Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go
Call me your miracle
Kill and die and make it grow
Ah, ah, ah
Here you come, right on cue
Break my heart and make it new
What the hell can I do?
Ah, ah, ah

Now you’re wanting back in
Your big dramatic feelings
Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so
Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope
Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go
Here you come, there you go
Here you come, there you go
Perfect, we got you something

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

L’inferno si è gelato nella mia camera da letto
Un fenomeno a cui ero arrivata
Quasi credere che non ti avevo mai incontrato prima
Ed è proprio allora che decidi di volere di più

Ora vuoi tornare dentro
Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi
Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così
Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo
Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai
Dai, ooh, sputa il rospo, dì cosa stai cercando
Tira le porte della mia vita finché non va in frantumi
Oh, quindi il mio benessere non è un fattore
No, non mi ha mai impedito di amarti prima

Ora vuoi tornare dentro
Con i tuoi grandi melodramma
Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così
Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo
Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai
Chiamami il tuo miracolo
Uccidi e muori e falla crescere
Ah, ah, ah
Ecco che arrivi, spaccando il secondo
Spezzami il cuore e rifallo nuovo
Che diavolo posso farci?
Ah, ah, ah

Ora vuoi tornare dentro
Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi
Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così
Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo
Scioglimi come per magia, eccoti che arrivi, eccoti che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai
Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai
Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Perfetto, abbiamo preso qualcosa per te

Cosa ne pensate di Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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