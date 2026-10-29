Gracie Abrams – Here You Come, There You Go: testo e traduzione

Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams è il lead single della versione deluxe di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano arriva dopo la sua partecipazione al Saturday Night Live durante l’episodio speciale di Halloween che andrà in onda sabato 31 ottobre. Intanto l’artista statunitense si prepara con grande entusiasmo al suo Look at my life tour che avrà inizio nel mese di dicembre.

«Here You Come, There You Go esce domani, 29 ottobre», ha annunciato Gracie il giorno prima dell’uscita del pezzo. «Amo tantissimo questa canzone; scriverla insieme a Jim-E Stack e Amy Allen mi ha fatto sentire di nuovo una bambina. Sono davvero entusiasta e spero che vi piaccia».

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Here You Come, There You Go Gracie Abrams

Hell froze in my bedroom

A phenomenon I came to

Half-believe in, I never met you before

That’s when you decide you want more

Now you’re wanting back in

Your big dramatic feelings

Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so

Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope

Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Go, ooh, spit it out, say what you’re after

Pull doors in my life until it shatters

Oh, so my well-being’s not a factor

No, it never stopped me loving you before

Now you’re wanting back in

Your big dramatic feelings

Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so

Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope

Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Call me your miracle

Kill and die and make it grow

Ah, ah, ah

Here you come, right on cue

Break my heart and make it new

What the hell can I do?

Ah, ah, ah

Now you’re wanting back in

Your big dramatic feelings

Funny how it happens when I’m good, when I’m so

Securely attached, I’m a double-knotted rope

Undo me like magic, here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Here you come, there you go

Perfect, we got you something

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

L’inferno si è gelato nella mia camera da letto

Un fenomeno a cui ero arrivata

Quasi credere che non ti avevo mai incontrato prima

Ed è proprio allora che decidi di volere di più

Ora vuoi tornare dentro

Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi

Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così

Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo

Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Dai, ooh, sputa il rospo, dì cosa stai cercando

Tira le porte della mia vita finché non va in frantumi

Oh, quindi il mio benessere non è un fattore

No, non mi ha mai impedito di amarti prima

Ora vuoi tornare dentro

Con i tuoi grandi melodramma

Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così

Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo

Scioglimi come per magia, ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Chiamami il tuo miracolo

Uccidi e muori e falla crescere

Ah, ah, ah

Ecco che arrivi, spaccando il secondo

Spezzami il cuore e rifallo nuovo

Che diavolo posso farci?

Ah, ah, ah

Ora vuoi tornare dentro

Con i tuoi grandi melodrammi

Buffo come accada quando sto bene, quando sono così

Sicuramente attaccata, sono una corda con un doppio nodo

Scioglimi come per magia, eccoti che arrivi, eccoti che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Ecco che arrivi, ecco che te ne vai

Perfetto, abbiamo preso qualcosa per te

Cosa ne pensate di Here You Come, There You Go di Gracie Abrams?