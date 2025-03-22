Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Don’t Take It Personally (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

Don’t Take It Personally è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Don’t Take It Personally

I know the two of you used to talk like every day

And ever since I came around it hasn’t been the same

You probably got a dart board with my face right in the middle he sleeps in my bed

I met his parents it’s official

Please don’t take it personally

Some things are just meant to be

Don’t waste all your energy

We both know that he loves me

Oh honey, you deserve it

I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect

Please don’t take it personally

Some things are just meant to be

You’re so beautiful it’s still hard for me to swallow

I used get so jealous i would stress eat drown my sorrows

In a bottle of vodka and then I remembered that he doesn’t want ya no he doesn’t want ya

Please don’t take it personally

Something’s are just meant to be

Don’t waste all your energy

We both know that he loves me

Oh honey, you deserve it

I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect

Please don’t take it personally

Something’s are just meant to be forever

Forever

Forever

Forever

Oh, forever

Forever

And ever

Please don’t take it personally

Traduzione

So che voi due parlavate praticamente ogni giorno

E da quando sono arrivata non è più lo stesso

Probabilmente hai un bersaglio con la mia faccia proprio in mezzo, dorme nel mio letto

Ho incontrato i suoi genitori, è ufficiale

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere

Non sprecare tutte le tue energie

Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama

Oh tesoro, te lo meriti

So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere

Sei così bello che è ancora difficile per me mandarla giù

Ero così gelosa che mangiavo per lo stress annegavo i miei dispiaceri

In una bottiglia di vodka e poi ho ricordato che lui non ti vuole, no, non ti vuole

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere

Non sprecare tutte le tue energie

Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama

Oh tesoro, te lo meriti

So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

Qualcosa è destinato a durare per sempre

Per sempre

Per sempre

Per sempre

Oh, per sempre

Per sempre

E per sempre

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

