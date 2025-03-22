Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Don’t Take It Personally (Video, Testo e Traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Marzo 2025 Don’t Take It Personally è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone. Testo Don’t Take It Personally I know the two of you used to talk like every day And ever since I came around it hasn’t been the same You probably got a dart board with my face right in the middle he sleeps in my bed I met his parents it’s official Please don’t take it personally Some things are just meant to be Don’t waste all your energy We both know that he loves me Oh honey, you deserve it I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect Please don’t take it personally Some things are just meant to be You’re so beautiful it’s still hard for me to swallow I used get so jealous i would stress eat drown my sorrows In a bottle of vodka and then I remembered that he doesn’t want ya no he doesn’t want ya Please don’t take it personally Something’s are just meant to be Don’t waste all your energy We both know that he loves me Oh honey, you deserve it I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect Please don’t take it personally Something’s are just meant to be forever Forever Forever Forever Oh, forever Forever And ever Please don’t take it personally Traduzione So che voi due parlavate praticamente ogni giorno E da quando sono arrivata non è più lo stesso Probabilmente hai un bersaglio con la mia faccia proprio in mezzo, dorme nel mio letto Ho incontrato i suoi genitori, è ufficiale Per favore non prenderla sul personale Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere Non sprecare tutte le tue energie Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama Oh tesoro, te lo meriti So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto Per favore non prenderla sul personale Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere Sei così bello che è ancora difficile per me mandarla giù Ero così gelosa che mangiavo per lo stress annegavo i miei dispiaceri In una bottiglia di vodka e poi ho ricordato che lui non ti vuole, no, non ti vuole Per favore non prenderla sul personale Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere Non sprecare tutte le tue energie Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama Oh tesoro, te lo meriti So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto Per favore non prenderla sul personale Qualcosa è destinato a durare per sempre Per sempre Per sempre Per sempre Oh, per sempre Per sempre E per sempre Per favore non prenderla sul personale Cosa ne pensate di Don’t Take It Personally di Selena Gomez?