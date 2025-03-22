GingerGeneration.it

Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Don’t Take It Personally (Video, Testo e Traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
i said i love you first

Don’t Take It Personally è una traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone.

Testo Don’t Take It Personally

I know the two of you used to talk like every day
And ever since I came around it hasn’t been the same
You probably got a dart board with my face right in the middle he sleeps in my bed
I met his parents it’s official

Please don’t take it personally
Some things are just meant to be
Don’t waste all your energy
We both know that he loves me

Oh honey, you deserve it
I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect
Please don’t take it personally
Some things are just meant to be

You’re so beautiful it’s still hard for me to swallow
I used get so jealous i would stress eat drown my sorrows
In a bottle of vodka and then I remembered that he doesn’t want ya no he doesn’t want ya

Please don’t take it personally
Something’s are just meant to be
Don’t waste all your energy
We both know that he loves me

Oh honey, you deserve it
I know you’re gonna find somebody perfect
Please don’t take it personally
Something’s are just meant to be forever

Forever
Forever
Forever
Oh, forever
Forever
And ever

Please don’t take it personally

Traduzione

So che voi due parlavate praticamente ogni giorno
E da quando sono arrivata non è più lo stesso
Probabilmente hai un bersaglio con la mia faccia proprio in mezzo, dorme nel mio letto
Ho incontrato i suoi genitori, è ufficiale

Per favore non prenderla sul personale
Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere
Non sprecare tutte le tue energie
Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama

Oh tesoro, te lo meriti
So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto
Per favore non prenderla sul personale
Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere

Sei così bello che è ancora difficile per me mandarla giù
Ero così gelosa che mangiavo per lo stress annegavo i miei dispiaceri
In una bottiglia di vodka e poi ho ricordato che lui non ti vuole, no, non ti vuole

Per favore non prenderla sul personale
Alcune cose sono destinate ad essere
Non sprecare tutte le tue energie
Sappiamo entrambi che mi ama

Oh tesoro, te lo meriti
So che troverai qualcuno di perfetto
Per favore non prenderla sul personale
Qualcosa è destinato a durare per sempre

Per sempre
Per sempre
Per sempre
Oh, per sempre
Per sempre
E per sempre

Per favore non prenderla sul personale

Cosa ne pensate di Don’t Take It Personally di Selena Gomez?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati