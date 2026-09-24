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Taylor Swift – Pink Clouding: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift the life of a showgirl the encore

Pink Clouding è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni.

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Pink Clouding

Met the magenta sunrise
Fuchsia forever intertwined
Threw the rosewood on the fire
Neither of us knew at the time
That I was a liar

And it was so good
Letting you want me
So good
To make promises, promises
Pr-pr-promises

But I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink, ha-ha-ha)
Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body
Gray (Gray) rocking where the arrow hit
Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry
I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)
So I left you up there on a, pink cloud (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

He cut me crimson, bled me dry
He crossеd my heart, I hoped to die (Hopеd to die)
Ripped all my orchids from the vine
You met me at a cursed time
I told you I was fine

And you were so good (Good)
That’s why you haunt me
Like you should (Should)
And all my promises, promises
Pr-pr-promises

‘Cause I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink)
Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body (Ha-ha-ha)
Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Gray)
Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry
I didn’t want to let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)
So I left you up there on a pink cloud (Pink, pink cloud)

I hope
You realized my kind of trouble wasn’t worth it
And the way I treated you, you never deserved it
And I swear to God, to this day
I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person
And I gave you zero reason to believe it
So be it
But it didn’t mean nothing
Just ‘cause I could leave it

I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Ha-ha-ha)
Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body
Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Ha-ha-ha, gray, where the arrow hit)
Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I hope you landed safely on the ground, hey (Pink cloud, pink cloud)
And I hope you’re so happy now (Pink cloud, pink cloud)
I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)
So I left you up there (Pink cloud)
On a pink cloud

Traduzione

Ho incontrato l’alba color magenta
Fucsia, intrecciati per sempre
Ho gettato il legno di rosa nel fuoco
Nessuno dei due sapeva, allora
Che ero una bugiarda

Ed è stato così bello
Lasciare che tu mi desiderassi
Così bello
Fare promesse, promesse
Pro-pro-promesse

Ma ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa, ah-ah-ah)
Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia
Grigio (Grigio), dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito
Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa
Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)
Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Mi ha ferita a sangue, mi ha prosciugata
Ha giurato sul suo cuore, e io speravo di morire (Speravo di morire)
Ha strappato tutte le mie orchidee dal tralcio
Mi hai incontrata in un momento maledetto
Ti ho detto che stavo bene

Ed eri così bravo (Bravo)
Ecco perché mi tormenti
Come dovresti (Dovresti)
E tutte le mie promesse, promesse
Pro-pro-promesse

Perché ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa)
Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia (Ah-ah-ah)
Grigio, dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito (Grigio)
Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa
Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)
Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Rosa, nuvola rosa)

Spero
Che tu abbia capito che il mio genere di guai non ne valeva la pena
E che non meritavi affatto il modo in cui ti ho trattato
E giuro su Dio, ancora oggi
Mi sveglio con la paura di aver lasciato cicatrici su una brava persona
E non ti ho dato alcun motivo per crederci
Così sia
Ma non significava nulla
Solo perché potevo andarmene

Ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Ah-ah-ah)
Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia attorno al mio corpo
Roccia grigia dove ha colpito la freccia (Ah-ah-ah, grigia, dove ha colpito la freccia)
Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa

Spero che tu sia atterrato sano e salvo, ehi (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)
E spero che tu sia così felice ora (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)
Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)
Così ti ho lasciato lassù (Nuvola rosa)
Su una nuvola rosa

Cosa ne pensate di Pink Clouding di Taylor Swift?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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