Taylor Swift – Pink Clouding: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Settembre 2026 Pink Clouding è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni. Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo di Pink Clouding Met the magenta sunrise Fuchsia forever intertwined Threw the rosewood on the fire Neither of us knew at the time That I was a liar And it was so good Letting you want me So good To make promises, promises Pr-pr-promises But I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink, ha-ha-ha) Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body Gray (Gray) rocking where the arrow hit Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud) So I left you up there on a, pink cloud (Pink cloud, pink cloud) He cut me crimson, bled me dry He crossеd my heart, I hoped to die (Hopеd to die) Ripped all my orchids from the vine You met me at a cursed time I told you I was fine And you were so good (Good) That’s why you haunt me Like you should (Should) And all my promises, promises Pr-pr-promises ‘Cause I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink) Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body (Ha-ha-ha) Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Gray) Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry I didn’t want to let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud) So I left you up there on a pink cloud (Pink, pink cloud) I hope You realized my kind of trouble wasn’t worth it And the way I treated you, you never deserved it And I swear to God, to this day I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person And I gave you zero reason to believe it So be it But it didn’t mean nothing Just ‘cause I could leave it I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Ha-ha-ha) Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Ha-ha-ha, gray, where the arrow hit) Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry I hope you landed safely on the ground, hey (Pink cloud, pink cloud) And I hope you’re so happy now (Pink cloud, pink cloud) I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud) So I left you up there (Pink cloud) On a pink cloud Traduzione Ho incontrato l’alba color magenta Fucsia, intrecciati per sempre Ho gettato il legno di rosa nel fuoco Nessuno dei due sapeva, allora Che ero una bugiarda Ed è stato così bello Lasciare che tu mi desiderassi Così bello Fare promesse, promesse Pro-pro-promesse Ma ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa, ah-ah-ah) Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia Grigio (Grigio), dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) Mi ha ferita a sangue, mi ha prosciugata Ha giurato sul suo cuore, e io speravo di morire (Speravo di morire) Ha strappato tutte le mie orchidee dal tralcio Mi hai incontrata in un momento maledetto Ti ho detto che stavo bene Ed eri così bravo (Bravo) Ecco perché mi tormenti Come dovresti (Dovresti) E tutte le mie promesse, promesse Pro-pro-promesse Perché ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa) Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia (Ah-ah-ah) Grigio, dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito (Grigio) Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Rosa, nuvola rosa) Spero Che tu abbia capito che il mio genere di guai non ne valeva la pena E che non meritavi affatto il modo in cui ti ho trattato E giuro su Dio, ancora oggi Mi sveglio con la paura di aver lasciato cicatrici su una brava persona E non ti ho dato alcun motivo per crederci Così sia Ma non significava nulla Solo perché potevo andarmene Ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Ah-ah-ah) Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia attorno al mio corpo Roccia grigia dove ha colpito la freccia (Ah-ah-ah, grigia, dove ha colpito la freccia) Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa Spero che tu sia atterrato sano e salvo, ehi (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) E spero che tu sia così felice ora (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa) Così ti ho lasciato lassù (Nuvola rosa) Su una nuvola rosa Cosa ne pensate di Pink Clouding di Taylor Swift?