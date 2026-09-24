Taylor Swift – Pink Clouding: audio, testo e traduzione

Pink Clouding è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni.

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Pink Clouding

Met the magenta sunrise

Fuchsia forever intertwined

Threw the rosewood on the fire

Neither of us knew at the time

That I was a liar

And it was so good

Letting you want me

So good

To make promises, promises

Pr-pr-promises

But I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink, ha-ha-ha)

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body

Gray (Gray) rocking where the arrow hit

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there on a, pink cloud (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

He cut me crimson, bled me dry

He crossеd my heart, I hoped to die (Hopеd to die)

Ripped all my orchids from the vine

You met me at a cursed time

I told you I was fine

And you were so good (Good)

That’s why you haunt me

Like you should (Should)

And all my promises, promises

Pr-pr-promises

‘Cause I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Pink)

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body (Ha-ha-ha)

Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Gray)

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I didn’t want to let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there on a pink cloud (Pink, pink cloud)

I hope

You realized my kind of trouble wasn’t worth it

And the way I treated you, you never deserved it

And I swear to God, to this day

I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person

And I gave you zero reason to believe it

So be it

But it didn’t mean nothing

Just ‘cause I could leave it

I was pink clouding from the thrill of it (Ha-ha-ha)

Skydiving as you wrapped your arms around my body

Gray rocking where the arrow hit (Ha-ha-ha, gray, where the arrow hit)

Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry

I hope you landed safely on the ground, hey (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

And I hope you’re so happy now (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

I didn’t wanna let you down (Pink cloud, pink cloud)

So I left you up there (Pink cloud)

On a pink cloud

Traduzione

Ho incontrato l’alba color magenta

Fucsia, intrecciati per sempre

Ho gettato il legno di rosa nel fuoco

Nessuno dei due sapeva, allora

Che ero una bugiarda

Ed è stato così bello

Lasciare che tu mi desiderassi

Così bello

Fare promesse, promesse

Pro-pro-promesse

Ma ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa, ah-ah-ah)

Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia

Grigio (Grigio), dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito

Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa

Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Mi ha ferita a sangue, mi ha prosciugata

Ha giurato sul suo cuore, e io speravo di morire (Speravo di morire)

Ha strappato tutte le mie orchidee dal tralcio

Mi hai incontrata in un momento maledetto

Ti ho detto che stavo bene

Ed eri così bravo (Bravo)

Ecco perché mi tormenti

Come dovresti (Dovresti)

E tutte le mie promesse, promesse

Pro-pro-promesse

Perché ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Rosa)

Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia (Ah-ah-ah)

Grigio, dondolando dove la freccia ha colpito (Grigio)

Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa

Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Così ti ho lasciato lassù, su una nuvola rosa (Rosa, nuvola rosa)

Spero

Che tu abbia capito che il mio genere di guai non ne valeva la pena

E che non meritavi affatto il modo in cui ti ho trattato

E giuro su Dio, ancora oggi

Mi sveglio con la paura di aver lasciato cicatrici su una brava persona

E non ti ho dato alcun motivo per crederci

Così sia

Ma non significava nulla

Solo perché potevo andarmene

Ero su una nuvola rosa per l’emozione (Ah-ah-ah)

Facevo paracadutismo mentre mi stringevi tra le braccia attorno al mio corpo

Roccia grigia dove ha colpito la freccia (Ah-ah-ah, grigia, dove ha colpito la freccia)

Anni dopo, mi chiedo ancora come chiederti scusa

Spero che tu sia atterrato sano e salvo, ehi (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

E spero che tu sia così felice ora (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Non volevo deluderti (Nuvola rosa, nuvola rosa)

Così ti ho lasciato lassù (Nuvola rosa)

Su una nuvola rosa

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