Harry Styles fuori il video ufficiale di Coming Up Roses scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Ottobre 2026 Screenshot Video Ufficiale Youtube di Coming Up Roses di Harry Styles. Harry Styles è tornato a sorpresa il 26 ottobre 2026 pubblicando il video musicale di Coming Up Roses. Non si tratta di una nuova canzone ma di una traccia estratta dal suo quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., pubblicato lo scorso marzo. Sebbene non sia stato spiegato il significato ufficiale, nel testo del brano, l’artista sembra raccontare con elementi simbolici (guidando la tua vita dal sedile posteriore) le difficoltà in una relazione, dovute alla rispettive incompatibilità (non siamo sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda) che finiscono per creare attriti e ferite reciproche, nonostante sembri andare tutto a gonfie vele (coming up roses). Lo storytelling legato al video, sofisticato e concettuale, mostra il protagonista in una sala da ballo dove vive un continuo cambio di partner non riuscendo però a trovare quello definitivo e restando alla fine da solo, mentre tutti vanno via. Le persone con cui interagisce di volta in volta riflettono varie tipologie di bisogno affettivo che non riescono a combinarsi perfettamente con quelle di Harry. Qui il video ufficiale Testo Coming Up Roses Harry Styles Tell me your fears I’ve turned back the clocks it’s that time of year If we stay the course we could get it right But I’m not devoid of an appetite And everything seems to be coming up roses But I’m scared if we’re both right Does that mean we’re not aligned? Just for tonight let’s go hangover chasing And I’ll talk your ear off about why it’s safe As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth Just say the word and we’ll take up the test Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest But we’ll see out the night with your head on my chest me and you There’s only me and you Now I see your tears On account of my wants and now it appears That I’m feeling guilty and worried dear That you think that I might not want you here Does all of this seem to be bringing us closer? Or am I back seating your life? Judging while you drive Traduzione Dimmi quali sono le tue paure ho portato indietro gli orologi, è quel periodo dell’anno se restiamo sulla nostra rotta potremmo fare centro ma non è che mi manchi l’appetito e tutto sembra andare a gonfie vele però ho paura: se avessimo ragione entrambi significa forse che non siamo sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda? Solo per stanotte andiamo a cercarci i postumi e io ti parlerò fino a sfinirti sul perché sia sicuro mentre farfuglio le parole e cado faccia a terra attraverso la verità basta una parola e accetteremo la sfida dove flirtiamo con quelle sbagliate e saltiamo tutto il resto ma porteremo a termine la notte con la tua testa sul mio petto, io e te ci siamo solo io e te Ora vedo le tue lacrime per via dei miei desideri e adesso sembra che io mi senta in colpa e preoccupato, amore che tu possa pensare che io non ti voglia qui tutto questo ci sta forse avvicinando? o sto guidando la tua vita dal sedile posteriore? a giudicare mentre sei tu al volante Cosa ne pensate del video di Coming Up Roses di Harry Styles?