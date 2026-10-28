Harry Styles fuori il video ufficiale di Coming Up Roses

Screenshot Video Ufficiale Youtube di Coming Up Roses di Harry Styles.

Harry Styles è tornato a sorpresa il 26 ottobre 2026 pubblicando il video musicale di Coming Up Roses. Non si tratta di una nuova canzone ma di una traccia estratta dal suo quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., pubblicato lo scorso marzo.

Sebbene non sia stato spiegato il significato ufficiale, nel testo del brano, l’artista sembra raccontare con elementi simbolici (guidando la tua vita dal sedile posteriore) le difficoltà in una relazione, dovute alla rispettive incompatibilità (non siamo sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda) che finiscono per creare attriti e ferite reciproche, nonostante sembri andare tutto a gonfie vele (coming up roses).

Lo storytelling legato al video, sofisticato e concettuale, mostra il protagonista in una sala da ballo dove vive un continuo cambio di partner non riuscendo però a trovare quello definitivo e restando alla fine da solo, mentre tutti vanno via. Le persone con cui interagisce di volta in volta riflettono varie tipologie di bisogno affettivo che non riescono a combinarsi perfettamente con quelle di Harry.

Qui il video ufficiale

Testo Coming Up Roses Harry Styles

Tell me your fears

I’ve turned back the clocks it’s that time of year

If we stay the course we could get it right

But I’m not devoid of an appetite

And everything seems to be coming up roses

But I’m scared if we’re both right

Does that mean we’re not aligned?

Just for tonight let’s go hangover chasing

And I’ll talk your ear off about why it’s safe

As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth

Just say the word and we’ll take up the test

Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest

But we’ll see out the night with your head on my chest me and you

There’s only me and you

Now I see your tears

On account of my wants and now it appears

That I’m feeling guilty and worried dear

That you think that I might not want you here

Does all of this seem to be bringing us closer?

Or am I back seating your life?

Judging while you drive

Traduzione

Dimmi quali sono le tue paure

ho portato indietro gli orologi, è quel periodo dell’anno

se restiamo sulla nostra rotta potremmo fare centro

ma non è che mi manchi l’appetito

e tutto sembra andare a gonfie vele

però ho paura: se avessimo ragione entrambi

significa forse che non siamo sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda?

Solo per stanotte andiamo a cercarci i postumi

e io ti parlerò fino a sfinirti sul perché sia sicuro

mentre farfuglio le parole e cado faccia a terra attraverso la verità

basta una parola e accetteremo la sfida

dove flirtiamo con quelle sbagliate e saltiamo tutto il resto

ma porteremo a termine la notte con la tua testa sul mio petto, io e te

ci siamo solo io e te

Ora vedo le tue lacrime

per via dei miei desideri e adesso sembra

che io mi senta in colpa e preoccupato, amore

che tu possa pensare che io non ti voglia qui

tutto questo ci sta forse avvicinando?

o sto guidando la tua vita dal sedile posteriore?

a giudicare mentre sei tu al volante

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