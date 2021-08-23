GingerGeneration.it

Demi Lovato: ecco il video ufficiale di Melon Cake (testo e traduzione)

Per festeggiare il suo 29esimo compleanno Demi Lovato ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo brano Melon Cake, estratto dall’album Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over. Il brano, come ha spiegato anche la stessa ex stellina Disney in passato, si riferisce a uno spiacevole episodio della sua vita. Per svariati compleanni il suo ex management invece di farle gustare una normale torta di compleanno le presentavano un’anguria al suo posto.

Questo, a detta di Demi, per controllare il suo regime alimentare ma in modo poco efficace secondo lei. Saprete ormai che per anni Demi ha sofferto di disturbi alimentari e questo, come racconta lei stessa nel suo documentario su Youtube, ha accentuato il suo disagio con il cibo.

Testo di Demi Lovato

There was a time
I was livin’ as a prisoner inside my own mind
And there was a time
Where the cat and mouse tried to make me
Barbie size and I obliged

[Pre-Chorus]
Hold leather over my eyes, in a hundred degrees heat
People, out here gettin’ fired for chocolate in the backseat (It’s a true story)
I had to much of my feel and turns out it wasn’t cheap
People, always hung around to only wanted skin deep

[Chorus]
And now I’m sayin’ no more melon cakеs on birthdays
No more barricades in doorways
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la
You could find mе starvin’ for attention most days
Amongst other things, God help me
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la
No more melon cake

[Verse 2]
There was a time
I was pointing on directions and forgot about mine
But I woudn’t wish
Those thoughts on my worst enemy, they make you wish you don’t exist

[Pre-Chorus]
Hold leather over my eyes, in a hundred degrees heat
People, out here gettin’ fired for chocolate in the backseat (It’s a true story)
I had to much of my feel and turns out it wasn’t cheap
People, always hung around to only wanted skin deep

[Chorus]
And now I’m sayin’ no more melon cakes on birthdays
No more barricades in doorways
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la
You could find me starvin’ for attention most days
Amongst other things, God help me
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la

[Post-Chorus]
No more melon cake
Ah-ha (Ah-ha)
No more melon cake
Ah-ha (Ah-ha)
No more melon cake
Ah-ha (Ah-ha)
No more melon cake
Ah-ha (Ah-ha)

[Bridge]
Dear little me
I’m sorry that it took so long
But baby you’re free

[Chorus]
And now I’m sayin’ no moremelon cakes on birthdays
No more barricades in doorways
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la
You could find me starvin’ for attention most days
Amongst other things, God help me
Finally get to do things my way
Ah, la-la, la-la, la
No more melon cake

 

 

