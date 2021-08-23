Demi Lovato: ecco il video ufficiale di Melon Cake (testo e traduzione)

Per festeggiare il suo 29esimo compleanno Demi Lovato ha rilasciato il video ufficiale del suo brano Melon Cake, estratto dall’album Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over. Il brano, come ha spiegato anche la stessa ex stellina Disney in passato, si riferisce a uno spiacevole episodio della sua vita. Per svariati compleanni il suo ex management invece di farle gustare una normale torta di compleanno le presentavano un’anguria al suo posto.

Questo, a detta di Demi, per controllare il suo regime alimentare ma in modo poco efficace secondo lei. Saprete ormai che per anni Demi ha sofferto di disturbi alimentari e questo, come racconta lei stessa nel suo documentario su Youtube, ha accentuato il suo disagio con il cibo.

There was a time

I was livin’ as a prisoner inside my own mind

And there was a time

Where the cat and mouse tried to make me

Barbie size and I obliged

[Pre-Chorus]

Hold leather over my eyes, in a hundred degrees heat

People, out here gettin’ fired for chocolate in the backseat (It’s a true story)

I had to much of my feel and turns out it wasn’t cheap

People, always hung around to only wanted skin deep

[Chorus]

And now I’m sayin’ no more melon cakеs on birthdays

No more barricades in doorways

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

You could find mе starvin’ for attention most days

Amongst other things, God help me

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

No more melon cake

[Verse 2]

There was a time

I was pointing on directions and forgot about mine

But I woudn’t wish

Those thoughts on my worst enemy, they make you wish you don’t exist

[Pre-Chorus]

Hold leather over my eyes, in a hundred degrees heat

People, out here gettin’ fired for chocolate in the backseat (It’s a true story)

I had to much of my feel and turns out it wasn’t cheap

People, always hung around to only wanted skin deep

[Chorus]

And now I’m sayin’ no more melon cakes on birthdays

No more barricades in doorways

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

You could find me starvin’ for attention most days

Amongst other things, God help me

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

[Post-Chorus]

No more melon cake

Ah-ha (Ah-ha)

No more melon cake

Ah-ha (Ah-ha)

No more melon cake

Ah-ha (Ah-ha)

No more melon cake

Ah-ha (Ah-ha)

[Bridge]

Dear little me

I’m sorry that it took so long

But baby you’re free

[Chorus]

And now I’m sayin’ no moremelon cakes on birthdays

No more barricades in doorways

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

You could find me starvin’ for attention most days

Amongst other things, God help me

Finally get to do things my way

Ah, la-la, la-la, la

No more melon cake