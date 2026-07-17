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Gracie Abrams – What if It’s Right: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
gracie abrams

What if It’s Right di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. L’ anteprima della canzone con Marcus Mumford risale a al 12 marzo 2025, quando Gracie pubblicò una foto dell’audio in una sua storia Instagram. Nell’immagine, il titolo era parzialmente oscurato, ma si poteva intuire che la durata del brano fosse di quattro minuti e trentacinque secondi.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo What if It’s Right Gracie Abrams

High, cleaner air, in your shirt
I’m a dark figure who left kinder words by the door
By the cold river, it bends, but I won’t
Like a stone and I’ll sink when I’m alone

On your floor, we both swore to go easy, but we won’t
It’s a sick undertone

This could be the wrong thing
But what if it’s right?
So why are we leaving?
But is it the wrong thing?
But what if it’s right?
What if it’s right?

Look in my eyes when I speak
When I scream, how do you not
Even hеar anything?
Built a fort, swallowed the key
And I’vе bled through my knees
Hard to beg or to believe (Hmm)
In time, funny time, funny boy, funny
I felt like a joke half my life through the noise
Silent cries, evidence shows
Cunning ploy
Humming, I think I want more

This could be the wrong thing
But what if it’s right?
What are we even doing?
But is it the wrong thing?
But what if it’s right?
What if it’s right?

Soft on my skin, where you land at the end, end of our days
I might break you, but you broke me back all the same
Slow decay, slow decay
Ain’t it sad sharing this stage?

Soft on your skin, where I land at the end, end of our days
I know you better than anything, you know me the same
Heaven’s gate, heaven’s gate
Will you please make it okay?

This could be the wrong thing
But what if it’s right?
Then why are we leaving?
But is it the wrong thing?
But what if it’s right?
What if it’s right?
This could be the wrong thing
What if it’s right?
Don’t wanna be leaving
But is it the wrong thing?
But what if it’s right? (Right)
What if it’s right?

What if it’s right?

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Aria più alta e pulita, nella tua camicia
Sono una figura oscura che ha lasciato parole gentili sulla porta
In riva al fiume gelido, si incurva, ma io non lo farò
Come una pietra, affonderò quando sarò solo

Puoi raggiungermi
Sul tuo pavimento, entrambi abbiamo giurato di andarci piano, ma non lo faremo
C’è un sottofondo malato

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata
Ma se fosse giusta?

Allora perché ce ne andiamo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?
Ma se fosse giusta?

Guardami negli occhi quando parlo
Quando urlo, come fai a non
Nemmeno a sentire qualcosa?

Ho costruito un forte, ho ingoiato la chiave
Difficile implorare o credere (Hmm)
Col tempo, tempo strano, ragazzo strano, strano
Mi sono sentito uno scherzo per metà della mia vita in mezzo al rumore
Grida silenziose, le prove lo dimostrano
Astuto stratagemma
Canticchiando, credo di volerne di più

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata
Ma se fosse giusta?

Cosa stiamo facendo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?

Morbido sulla mia pelle, dove atterri alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni
Potrei spezzarti, ma tu mi hai spezzato a tua volta
Lento decadimento, lento decadimento
Non è triste condividere questo palcoscenico?

Morbido sulla tua pelle, dove atterro alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni
Ti conosco meglio di ogni altra cosa, tu mi conosci allo stesso modo
La porta del paradiso, la porta del paradiso
Per favore, fai in modo che vada tutto bene?

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata
Ma se fosse giusta?

Allora perché ce ne andiamo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?
Ma se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?
Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata
E se fosse giusta?

Non voglio andarmene
Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta? (Giusta)
E se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?

Cosa ne pensate di What if It’s Right di Gracie Abrams?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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