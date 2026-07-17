Gracie Abrams – What if It’s Right: testo e traduzione

What if It’s Right di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. L’ anteprima della canzone con Marcus Mumford risale a al 12 marzo 2025, quando Gracie pubblicò una foto dell’audio in una sua storia Instagram. Nell’immagine, il titolo era parzialmente oscurato, ma si poteva intuire che la durata del brano fosse di quattro minuti e trentacinque secondi.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo What if It’s Right Gracie Abrams

High, cleaner air, in your shirt

I’m a dark figure who left kinder words by the door

By the cold river, it bends, but I won’t

Like a stone and I’ll sink when I’m alone

On your floor, we both swore to go easy, but we won’t

It’s a sick undertone

This could be the wrong thing

But what if it’s right?

So why are we leaving?

But is it the wrong thing?

But what if it’s right?

What if it’s right?

Look in my eyes when I speak

When I scream, how do you not

Even hеar anything?

Built a fort, swallowed the key

And I’vе bled through my knees

Hard to beg or to believe (Hmm)

In time, funny time, funny boy, funny

I felt like a joke half my life through the noise

Silent cries, evidence shows

Cunning ploy

Humming, I think I want more

This could be the wrong thing

But what if it’s right?

What are we even doing?

But is it the wrong thing?

But what if it’s right?

What if it’s right?

Soft on my skin, where you land at the end, end of our days

I might break you, but you broke me back all the same

Slow decay, slow decay

Ain’t it sad sharing this stage?

Soft on your skin, where I land at the end, end of our days

I know you better than anything, you know me the same

Heaven’s gate, heaven’s gate

Will you please make it okay?

This could be the wrong thing

But what if it’s right?

Then why are we leaving?

But is it the wrong thing?

But what if it’s right?

What if it’s right?

This could be the wrong thing

What if it’s right?

Don’t wanna be leaving

But is it the wrong thing?

But what if it’s right? (Right)

What if it’s right?

What if it’s right?

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Aria più alta e pulita, nella tua camicia

Sono una figura oscura che ha lasciato parole gentili sulla porta

In riva al fiume gelido, si incurva, ma io non lo farò

Come una pietra, affonderò quando sarò solo

Puoi raggiungermi

Sul tuo pavimento, entrambi abbiamo giurato di andarci piano, ma non lo faremo

C’è un sottofondo malato

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata

Ma se fosse giusta?

Allora perché ce ne andiamo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta?

Guardami negli occhi quando parlo

Quando urlo, come fai a non

Nemmeno a sentire qualcosa?

Ho costruito un forte, ho ingoiato la chiave

Difficile implorare o credere (Hmm)

Col tempo, tempo strano, ragazzo strano, strano

Mi sono sentito uno scherzo per metà della mia vita in mezzo al rumore

Grida silenziose, le prove lo dimostrano

Astuto stratagemma

Canticchiando, credo di volerne di più

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata

Ma se fosse giusta?

Cosa stiamo facendo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?

Morbido sulla mia pelle, dove atterri alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni

Potrei spezzarti, ma tu mi hai spezzato a tua volta

Lento decadimento, lento decadimento

Non è triste condividere questo palcoscenico?

Morbido sulla tua pelle, dove atterro alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni

Ti conosco meglio di ogni altra cosa, tu mi conosci allo stesso modo

La porta del paradiso, la porta del paradiso

Per favore, fai in modo che vada tutto bene?

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata

Ma se fosse giusta?

Allora perché ce ne andiamo?

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?

Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata

E se fosse giusta?

Non voglio andarmene

Ma è la cosa sbagliata?

Ma se fosse giusta? (Giusta)

E se fosse giusta?

E se fosse giusta?

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