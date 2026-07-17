Gracie Abrams – What if It’s Right: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Luglio 2026 What if It’s Right di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. L’ anteprima della canzone con Marcus Mumford risale a al 12 marzo 2025, quando Gracie pubblicò una foto dell’audio in una sua storia Instagram. Nell’immagine, il titolo era parzialmente oscurato, ma si poteva intuire che la durata del brano fosse di quattro minuti e trentacinque secondi. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo What if It’s Right Gracie Abrams High, cleaner air, in your shirt I’m a dark figure who left kinder words by the door By the cold river, it bends, but I won’t Like a stone and I’ll sink when I’m alone On your floor, we both swore to go easy, but we won’t It’s a sick undertone This could be the wrong thing But what if it’s right? So why are we leaving? But is it the wrong thing? But what if it’s right? What if it’s right? Look in my eyes when I speak When I scream, how do you not Even hеar anything? Built a fort, swallowed the key And I’vе bled through my knees Hard to beg or to believe (Hmm) In time, funny time, funny boy, funny I felt like a joke half my life through the noise Silent cries, evidence shows Cunning ploy Humming, I think I want more This could be the wrong thing But what if it’s right? What are we even doing? But is it the wrong thing? But what if it’s right? What if it’s right? Soft on my skin, where you land at the end, end of our days I might break you, but you broke me back all the same Slow decay, slow decay Ain’t it sad sharing this stage? Soft on your skin, where I land at the end, end of our days I know you better than anything, you know me the same Heaven’s gate, heaven’s gate Will you please make it okay? This could be the wrong thing But what if it’s right? Then why are we leaving? But is it the wrong thing? But what if it’s right? What if it’s right? This could be the wrong thing What if it’s right? Don’t wanna be leaving But is it the wrong thing? But what if it’s right? (Right) What if it’s right? What if it’s right? (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Aria più alta e pulita, nella tua camicia Sono una figura oscura che ha lasciato parole gentili sulla porta In riva al fiume gelido, si incurva, ma io non lo farò Come una pietra, affonderò quando sarò solo Puoi raggiungermi Sul tuo pavimento, entrambi abbiamo giurato di andarci piano, ma non lo faremo C’è un sottofondo malato Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata Ma se fosse giusta? Allora perché ce ne andiamo? Ma è la cosa sbagliata? Ma se fosse giusta? Guardami negli occhi quando parlo Quando urlo, come fai a non Nemmeno a sentire qualcosa? Ho costruito un forte, ho ingoiato la chiave Difficile implorare o credere (Hmm) Col tempo, tempo strano, ragazzo strano, strano Mi sono sentito uno scherzo per metà della mia vita in mezzo al rumore Grida silenziose, le prove lo dimostrano Astuto stratagemma Canticchiando, credo di volerne di più Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata Ma se fosse giusta? Cosa stiamo facendo? Ma è la cosa sbagliata? Ma se fosse giusta? E se fosse giusta? Morbido sulla mia pelle, dove atterri alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni Potrei spezzarti, ma tu mi hai spezzato a tua volta Lento decadimento, lento decadimento Non è triste condividere questo palcoscenico? Morbido sulla tua pelle, dove atterro alla fine, alla fine dei nostri giorni Ti conosco meglio di ogni altra cosa, tu mi conosci allo stesso modo La porta del paradiso, la porta del paradiso Per favore, fai in modo che vada tutto bene? Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata Ma se fosse giusta? Allora perché ce ne andiamo? Ma è la cosa sbagliata? Ma se fosse giusta? E se fosse giusta? Potrebbe essere la cosa sbagliata E se fosse giusta? Non voglio andarmene Ma è la cosa sbagliata? Ma se fosse giusta? (Giusta) E se fosse giusta? E se fosse giusta? Cosa ne pensate di What if It’s Right di Gracie Abrams?