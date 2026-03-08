Harry Styles – Dance No More: testo e traduzione

Harry Styles parla di Carla’s Song in un’intervista per Apple Music. Courtesy of The Zane Lowe Show – Apple Music 1.

Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato pubblicando venerdì 6 marzo il suo atteso quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Dance No More è una traccia del progetto discografico che è disponibile in varie versioni nei negozi fisici e sulle piattaforme digitali. Sul sito ufficiale dell’artista, sono inoltre disponibili degli LP in edizione limitata, un merchandise esclusivo e dei box set.

Testo Dance No More Harry Styles

I don’t think we should be here,

I see no water or friends,

But the music keeps hitting me like a ten out of ten,

So I don’t think,

(I’ve got something to say),

No I don’t think,

(I’ve got something to say)

The conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest,

You can come over here to tell me again and again,

What you think,

(I’ve got something to say)

No I don’t I think,

Move it side to side,

With your hands up high,

Keep your customer satisfied,

And live your life,

DJS DON’T DANCE NO MORE THEY SAID,

“DJS DON’T DANCE NO MORE”,

WE WANNA DANCE WITH ALL OUR FRIENDS,

“DJS DON’T DANCE NO MORE”,

IT’S FEELING LIKE THE MUSIC HAS BEEN HEAVEN SENT,

AND THERE’S NO DIFFERENCE IN BETWEEN THE TEARS AND THE SWEAT,

UHUH,

DJS DON’T DANCE NO MORE THEY SAID,

“DJS DON’T DANCE NO MORE”,

Get your feet wet,

Teach them all to respect their mother,

You gotta get your feet wet,

Respect!

Respect your mother!,

Be a good girl, go get it,

Fox!

Gotta get your feet wet,

Respect!

Respect your mother!

Traduzione

Non credo che dovremmo essere qui,

Non vedo acqua né amici,

Ma la musica continua a colpirmi come un dieci su dieci,

Quindi non credo,

(Ho qualcosa da dire),

No, non credo,

(Ho qualcosa da dire)

La conversazione è sentirti sfogare,

Puoi venire qui a dirmi ancora e ancora,

Cosa pensi,

(Ho qualcosa da dire)

No, non credo, penso,

Muoviti da una parte all’altra,

Con le mani in alto,

Rendi soddisfatto il tuo cliente,

E vivi la tua vita,

I DJ NON BALLANO PIÙ, HANNO DETTO,

“I DJ NON BALLANO PIÙ”,

VOGLIAMO BALLARE CON TUTTI I NOSTRI AMICI,

“I DJ NON BALLANO PIÙ”,

SEMBRA CHE LA MUSICA SIA STATA MANDATA DAL PARADISO,

E NON C’È DIFFERENZA TRA LE LACRIME E IL SUDORE,

UHUH,

I DJ NON BALLANO PIÙ, HANNO DETTO,

“I DJ NON BALLANO PIÙ”,

Bagnati i piedi,

Insegna a tutti loro a rispettare la madre,

Devi bagnarti i piedi,

Rispetto!

Rispetta tua madre!,

Sii una brava ragazza, vai a prenderlo,

Fox!

Devi bagnarti i piedi,

Rispetto!

Rispetta tua madre!

