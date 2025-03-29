GingerGeneration.it

Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Stained (Testo e Traduzione)

Stained è la sedicesima traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone, registrata nel 2016 per il terzo album di Selena ma rilasciata solo nel 2025 come bonus track digitale.

You were the one
The one that I could run to
You were the one
The one that I would beg for, no
And you were the one that made me believe
That I could be better
Yeah, you were the one
The one that I would run to

Now I’m stained by you
Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable
I’m stained by you
Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle
I am stained by you (By you)
Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable
I am stained by you
By you, by you, uh-huh

You had a way
Of making me feel special, yeah
Then take it away
And say I wasn’t special (Special), no
And now it’s messed up that that kind of love
Is the only thing that makes me better
Yeah, you had your way
I’m tryna pull myself together

‘Cause now I’m stained by you
Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable
I’m stained by you
Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle
I am stained by you (By you)
Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable
I am stained by you
By you, by you, uh-huh

Oh, it should be easy to let you go
But I love you and I hate that you know
It should be easy to let you go
But I love you and I hate that you know

Now I’m stained by you
Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable
I’m stained by you
Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle
I am stained by you (By you, babe)
Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable
I am stained by you
By you, by you, uh-huh

Traduzione

Eri tu
Quella da cui potevo correre
Eri tu
Quella da cui avrei implorato, no
Eri tu quella che mi ha fatto credere
Che potevo essere migliore
Sì, eri tu
Quella da cui sarei corso

Ora sono macchiata da te
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia
Sono macchiata da te (da te)
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Da te, da te, uh-huh

Avevi un modo
Di farmi sentire speciale, sì
E poi portalo via
E dici che non ero speciale (speciale), no
E ora è un casino che quel tipo di amore
È l’unica cosa che mi rende migliore
Sì, hai fatto a modo tuo
Sto cercando di rimettermi in sesto

Perché ora sono macchiata da tu
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia
Sono macchiata da te (da te)
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Da te, da te, uh-huh

Oh, dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare
Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia
Dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare
Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia

Ora sono macchiata da te
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia
Sono macchiata da te (da te, tesoro)
Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile
Sono macchiata da te
Da te, da te, uh-huh

