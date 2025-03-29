Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Stained (Testo e Traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Marzo 2025 Stained è la sedicesima traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone, registrata nel 2016 per il terzo album di Selena ma rilasciata solo nel 2025 come bonus track digitale. Testo Stained di Selena Gomez You were the one The one that I could run to You were the one The one that I would beg for, no And you were the one that made me believe That I could be better Yeah, you were the one The one that I would run to Now I’m stained by you Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable I’m stained by you Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle I am stained by you (By you) Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable I am stained by you By you, by you, uh-huh You had a way Of making me feel special, yeah Then take it away And say I wasn’t special (Special), no And now it’s messed up that that kind of love Is the only thing that makes me better Yeah, you had your way I’m tryna pull myself together ‘Cause now I’m stained by you Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable I’m stained by you Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle I am stained by you (By you) Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable I am stained by you By you, by you, uh-huh Oh, it should be easy to let you go But I love you and I hate that you know It should be easy to let you go But I love you and I hate that you know Now I’m stained by you Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable I’m stained by you Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle I am stained by you (By you, babe) Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable I am stained by you By you, by you, uh-huh Traduzione Eri tu Quella da cui potevo correre Eri tu Quella da cui avrei implorato, no Eri tu quella che mi ha fatto credere Che potevo essere migliore Sì, eri tu Quella da cui sarei corso Ora sono macchiata da te Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia Sono macchiata da te (da te) Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Da te, da te, uh-huh Avevi un modo Di farmi sentire speciale, sì E poi portalo via E dici che non ero speciale (speciale), no E ora è un casino che quel tipo di amore È l’unica cosa che mi rende migliore Sì, hai fatto a modo tuo Sto cercando di rimettermi in sesto Perché ora sono macchiata da tu Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia Sono macchiata da te (da te) Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Da te, da te, uh-huh Oh, dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia Dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia Ora sono macchiata da te Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia Sono macchiata da te (da te, tesoro) Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile Sono macchiata da te Da te, da te, uh-huh Cosa ne pensate di Stained di Selena Gomez?