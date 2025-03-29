Selena Gomez e benny blanco: Stained (Testo e Traduzione)

Stained è la sedicesima traccia contenuta nell’album I Said I Love You First di Selena Gomez e benny blanco che è stato pubblicato venerdì 21 marzo 2025. Qui sotto il lyric video ufficiale della canzone, registrata nel 2016 per il terzo album di Selena ma rilasciata solo nel 2025 come bonus track digitale.

Testo Stained di Selena Gomez

You were the one

The one that I could run to

You were the one

The one that I would beg for, no

And you were the one that made me believe

That I could be better

Yeah, you were the one

The one that I would run to

Now I’m stained by you

Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable

I’m stained by you

Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle

I am stained by you (By you)

Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable

I am stained by you

By you, by you, uh-huh

You had a way

Of making me feel special, yeah

Then take it away

And say I wasn’t special (Special), no

And now it’s messed up that that kind of love

Is the only thing that makes me better

Yeah, you had your way

I’m tryna pull myself together

‘Cause now I’m stained by you

Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable

I’m stained by you

Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle

I am stained by you (By you)

Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable

I am stained by you

By you, by you, uh-huh

Oh, it should be easy to let you go

But I love you and I hate that you know

It should be easy to let you go

But I love you and I hate that you know

Now I’m stained by you

Like a coffee ring upon this table, I’m unstable

I’m stained by you

Like a goddamn soldier that just can’t forget the battle

I am stained by you (By you, babe)

Like a coffee ring up on this table, I’m unstable

I am stained by you

By you, by you, uh-huh

Traduzione

Eri tu

Quella da cui potevo correre

Eri tu

Quella da cui avrei implorato, no

Eri tu quella che mi ha fatto credere

Che potevo essere migliore

Sì, eri tu

Quella da cui sarei corso

Ora sono macchiata da te

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia

Sono macchiata da te (da te)

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Da te, da te, uh-huh

Avevi un modo

Di farmi sentire speciale, sì

E poi portalo via

E dici che non ero speciale (speciale), no

E ora è un casino che quel tipo di amore

È l’unica cosa che mi rende migliore

Sì, hai fatto a modo tuo

Sto cercando di rimettermi in sesto

Perché ora sono macchiata da tu

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia

Sono macchiata da te (da te)

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Da te, da te, uh-huh

Oh, dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare

Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia

Dovrebbe essere facile lasciarti andare

Ma ti amo e odio che tu lo sappia

Ora sono macchiata da te

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Come un dannato soldato che non riesce proprio a dimenticare la battaglia

Sono macchiata da te (da te, tesoro)

Come un anello di caffè su questo tavolo, sono instabile

Sono macchiata da te

Da te, da te, uh-huh

