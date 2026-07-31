Ariana Grande – Bad thing (Bunny Hop): (testo e traduzione)

Bad thing (Bunny Hop) è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La canzone è stata anticipata per la prima volta nel videoclip di Hate That I Made You Love Me, in cui si può vedere un locale dallo stile rétro con l’insegna recante la scritta Bunny Hop Diner.

Il pezzo è stato poi rivelato ufficialmente in qualità di undicesima traccia di Petal, durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour di Ariana che si è tenuta 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone

Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Bad thing (Bunny Hop) Ariana Grande

i can see it in your eyes

see the way your whole vibe shifts

so tell me why this feeling

should be something to resist

i can learn your body language

cause it never used to be like this

i’ll be your student, fluent

won’t you teach me, i insist

feeling like a teenager

i guess i really needed ya

it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel

have you been this fine

the whole damn time ?

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

oh baby you’re a real nightmare

and it’s super unfair how much

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

yeah i like your butterflies

the kind you’ve been making with your hands

yeah i can see them, finally

can’t believe they’ve been right there

you know you make a real good boyfriend

in my dreams, and in real life

meet you by the staircase

where we fell in love

let’s do it twice

feeling like a teenager

i guess i really needed ya

it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel

have you been this fine

the whole damn time ?

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

oh baby you’re a real nightmare

and it’s super unfair how much

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

been circling n spiraling the same shit

all of this time i’ve been wasting

you’ve really been such a good boy

through all of this noise

the frequency’s changing

can you feel it in my body now ?

can you hear it in these sounds ?

cause it’s too late to turn back now

have you been this fine

the whole damn time ?

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

oh baby you’re a real nightmare

and it’s super unfair how much

this is a bad thing

this is a bad, bad thing

Traduzione

Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi

vedo come cambia tutta la tua atmosfera

quindi dimmi perché questa sensazione

dovrebbe essere qualcosa a cui resistere

posso imparare il tuo linguaggio del corpo

perché non è mai stato così prima

sarò la tua allieva, fluente

non vuoi insegnarmi, insisto?

mi sento come un’adolescente

credo di aver davvero bisogno di te

è sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io

sei stata così bello

per tutto questo tempo?

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo

Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Sì, mi piacciono le tue farfalle

Quelle che hai creato con le tue mani

Sì, finalmente le vedo

Non posso credere che siano state proprio lì

Sai, sei un fidanzato fantastico

Nei miei sogni e nella vita reale

Ci incontriamo vicino alle scale

Dove ci siamo innamorati

Facciamolo due volte

Mi sento come un’adolescente

Credo di aver avuto davvero bisogno di te

È sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io

Sei stato così bello

Per tutto questo tempo?

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo

Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Ho girato e rigirato nella stessa spirale di m***a

Tutto questo tempo l’ho sprecato

Sei stato davvero un bravo ragazzo

Attraverso tutto questo rumore

La frequenza sta cambiando

Riesci a sentirlo nel mio corpo ora?

Riesci a sentirlo in questi suoni?

Perché è troppo tardi per tornare indietro ora

Sei stato così bello

Per tutto questo tempo?

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo

Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto

Questa è una brutta cosa

Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

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