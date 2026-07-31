Ariana Grande – Bad thing (Bunny Hop): (testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2026 Bad thing (Bunny Hop) è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La canzone è stata anticipata per la prima volta nel videoclip di Hate That I Made You Love Me, in cui si può vedere un locale dallo stile rétro con l’insegna recante la scritta Bunny Hop Diner. Il pezzo è stato poi rivelato ufficialmente in qualità di undicesima traccia di Petal, durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour di Ariana che si è tenuta 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood. Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone Il Lyric Video Ufficiale Testo Bad thing (Bunny Hop) Ariana Grande i can see it in your eyes see the way your whole vibe shifts so tell me why this feeling should be something to resist i can learn your body language cause it never used to be like this i’ll be your student, fluent won’t you teach me, i insist feeling like a teenager i guess i really needed ya it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel have you been this fine the whole damn time ? this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing oh baby you’re a real nightmare and it’s super unfair how much this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing yeah i like your butterflies the kind you’ve been making with your hands yeah i can see them, finally can’t believe they’ve been right there you know you make a real good boyfriend in my dreams, and in real life meet you by the staircase where we fell in love let’s do it twice feeling like a teenager i guess i really needed ya it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel have you been this fine the whole damn time ? this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing oh baby you’re a real nightmare and it’s super unfair how much this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing been circling n spiraling the same shit all of this time i’ve been wasting you’ve really been such a good boy through all of this noise the frequency’s changing can you feel it in my body now ? can you hear it in these sounds ? cause it’s too late to turn back now have you been this fine the whole damn time ? this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing oh baby you’re a real nightmare and it’s super unfair how much this is a bad thing this is a bad, bad thing Traduzione Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi vedo come cambia tutta la tua atmosfera quindi dimmi perché questa sensazione dovrebbe essere qualcosa a cui resistere posso imparare il tuo linguaggio del corpo perché non è mai stato così prima sarò la tua allieva, fluente non vuoi insegnarmi, insisto? mi sento come un’adolescente credo di aver davvero bisogno di te è sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io sei stata così bello per tutto questo tempo? Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Sì, mi piacciono le tue farfalle Quelle che hai creato con le tue mani Sì, finalmente le vedo Non posso credere che siano state proprio lì Sai, sei un fidanzato fantastico Nei miei sogni e nella vita reale Ci incontriamo vicino alle scale Dove ci siamo innamorati Facciamolo due volte Mi sento come un’adolescente Credo di aver avuto davvero bisogno di te È sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io Sei stato così bello Per tutto questo tempo? Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Ho girato e rigirato nella stessa spirale di m***a Tutto questo tempo l’ho sprecato Sei stato davvero un bravo ragazzo Attraverso tutto questo rumore La frequenza sta cambiando Riesci a sentirlo nel mio corpo ora? Riesci a sentirlo in questi suoni? Perché è troppo tardi per tornare indietro ora Sei stato così bello Per tutto questo tempo? Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto Questa è una brutta cosa Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa Cosa ne pensate del testo di Bad thing di Ariana Grande?