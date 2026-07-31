GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande – Bad thing (Bunny Hop): (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
petal ariana grande

Bad thing (Bunny Hop) è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La canzone è stata anticipata per la prima volta nel videoclip di Hate That I Made You Love Me, in cui si può vedere un locale dallo stile rétro con l’insegna recante la scritta Bunny Hop Diner.

Il pezzo è stato poi rivelato ufficialmente in qualità di undicesima traccia di Petal, durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour di Ariana che si è tenuta 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone

Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Bad thing (Bunny Hop) Ariana Grande

i can see it in your eyes
see the way your whole vibe shifts
so tell me why this feeling
should be something to resist

i can learn your body language
cause it never used to be like this
i’ll be your student, fluent
won’t you teach me, i insist

feeling like a teenager
i guess i really needed ya
it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel

have you been this fine
the whole damn time ?
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing
oh baby you’re a real nightmare
and it’s super unfair how much
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing

yeah i like your butterflies
the kind you’ve been making with your hands
yeah i can see them, finally
can’t believe they’ve been right there
you know you make a real good boyfriend
in my dreams, and in real life
meet you by the staircase
where we fell in love
let’s do it twice

feeling like a teenager
i guess i really needed ya
it’s silly but i wonder if you feel how i feel

have you been this fine
the whole damn time ?
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing
oh baby you’re a real nightmare
and it’s super unfair how much
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing

been circling n spiraling the same shit
all of this time i’ve been wasting
you’ve really been such a good boy
through all of this noise
the frequency’s changing
can you feel it in my body now ?
can you hear it in these sounds ?
cause it’s too late to turn back now

have you been this fine
the whole damn time ?
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing
oh baby you’re a real nightmare
and it’s super unfair how much
this is a bad thing
this is a bad, bad thing

Traduzione

Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi
vedo come cambia tutta la tua atmosfera
quindi dimmi perché questa sensazione
dovrebbe essere qualcosa a cui resistere

posso imparare il tuo linguaggio del corpo
perché non è mai stato così prima
sarò la tua allieva, fluente
non vuoi insegnarmi, insisto?

mi sento come un’adolescente
credo di aver davvero bisogno di te
è sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io

sei stata così bello
per tutto questo tempo?

Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa
Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo
Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto
Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Sì, mi piacciono le tue farfalle
Quelle che hai creato con le tue mani
Sì, finalmente le vedo
Non posso credere che siano state proprio lì
Sai, sei un fidanzato fantastico
Nei miei sogni e nella vita reale
Ci incontriamo vicino alle scale
Dove ci siamo innamorati
Facciamolo due volte

Mi sento come un’adolescente
Credo di aver avuto davvero bisogno di te
È sciocco, ma mi chiedo se provi quello che provo io

Sei stato così bello
Per tutto questo tempo?

Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa
Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo
Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto
Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Ho girato e rigirato nella stessa spirale di m***a
Tutto questo tempo l’ho sprecato
Sei stato davvero un bravo ragazzo
Attraverso tutto questo rumore
La frequenza sta cambiando
Riesci a sentirlo nel mio corpo ora?
Riesci a sentirlo in questi suoni?
Perché è troppo tardi per tornare indietro ora

Sei stato così bello
Per tutto questo tempo?
Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa
Oh tesoro, sei un vero incubo
Ed è davvero ingiusto quanto
Questa è una brutta cosa
Questa è una brutta, brutta cosa

Cosa ne pensate del testo di Bad thing di Ariana Grande?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

Articoli correlati