Ed Sheeran – Regrets: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 16 Settembre 2025 Regrets è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano fa parte della versione estesa dell’album (Play Extended Edition) ed èuna collaborazione con ILYA, Johnny McDaid e Savan Kotecha. Acquista il nuovo disco PLAY! Ed Sheeran entra così in una nuova era con il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in questa nuova fase artistica. Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo. Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva. Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collage musicale che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo. Ascolta Regrets di Ed Sheeran Testo: I moved the glass to my lips took a sip and sighed Why does it feel like our life’s on a slip and slide Kids they add stress, work aint working the best But that ain’t the explanation why this love is a mess I guess priorities are prioritized over time And the only moments we spend are sleeping side by side Morning breaks, same old nags and complaints I’m just trying to drink my coffee if we engage then we’ll be late I push it down to avoid a situation But all it does is come out in the public places Can’t be as open when they recognise our faces If they think it’s heated I guess that’s an understatement But it used to be alive be electric burning bright There’s a spark left in the embers find some gasoline tonight Shut the world down put the past behind See the mountain got so far to climb Is all that’s left for you and I Regrets I’m not saying it’s all in my head But I can’t help thinking what’s next When tomorrow is all we got left Confessing regrets Why’s there distance when we’re right here? Is the anger just proof we care? A love in war is not fair Confessing regrets You’re too young to understand that daddy’s coming home Every time I leave the house you think I’m forever gone Guess it’s from the hundred calls goodnights on the telephone See this tour I got to get it done but why though? Always said I’d pause work as soon as you came Without structure I just slipped into depression again This is just one of the things that I could never explain Each and every day Rolling the dice forever caught in the game Still uprooting you both until the sickness started Missed appointments ripped apart Aimed to be the best dad here but missed the mark Breaking both you and your sister’s heart and your mother’s too I see the wood for the trees cause there’s no other truth I gotta stop putting work so far in front of you Cause there is so much more love that a man can lose Trying to get back what I’ve lost sitting here and all I’ve got is Regrets I’m not saying it’s all in my head But I can’t help thinking what’s next When tomorrow is all we got left Confessing regrets Why’s there distance when we’re right here? Is the anger just proof we care? A love in war’s not fair Confessing regrets Three generations of women in my life They keep me stood I know that I don’t keep in touch with your mum as much as I should I know that you got your battles the same as me DNA in us we feel so much shame in us What we offer ain’t enough These thoughts get dangerous One way that the pain can stop Hope and pray that both my little girls they ain’t the same as us Missed out on so much I really need to make it up Take you on a plane and just, you know? I wish there was more one on one and you didn’t share your son I wish you didn’t have to move away but that sort of thing comes When your identity shifts from being Mum and Imogen To having my stage name in front when you talk to anyone My mind’s all in a rut I’m unsure if it will stop If you reach out and think that I’m ignoring you I’m not I’m just lost in my head Wish I could pause the world and then I’d talk it out with you and say Mum I’m here again with Regrets I’m not saying it’s all in my head But I can’t help thinking what’s next When tomorrow’s all we got left Confessing regrets Why’s there distance when we’re right here? Is the anger just proof we care? A love in war’s not fair Confessing regrets Traduzione di Regrets di Ed Sheeran: Ho portato il bicchiere alle labbra, ho bevuto un sorso e ho sospirato. Perché sembra che la nostra vita stia scivolando? I bambini aggiungono stress, il lavoro non funziona al meglio. Ma non è questa la spiegazione del perché questo amore sia un disastro. Immagino che le priorità siano prioritarie rispetto al tempo. E gli unici momenti che trascorriamo sono dormire fianco a fianco. Pause mattutine, soliti brontolii e lamentele. Sto solo cercando di bere il mio caffè. Se ci impegniamo, faremo tardi. Lo spingo giù per evitare una situazione. Ma tutto ciò che fa è uscire allo scoperto nei luoghi pubblici. Non può essere così aperto quando riconoscono i nostri volti. Se pensano che sia eccitato, immagino sia un eufemismo. Ma una volta era vivo, era elettrico, brillava. C’è una scintilla rimasta tra le braci, trova della benzina stasera. Chiudi il mondo, lascia il passato alle spalle. Vedi, la montagna è arrivata così lontano da scalare. È tutto ciò che resta per te e me. Rimpianti. Non sto dicendo che è tutto dentro. la mia testa Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci resta Confessare i rimpianti Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui? La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo? Un amore in guerra non è giusto Confessare i rimpianti Sei troppo giovane per capire che papà sta tornando a casa Ogni volta che esco di casa pensi che me ne sia andato per sempre Immagino sia per le centinaia di chiamate della buonanotte al telefono Guarda questo tour, devo farlo, ma perché? Ho sempre detto che avrei smesso di lavorare non appena fossi arrivata Senza una struttura sono ricaduto nella depressione Questa è solo una delle cose che non potrei mai spiegare Ogni singolo giorno Tiro i dadi, intrappolato nel gioco per sempre Continuo a sradicarvi entrambi finché non è iniziata la malattia Appuntamenti mancati, fatti a pezzi Volevo essere il miglior padre qui, ma ho mancato l’obiettivo Spezzerò il cuore sia a te che a tua sorella e anche a tua madre Vedo la foresta per gli alberi perché non c’è altra verità Devo smetterla di mettere il lavoro così lontano davanti a te Perché c’è così tanto amore che un uomo può perdere Cerco di recuperare ciò che ho perso, seduto qui e tutto ciò che ho è Rimpianti Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa verrà dopo Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane Confessare i rimpianti Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui? La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo? Un amore in guerra non è giusto Confessare i rimpianti Tre generazioni di donne nella mia vita Mi tengono in piedi So che non mi tengo in contatto con tua madre quanto dovrei So che hai le tue stesse battaglie come me Abbiamo il DNA in noi, proviamo così tanta vergogna Ciò che offriamo non è abbastanza Questi pensieri diventano pericolosi Un modo per fermare il dolore Spero e prego che entrambe le mie bambine non siano come noi Mi sono perso così tanto che ho davvero bisogno di rimediare Ti porterò su un aereo e, capisci? Vorrei che ci fossero più incontri a tu per tu e che non condividessi tuo figlio Vorrei che non dovessi andare via, ma questo genere di cose arrivano Quando la tua identità cambia dall’essere mamma e Imogen Ad avere il mio nome d’arte davanti quando parli con qualcuno La mia mente è tutta in un solco Non sono sicura se finirà Se ti avvicini e pensi che ti stia ignorando, non è così Sono solo persa nella mia testa Vorrei poter fermare il mondo e poi parlarne con te e dirti che mamma sono di nuovo qui con te Rimpianti Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane Confessare i rimpianti Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui? La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo? Un amore in guerra non è giusto Confessare i rimpianti