Ed Sheeran – Regrets: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Regrets è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano fa parte della versione estesa dell’album (Play Extended Edition) ed èuna collaborazione con ILYA, Johnny McDaid e Savan Kotecha.

Ed Sheeran entra così in una nuova era con il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in questa nuova fase artistica.

Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo.

Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva.

Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collage musicale che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo.

Ascolta Regrets di Ed Sheeran

Testo:

I moved the glass to my lips took a sip and sighed

Why does it feel like our life’s on a slip and slide

Kids they add stress, work aint working the best

But that ain’t the explanation why this love is a mess

I guess priorities are prioritized over time

And the only moments we spend are sleeping side by side

Morning breaks, same old nags and complaints

I’m just trying to drink my coffee if we engage then we’ll be late

I push it down to avoid a situation

But all it does is come out in the public places

Can’t be as open when they recognise our faces

If they think it’s heated I guess that’s an understatement

But it used to be alive be electric burning bright

There’s a spark left in the embers find some gasoline tonight

Shut the world down put the past behind

See the mountain got so far to climb

Is all that’s left for you and I

Regrets

I’m not saying it’s all in my head

But I can’t help thinking what’s next

When tomorrow is all we got left

Confessing regrets

Why’s there distance when we’re right here?

Is the anger just proof we care?

A love in war is not fair

Confessing regrets

You’re too young to understand that daddy’s coming home

Every time I leave the house you think I’m forever gone

Guess it’s from the hundred calls goodnights on the telephone

See this tour I got to get it done but why though?

Always said I’d pause work as soon as you came

Without structure I just slipped into depression again

This is just one of the things that I could never explain

Each and every day

Rolling the dice forever caught in the game

Still uprooting you both until the sickness started

Missed appointments ripped apart

Aimed to be the best dad here but missed the mark

Breaking both you and your sister’s heart and your mother’s too

I see the wood for the trees cause there’s no other truth

I gotta stop putting work so far in front of you

Cause there is so much more love that a man can lose

Trying to get back what I’ve lost sitting here and all I’ve got is

Regrets

I’m not saying it’s all in my head

But I can’t help thinking what’s next

When tomorrow is all we got left

Confessing regrets

Why’s there distance when we’re right here?

Is the anger just proof we care?

A love in war’s not fair

Confessing regrets

Three generations of women in my life

They keep me stood

I know that I don’t keep in touch with your mum as much as I should

I know that you got your battles the same as me

DNA in us we feel so much shame in us

What we offer ain’t enough

These thoughts get dangerous

One way that the pain can stop

Hope and pray that both my little girls they ain’t the same as us

Missed out on so much I really need to make it up

Take you on a plane and just, you know?

I wish there was more one on one and you didn’t share your son

I wish you didn’t have to move away but that sort of thing comes

When your identity shifts from being Mum and Imogen

To having my stage name in front when you talk to anyone

My mind’s all in a rut

I’m unsure if it will stop

If you reach out and think that I’m ignoring you I’m not

I’m just lost in my head

Wish I could pause the world and then

I’d talk it out with you and say Mum I’m here again with

Regrets

I’m not saying it’s all in my head

But I can’t help thinking what’s next

When tomorrow’s all we got left

Confessing regrets

Why’s there distance when we’re right here?

Is the anger just proof we care?

A love in war’s not fair

Confessing regrets

Traduzione di Regrets di Ed Sheeran:

Ho portato il bicchiere alle labbra, ho bevuto un sorso e ho sospirato.

Perché sembra che la nostra vita stia scivolando?

I bambini aggiungono stress, il lavoro non funziona al meglio.

Ma non è questa la spiegazione del perché questo amore sia un disastro.

Immagino che le priorità siano prioritarie rispetto al tempo.

E gli unici momenti che trascorriamo sono dormire fianco a fianco.

Pause mattutine, soliti brontolii e lamentele.

Sto solo cercando di bere il mio caffè. Se ci impegniamo, faremo tardi.

Lo spingo giù per evitare una situazione.

Ma tutto ciò che fa è uscire allo scoperto nei luoghi pubblici.

Non può essere così aperto quando riconoscono i nostri volti.

Se pensano che sia eccitato, immagino sia un eufemismo.

Ma una volta era vivo, era elettrico, brillava.

C’è una scintilla rimasta tra le braci, trova della benzina stasera.

Chiudi il mondo, lascia il passato alle spalle.

Vedi, la montagna è arrivata così lontano da scalare.

È tutto ciò che resta per te e me.

Rimpianti.

Non sto dicendo che è tutto dentro. la mia testa

Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo

Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci resta

Confessare i rimpianti

Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?

La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo?

Un amore in guerra non è giusto

Confessare i rimpianti

Sei troppo giovane per capire che papà sta tornando a casa

Ogni volta che esco di casa pensi che me ne sia andato per sempre

Immagino sia per le centinaia di chiamate della buonanotte al telefono

Guarda questo tour, devo farlo, ma perché?

Ho sempre detto che avrei smesso di lavorare non appena fossi arrivata

Senza una struttura sono ricaduto nella depressione

Questa è solo una delle cose che non potrei mai spiegare

Ogni singolo giorno

Tiro i dadi, intrappolato nel gioco per sempre

Continuo a sradicarvi entrambi finché non è iniziata la malattia

Appuntamenti mancati, fatti a pezzi

Volevo essere il miglior padre qui, ma ho mancato l’obiettivo

Spezzerò il cuore sia a te che a tua sorella e anche a tua madre

Vedo la foresta per gli alberi perché non c’è altra verità

Devo smetterla di mettere il lavoro così lontano davanti a te

Perché c’è così tanto amore che un uomo può perdere

Cerco di recuperare ciò che ho perso, seduto qui e tutto ciò che ho è

Rimpianti

Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa

Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa verrà dopo

Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane

Confessare i rimpianti

Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?

La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo? Un amore in guerra non è giusto

Confessare i rimpianti

Tre generazioni di donne nella mia vita

Mi tengono in piedi

So che non mi tengo in contatto con tua madre quanto dovrei

So che hai le tue stesse battaglie come me

Abbiamo il DNA in noi, proviamo così tanta vergogna

Ciò che offriamo non è abbastanza

Questi pensieri diventano pericolosi

Un modo per fermare il dolore

Spero e prego che entrambe le mie bambine non siano come noi

Mi sono perso così tanto che ho davvero bisogno di rimediare

Ti porterò su un aereo e, capisci?

Vorrei che ci fossero più incontri a tu per tu e che non condividessi tuo figlio

Vorrei che non dovessi andare via, ma questo genere di cose arrivano

Quando la tua identità cambia dall’essere mamma e Imogen

Ad avere il mio nome d’arte davanti quando parli con qualcuno

La mia mente è tutta in un solco

Non sono sicura se finirà

Se ti avvicini e pensi che ti stia ignorando, non è così

Sono solo persa nella mia testa

Vorrei poter fermare il mondo e poi

parlarne con te e dirti che mamma sono di nuovo qui con te

Rimpianti

Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa

Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo

Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane

Confessare i rimpianti

Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?

La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo?

Un amore in guerra non è giusto

Confessare i rimpianti