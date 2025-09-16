GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Regrets: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
play ed sheeran

Regrets è una delle canzoni che Ed Sheeran ha scritto per il suo nuovo disco Play, in uscita venerdì 12 settembre 2025. Il brano fa parte della versione estesa dell’album (Play Extended Edition) ed èuna collaborazione con ILYA, Johnny McDaid e Savan Kotecha.

Acquista il nuovo disco PLAY!

Ed Sheeran entra così in una nuova era con il suo nuovo album, Play. Dopo aver chiuso il riuscito capitolo della serie Mathematics, sta coraggiosamente entrando in questa nuova fase artistica.

Artista in continua evoluzione, Play vede Sheeran esplorare nuovi territori musicali attraverso la collaborazione con produttori e musicisti di tutto il mondo, oltre a immergersi più a fondo nei suoni e nei temi senza tempo che lo hanno reso uno degli artisti pop più amati al mondo.

Ispirato in parte alla sua esposizione alle culture musicali indiana e persiana – e alle loro sorprendenti connessioni con la tradizione folk irlandese con cui è cresciuto attraverso scale, ritmi e melodie condivisi – ha esplorato un linguaggio musicale senza confini che ha dato all’album un’impronta fresca e distintiva.

Su un terreno più familiare, Sheeran ci ricorda perché rimane uno dei cantautori più influenti della sua generazione, mentre consegna una serie di brani che parlano della sua capacità incondizionata di scrivere ballate. Il risultato è una collage musicale che gioca sia con il familiare sia con il nuovo.

Ascolta Regrets di Ed Sheeran

Testo:

I moved the glass to my lips took a sip and sighed
Why does it feel like our life’s on a slip and slide
Kids they add stress, work aint working the best
But that ain’t the explanation why this love is a mess
I guess priorities are prioritized over time
And the only moments we spend are sleeping side by side
Morning breaks, same old nags and complaints
I’m just trying to drink my coffee if we engage then we’ll be late

I push it down to avoid a situation
But all it does is come out in the public places
Can’t be as open when they recognise our faces
If they think it’s heated I guess that’s an understatement
But it used to be alive be electric burning bright

There’s a spark left in the embers find some gasoline tonight
Shut the world down put the past behind
See the mountain got so far to climb
Is all that’s left for you and I

Regrets
I’m not saying it’s all in my head
But I can’t help thinking what’s next
When tomorrow is all we got left
Confessing regrets
Why’s there distance when we’re right here?
Is the anger just proof we care?
A love in war is not fair
Confessing regrets

You’re too young to understand that daddy’s coming home
Every time I leave the house you think I’m forever gone
Guess it’s from the hundred calls goodnights on the telephone
See this tour I got to get it done but why though?

Always said I’d pause work as soon as you came
Without structure I just slipped into depression again
This is just one of the things that I could never explain
Each and every day
Rolling the dice forever caught in the game

Still uprooting you both until the sickness started
Missed appointments ripped apart
Aimed to be the best dad here but missed the mark
Breaking both you and your sister’s heart and your mother’s too

I see the wood for the trees cause there’s no other truth
I gotta stop putting work so far in front of you
Cause there is so much more love that a man can lose
Trying to get back what I’ve lost sitting here and all I’ve got is

Regrets
I’m not saying it’s all in my head
But I can’t help thinking what’s next
When tomorrow is all we got left
Confessing regrets
Why’s there distance when we’re right here?
Is the anger just proof we care?
A love in war’s not fair
Confessing regrets

Three generations of women in my life
They keep me stood
I know that I don’t keep in touch with your mum as much as I should
I know that you got your battles the same as me
DNA in us we feel so much shame in us
What we offer ain’t enough
These thoughts get dangerous
One way that the pain can stop
Hope and pray that both my little girls they ain’t the same as us
Missed out on so much I really need to make it up
Take you on a plane and just, you know?

I wish there was more one on one and you didn’t share your son
I wish you didn’t have to move away but that sort of thing comes
When your identity shifts from being Mum and Imogen
To having my stage name in front when you talk to anyone
My mind’s all in a rut
I’m unsure if it will stop
If you reach out and think that I’m ignoring you I’m not
I’m just lost in my head
Wish I could pause the world and then
I’d talk it out with you and say Mum I’m here again with

Regrets
I’m not saying it’s all in my head
But I can’t help thinking what’s next
When tomorrow’s all we got left
Confessing regrets
Why’s there distance when we’re right here?
Is the anger just proof we care?
A love in war’s not fair
Confessing regrets

Traduzione di Regrets di Ed Sheeran:

Ho portato il bicchiere alle labbra, ho bevuto un sorso e ho sospirato.
Perché sembra che la nostra vita stia scivolando?
I bambini aggiungono stress, il lavoro non funziona al meglio.
Ma non è questa la spiegazione del perché questo amore sia un disastro.
Immagino che le priorità siano prioritarie rispetto al tempo.
E gli unici momenti che trascorriamo sono dormire fianco a fianco.
Pause mattutine, soliti brontolii e lamentele.
Sto solo cercando di bere il mio caffè. Se ci impegniamo, faremo tardi.

Lo spingo giù per evitare una situazione.
Ma tutto ciò che fa è uscire allo scoperto nei luoghi pubblici.
Non può essere così aperto quando riconoscono i nostri volti.
Se pensano che sia eccitato, immagino sia un eufemismo.
Ma una volta era vivo, era elettrico, brillava.

C’è una scintilla rimasta tra le braci, trova della benzina stasera.
Chiudi il mondo, lascia il passato alle spalle.
Vedi, la montagna è arrivata così lontano da scalare.
È tutto ciò che resta per te e me.

Rimpianti.
Non sto dicendo che è tutto dentro. la mia testa
Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo
Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci resta
Confessare i rimpianti
Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?
La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo?
Un amore in guerra non è giusto
Confessare i rimpianti

Sei troppo giovane per capire che papà sta tornando a casa
Ogni volta che esco di casa pensi che me ne sia andato per sempre
Immagino sia per le centinaia di chiamate della buonanotte al telefono
Guarda questo tour, devo farlo, ma perché?

Ho sempre detto che avrei smesso di lavorare non appena fossi arrivata
Senza una struttura sono ricaduto nella depressione
Questa è solo una delle cose che non potrei mai spiegare
Ogni singolo giorno
Tiro i dadi, intrappolato nel gioco per sempre

Continuo a sradicarvi entrambi finché non è iniziata la malattia
Appuntamenti mancati, fatti a pezzi
Volevo essere il miglior padre qui, ma ho mancato l’obiettivo
Spezzerò il cuore sia a te che a tua sorella e anche a tua madre

Vedo la foresta per gli alberi perché non c’è altra verità
Devo smetterla di mettere il lavoro così lontano davanti a te
Perché c’è così tanto amore che un uomo può perdere
Cerco di recuperare ciò che ho perso, seduto qui e tutto ciò che ho è

Rimpianti
Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa
Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa verrà dopo
Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane
Confessare i rimpianti
Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?
La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo? Un amore in guerra non è giusto
Confessare i rimpianti

Tre generazioni di donne nella mia vita
Mi tengono in piedi
So che non mi tengo in contatto con tua madre quanto dovrei
So che hai le tue stesse battaglie come me
Abbiamo il DNA in noi, proviamo così tanta vergogna
Ciò che offriamo non è abbastanza
Questi pensieri diventano pericolosi
Un modo per fermare il dolore
Spero e prego che entrambe le mie bambine non siano come noi
Mi sono perso così tanto che ho davvero bisogno di rimediare
Ti porterò su un aereo e, capisci?

Vorrei che ci fossero più incontri a tu per tu e che non condividessi tuo figlio
Vorrei che non dovessi andare via, ma questo genere di cose arrivano
Quando la tua identità cambia dall’essere mamma e Imogen
Ad avere il mio nome d’arte davanti quando parli con qualcuno
La mia mente è tutta in un solco
Non sono sicura se finirà
Se ti avvicini e pensi che ti stia ignorando, non è così
Sono solo persa nella mia testa
Vorrei poter fermare il mondo e poi
parlarne con te e dirti che mamma sono di nuovo qui con te

Rimpianti
Non sto dicendo che è tutto nella mia testa
Ma non posso fare a meno di pensare a cosa succederà dopo
Quando il domani è tutto ciò che ci rimane
Confessare i rimpianti
Perché c’è distanza quando siamo proprio qui?
La rabbia è solo la prova che ci teniamo?
Un amore in guerra non è giusto
Confessare i rimpianti

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati