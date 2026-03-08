Harry Styles – Paint By Numbers: testo e traduzione

Harry Styles parla di Carla’s Song in un’intervista per Apple Music. Courtesy of The Zane Lowe Show – Apple Music 1.

Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato pubblicando venerdì 6 marzo il suo atteso quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Paint By Numbers è una traccia del progetto discografico che è disponibile in varie versioni nei negozi fisici e sulle piattaforme digitali. Sul sito ufficiale dell’artista, sono inoltre disponibili degli LP in edizione limitata, un merchandise esclusivo e dei box set.

Testo Paint By Numbers Harry Styles

Oh what a gift it is to be noticed,

But it’s nothing to do with me,

You’ve got to wonder if there’s a reason to believe,

It’s a lifetime of learning to paint by numbers,

And watching the colors run,

It’s a little bit,

Complicated when,

They put an image in your head and now you’re stuck with it,

You’re the luckiest,

Oh the irony,

Holding the weight of the American children whose hearts you break,

Was it a tragedy when you told her,

I’m not even 33,

A little self-compassion and a life within your means,

It’s a lifetime of picking from one or the other,

Kids with water guns,

Watch them run,

It’s a lifetime of learning to paint by numbers,

And watching the colors run

Traduzione

Oh, che dono è essere notati,

Ma non ha niente a che fare con me,

Devi chiederti se c’è una ragione per credere,

È una vita passata a imparare a dipingere con i numeri,

E a guardare i colori scorrere,

È un po’,

Complicato quando,

Ti mettono un’immagine in testa e ora sei bloccato con essa,

Sei il più fortunato,

Oh, l’ironia,

Reggere il peso dei bambini americani a cui spezzi il cuore,

È stata una tragedia quando le hai detto,

Non ho nemmeno 33 anni,

Un po’ di autocompassione e una vita alla tua portata,

È una vita passata a scegliere tra l’uno o l’altro,

Bambini con le pistole ad acqua,

Guardali correre,

È una vita passata a imparare a dipingere con i numeri,

E a guardare i colori scorrere

Cosa ne pensate di Paint By Numbers di Harry Styles?