Shawn Mendes – In Between: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

In Between è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live a Woodstock (NY) in cui il cantautore ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Testo In Between di Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

If I’m not all in then I’m all out

And it’s never gonna happen if it doesn’t right now

If doesn’t end with a ring is it just sex?

If it isn’t black and white then it’s onto the next

[Chorus]

But what about the in betweens?

You lay your head on me

Living for the next time that we touch

Isn’t that enough?

[Verse 2]

You say “I guess I’ll see you never” with tears in your eyes

So like you to get clever when you don’t want to cry

The way you hold up and could make me fall in love

But I’m not there yet so to you it doesn’t mean too much

[Chorus]

But what about the in betweens?

You lay your head on me

Having someone close to you, you trust

Isn’t that enough?

[Bridge]

Isn’t that enough?

Isn’t that enough?

Isn’t that enough?

[Outro]

If I call tonight would you pick up?

Cause you’re on my mind

Isn’t that enough?

Traduzione

[Verso 1]

Se non sono tutto dentro, allora sono tutto fuori

E non accadrà mai se non accade adesso

Se non finisce con un anello è solo sesso?

Se non è in bianco e nero, allora passa a quello successivo

[Coro]

Ma per quanto riguarda le vie intermedie?

Appoggi la testa su di me

Vivere per la prossima volta che ci toccheremo

Non è abbastanza?

[Verso 2]

Dici “Credo che non ci vedremo mai” con le lacrime agli occhi

Quindi ti piace diventare intelligente quando non vuoi piangere

Il modo in cui resisti e potresti farmi innamorare

Ma non ci sono ancora, quindi per te non significa molto

[Coro]

Ma per quanto riguarda le vie intermedie?

Appoggi la testa su di me

Avere qualcuno vicino a te, di cui ti fidi

Non è abbastanza?

[Ponte]

Non è abbastanza?

Non è abbastanza?

Non è abbastanza?

[Altro]

Se chiamassi stasera, risponderesti?

Perché sei nella mia mente

Non è abbastanza?

Significato In Between di Shawn Mendes

Questa bellissima melodia riflette riguardo una relazione che è ormai conclusa da tempo e quanto Shawn e una sua ex fidanzata hanno condiviso insieme, nonostante ci siano stati degli alti e bassi.

Il testo contiene la domanda “Is not that Enough?“, che fa riferimento anche a un’altra canzone di questo album, è un’affermazione ricorrente che esprime il trasporto di Mendes verso questo amore che ancora persiste, nonostante tutto (fonte Genius.com).