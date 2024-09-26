GingerGeneration.it

Shawn Mendes – In Between: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
In Between è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 18 ottobre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows.

Puoi ascoltare a questo link l’audio della performance live a Woodstock (NY) in cui il cantautore ha presentato per la prima volta il brano ai fan e qui sotto l’anteprima del testo della canzone.

Testo In Between di Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]
If I’m not all in then I’m all out
And it’s never gonna happen if it doesn’t right now
If doesn’t end with a ring is it just sex?
If it isn’t black and white then it’s onto the next

[Chorus]
But what about the in betweens?
You lay your head on me
Living for the next time that we touch
Isn’t that enough?

[Verse 2]
You say “I guess I’ll see you never” with tears in your eyes
So like you to get clever when you don’t want to cry
The way you hold up and could make me fall in love
But I’m not there yet so to you it doesn’t mean too much

[Chorus]
But what about the in betweens?
You lay your head on me
Having someone close to you, you trust
Isn’t that enough?

[Bridge]
Isn’t that enough?
Isn’t that enough?
Isn’t that enough?

[Outro]
If I call tonight would you pick up?
Cause you’re on my mind
Isn’t that enough?

Traduzione

[Verso 1]
Se non sono tutto dentro, allora sono tutto fuori
E non accadrà mai se non accade adesso
Se non finisce con un anello è solo sesso?
Se non è in bianco e nero, allora passa a quello successivo

[Coro]
Ma per quanto riguarda le vie intermedie?
Appoggi la testa su di me
Vivere per la prossima volta che ci toccheremo
Non è abbastanza?

[Verso 2]
Dici “Credo che non ci vedremo mai” con le lacrime agli occhi
Quindi ti piace diventare intelligente quando non vuoi piangere
Il modo in cui resisti e potresti farmi innamorare
Ma non ci sono ancora, quindi per te non significa molto

[Coro]
Ma per quanto riguarda le vie intermedie?
Appoggi la testa su di me
Avere qualcuno vicino a te, di cui ti fidi
Non è abbastanza?

[Ponte]
Non è abbastanza?
Non è abbastanza?
Non è abbastanza?

[Altro]
Se chiamassi stasera, risponderesti?
Perché sei nella mia mente
Non è abbastanza?

Significato In Between di Shawn Mendes

Questa bellissima melodia riflette riguardo una relazione che è ormai conclusa da tempo e quanto Shawn e una sua ex fidanzata hanno condiviso insieme, nonostante ci siano stati degli alti e bassi.

Il testo contiene la domanda “Is not that Enough?“, che fa riferimento anche a un’altra canzone di questo album, è un’affermazione ricorrente che esprime il trasporto di Mendes verso questo amore che ancora persiste, nonostante tutto (fonte Genius.com).

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è un'avventura da vivere e ogni artista un universo da scoprire.

