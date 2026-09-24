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Taylor Swift – Babylon: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift the life of a showgirl the encore

Babylon è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni.

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo Babylon Taylor Swift

The casino doesn’t like when you run the tables
And though the box is wrapped up nice, it’s just a cage to you
Those electric fences buzz
The stallion flees the stable
And that small town’s even smaller now in your rear view
You ran with all the wild things
A liberated libertine who then longed for home

‘Cause it’s where you’re from
Aunt Virginia with a church dress on
No elbows on the table
And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better
Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall

And you hate this song
But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone
Then that melody is all you want
You never knew that it was Babylon
‘Til it was gone

Give the people what they want, then you keep it movin’
Make your plans and friends, a stranger’s makeup on your tie
Twenty watches in the safe ‘cause your time is money
Love is ice upon the ladder that you need to climb
She captured your attention, so free of all pretension
It stopped you cold

Because she loved you so
Pretty as a picture that you didn’t post
Looking at you like you’re made of solid gold
Never official
You mention you’re single to the girls at the bar

And you hate this song
But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone
And then that melody is all you want
You never knew that it was Babylon
‘Til it was gone

You’re using nostalgia as a weapon to hurt yourself
But darling, you end up hurting everybody else
The self-harm of never being where you are
It’s bedtime, but you’re sitting in your car
You’re missing all the best parts

And they’re all at home
She’s hanging Christmas lights with your son
Sneak into the bathroom to call her mom
And say, “It’s not working
It’s just not worth it if we’re not what he wants”

But you love this song
You wake up on the train with your headphones gone
Then that melody is all you want
You never knew that it was Babylon
And now, it’s almost gone

Aunt Virginia with a church dress on
No elbows on the table (It’s almost gone)
And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better
Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall

But you love this song, you wake up on the train and you’re all alone
Then that memory is all you want
You never knew that it was Babylon
‘Til it was gone

Traduzione

Al casinò non piace quando sbanchi i tavoli
E anche se il pacco è ben confezionato, per te è solo una gabbia
Quei recinti elettrici ronzano
Lo stallone fugge dalla stalla
E quella cittadina sembra ancora più piccola nello specchietto retrovisore
Hai vissuto allo sbaraglio, tra spiriti liberi
Un libertino affrancato che poi ha sentito nostalgia di casa

Perché è lì che affondano le tue radici
Zia Virginia col vestito buono per la chiesa
Niente gomiti sul tavolo
E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più curato
Quel maglione di seconda mano avrebbe dovuto venire dal centro commerciale

E odi questa canzone
Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie
E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri
Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia
Finché non è svanita

Dai alla gente ciò che vuole, poi vai avanti per la tua strada
Fai progetti e stringi amicizie, col trucco di un’estranea sulla cravatta
Venti orologi in cassaforte perché il tuo tempo è denaro
L’amore è ghiaccio sulla scala che devi scalare
Lei ha catturato la tua attenzione, priva di ogni pretesa
Ti ha lasciato di sasso

Perché ti amava così tanto
Bella come una foto che non hai mai pubblicato
Guardandoti come se fossi d’oro massiccio
Mai nulla di ufficiale
Dici di essere single alle ragazze al bar

E odi questa canzone
Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie
E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri
Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia
Finché non è svanita

Usi la nostalgia come un’arma per farti del male
Ma, tesoro, finisci per ferire tutti gli altri
L’autolesionismo di non essere mai dove ti trovi davvero
È ora di dormire, ma tu sei seduto in macchina
Ti stai perdendo i momenti migliori

E loro sono tutti a casa
Lei sta appendendo le luci di Natale con tuo figlio
Si rifugia in bagno per chiamare sua madre
E dire: “Non funziona
Non ne vale la pena se non siamo ciò che lui vuole”

Ma tu ami tutto questo Canzone
Ti svegli in treno e non hai più le cuffie
E quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri
Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia
E ora sta quasi svanendo

Zia Virginia con l’abito della domenica
Niente gomiti sul tavolo (Sta quasi svanendo)
E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più bello
Quel maglione ricevuto in eredità avresti voluto comprarlo al centro commerciale

Ma ami questa canzone; ti svegli in treno e sei tutto solo
E quel ricordo è tutto ciò che desideri
Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia
Finché non è svanita

Cosa ne pensate di Babylon di Taylor Swift?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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