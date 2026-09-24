Taylor Swift – Babylon: audio, testo e traduzione

Babylon è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni.

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo Babylon Taylor Swift

The casino doesn’t like when you run the tables

And though the box is wrapped up nice, it’s just a cage to you

Those electric fences buzz

The stallion flees the stable

And that small town’s even smaller now in your rear view

You ran with all the wild things

A liberated libertine who then longed for home

‘Cause it’s where you’re from

Aunt Virginia with a church dress on

No elbows on the table

And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better

Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall

And you hate this song

But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone

Then that melody is all you want

You never knew that it was Babylon

‘Til it was gone

Give the people what they want, then you keep it movin’

Make your plans and friends, a stranger’s makeup on your tie

Twenty watches in the safe ‘cause your time is money

Love is ice upon the ladder that you need to climb

She captured your attention, so free of all pretension

It stopped you cold

Because she loved you so

Pretty as a picture that you didn’t post

Looking at you like you’re made of solid gold

Never official

You mention you’re single to the girls at the bar

And you hate this song

But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone

And then that melody is all you want

You never knew that it was Babylon

‘Til it was gone

You’re using nostalgia as a weapon to hurt yourself

But darling, you end up hurting everybody else

The self-harm of never being where you are

It’s bedtime, but you’re sitting in your car

You’re missing all the best parts

And they’re all at home

She’s hanging Christmas lights with your son

Sneak into the bathroom to call her mom

And say, “It’s not working

It’s just not worth it if we’re not what he wants”

But you love this song

You wake up on the train with your headphones gone

Then that melody is all you want

You never knew that it was Babylon

And now, it’s almost gone

Aunt Virginia with a church dress on

No elbows on the table (It’s almost gone)

And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better

Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall

But you love this song, you wake up on the train and you’re all alone

Then that memory is all you want

You never knew that it was Babylon

‘Til it was gone

Traduzione

Al casinò non piace quando sbanchi i tavoli

E anche se il pacco è ben confezionato, per te è solo una gabbia

Quei recinti elettrici ronzano

Lo stallone fugge dalla stalla

E quella cittadina sembra ancora più piccola nello specchietto retrovisore

Hai vissuto allo sbaraglio, tra spiriti liberi

Un libertino affrancato che poi ha sentito nostalgia di casa

Perché è lì che affondano le tue radici

Zia Virginia col vestito buono per la chiesa

Niente gomiti sul tavolo

E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più curato

Quel maglione di seconda mano avrebbe dovuto venire dal centro commerciale

E odi questa canzone

Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie

E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri

Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia

Finché non è svanita

Dai alla gente ciò che vuole, poi vai avanti per la tua strada

Fai progetti e stringi amicizie, col trucco di un’estranea sulla cravatta

Venti orologi in cassaforte perché il tuo tempo è denaro

L’amore è ghiaccio sulla scala che devi scalare

Lei ha catturato la tua attenzione, priva di ogni pretesa

Ti ha lasciato di sasso

Perché ti amava così tanto

Bella come una foto che non hai mai pubblicato

Guardandoti come se fossi d’oro massiccio

Mai nulla di ufficiale

Dici di essere single alle ragazze al bar

E odi questa canzone

Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie

E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri

Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia

Finché non è svanita

Usi la nostalgia come un’arma per farti del male

Ma, tesoro, finisci per ferire tutti gli altri

L’autolesionismo di non essere mai dove ti trovi davvero

È ora di dormire, ma tu sei seduto in macchina

Ti stai perdendo i momenti migliori

E loro sono tutti a casa

Lei sta appendendo le luci di Natale con tuo figlio

Si rifugia in bagno per chiamare sua madre

E dire: “Non funziona

Non ne vale la pena se non siamo ciò che lui vuole”

Ma tu ami tutto questo Canzone

Ti svegli in treno e non hai più le cuffie

E quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri

Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia

E ora sta quasi svanendo

Zia Virginia con l’abito della domenica

Niente gomiti sul tavolo (Sta quasi svanendo)

E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più bello

Quel maglione ricevuto in eredità avresti voluto comprarlo al centro commerciale

Ma ami questa canzone; ti svegli in treno e sei tutto solo

E quel ricordo è tutto ciò che desideri

Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia

Finché non è svanita

Cosa ne pensate di Babylon di Taylor Swift?