Taylor Swift – Babylon: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Settembre 2026 Babylon è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni. Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo Babylon Taylor Swift The casino doesn’t like when you run the tables And though the box is wrapped up nice, it’s just a cage to you Those electric fences buzz The stallion flees the stable And that small town’s even smaller now in your rear view You ran with all the wild things A liberated libertine who then longed for home ‘Cause it’s where you’re from Aunt Virginia with a church dress on No elbows on the table And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall And you hate this song But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone Then that melody is all you want You never knew that it was Babylon ‘Til it was gone Give the people what they want, then you keep it movin’ Make your plans and friends, a stranger’s makeup on your tie Twenty watches in the safe ‘cause your time is money Love is ice upon the ladder that you need to climb She captured your attention, so free of all pretension It stopped you cold Because she loved you so Pretty as a picture that you didn’t post Looking at you like you’re made of solid gold Never official You mention you’re single to the girls at the bar And you hate this song But you wake up on the train with your headphones gone And then that melody is all you want You never knew that it was Babylon ‘Til it was gone You’re using nostalgia as a weapon to hurt yourself But darling, you end up hurting everybody else The self-harm of never being where you are It’s bedtime, but you’re sitting in your car You’re missing all the best parts And they’re all at home She’s hanging Christmas lights with your son Sneak into the bathroom to call her mom And say, “It’s not working It’s just not worth it if we’re not what he wants” But you love this song You wake up on the train with your headphones gone Then that melody is all you want You never knew that it was Babylon And now, it’s almost gone Aunt Virginia with a church dress on No elbows on the table (It’s almost gone) And the neighbor’s lawn always looked better Your hand-me-down sweater should’ve been from the mall But you love this song, you wake up on the train and you’re all alone Then that memory is all you want You never knew that it was Babylon ‘Til it was gone Traduzione Al casinò non piace quando sbanchi i tavoli E anche se il pacco è ben confezionato, per te è solo una gabbia Quei recinti elettrici ronzano Lo stallone fugge dalla stalla E quella cittadina sembra ancora più piccola nello specchietto retrovisore Hai vissuto allo sbaraglio, tra spiriti liberi Un libertino affrancato che poi ha sentito nostalgia di casa Perché è lì che affondano le tue radici Zia Virginia col vestito buono per la chiesa Niente gomiti sul tavolo E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più curato Quel maglione di seconda mano avrebbe dovuto venire dal centro commerciale E odi questa canzone Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia Finché non è svanita Dai alla gente ciò che vuole, poi vai avanti per la tua strada Fai progetti e stringi amicizie, col trucco di un’estranea sulla cravatta Venti orologi in cassaforte perché il tuo tempo è denaro L’amore è ghiaccio sulla scala che devi scalare Lei ha catturato la tua attenzione, priva di ogni pretesa Ti ha lasciato di sasso Perché ti amava così tanto Bella come una foto che non hai mai pubblicato Guardandoti come se fossi d’oro massiccio Mai nulla di ufficiale Dici di essere single alle ragazze al bar E odi questa canzone Ma ti svegli sul treno senza più le cuffie E poi quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia Finché non è svanita Usi la nostalgia come un’arma per farti del male Ma, tesoro, finisci per ferire tutti gli altri L’autolesionismo di non essere mai dove ti trovi davvero È ora di dormire, ma tu sei seduto in macchina Ti stai perdendo i momenti migliori E loro sono tutti a casa Lei sta appendendo le luci di Natale con tuo figlio Si rifugia in bagno per chiamare sua madre E dire: “Non funziona Non ne vale la pena se non siamo ciò che lui vuole” Ma tu ami tutto questo Canzone Ti svegli in treno e non hai più le cuffie E quella melodia è tutto ciò che desideri Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia E ora sta quasi svanendo Zia Virginia con l’abito della domenica Niente gomiti sul tavolo (Sta quasi svanendo) E il prato del vicino sembrava sempre più bello Quel maglione ricevuto in eredità avresti voluto comprarlo al centro commerciale Ma ami questa canzone; ti svegli in treno e sei tutto solo E quel ricordo è tutto ciò che desideri Non sapevi che fosse Babilonia Finché non è svanita Cosa ne pensate di Babylon di Taylor Swift?