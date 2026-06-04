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Niall Horan – Tastes so Good: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
niall horan - dinner party

Niall Horan pubblica venerdì 5 giugno 2026 Tastes so Good. L’artista britannico ha svelato la melodia e il testo della canzone in una performance dal vivo per Radio 1 Big Weekend, tramite uno snippet diffuso via Instagram e una preview pubblicata su Youtube.

Tastes so Good è la prima traccia del suo quarto album Dinner Party che è stato anticipato dal brano omonimo. Nel realizzare il singolo, Niall ha collaborato con John Ryan, Matt Zara e Julian Bunetta.

La canzone in anteprima

Testo Tastes so Good Niall Horan

I freeze when you’re not swimming in my bloodstream
Not in my pocket with my car keys
Got me exactly where you want me
Exactly where you want me

Can’t take another breath without you
Can’t walk down the street
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me
When my legs are not wrapped around you
No, I can’t fall asleep
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me

Pathetically, I look in places that you’d never be
Perfectly torturing me physically, simply
A voice is up in my mind
Saying just draw the line, every night

Can’t take another breath without you
Can’t walk down the street
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me
When my legs are not wrapped around you
No, I can’t fall asleep
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me
It tastes so good to me

Controlling my body, starving my brain
I no longer wonder if I’m still the same
I want you to leave, but I want you to stay

Can’t take another breath without you
Can’t walk down the street
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me
When my legs are not wrapped around you
No, I can’t fall asleep
No, I don’t know what you’re made of
But it tastes so good to me
It tastes so good to me

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Mi blocco quando non nuoti nel mio sangue
Non sei nella mia tasca con le chiavi della macchina
Mi hai preso esattamente dove volevi
Esattamente dove volevi

Non riesco a respirare senza di te
Non riesco a camminare per strada
No, non so di cosa sei fatto
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me
Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te
No, non riesco ad addormentarmi
No, non so di cosa sei fatta
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Pateticamente, ti guardo in posti dove non saresti mai
Mi torturi fisicamente in modo perfetto, semplicemente
Una voce è nella mia mente
Che dice di tracciare una linea, ogni notte

Non riesco a respirare senza di te
Non riesco a camminare per strada
No, non so di cosa sei fatta
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me
Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te
No, non riesco ad addormentarmi
No, non so di cosa sei fatto
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me
Ha un sapore così buono per me

Controllo il mio corpo, affamo il mio cervello
Non mi chiedo più se sono ancora la stessa
Voglio che tu te ne vada, ma voglio che tu resti

Non riesco a respirare senza di te
Non riesco a camminare per strada
No, non so di cosa sei fatta
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me
Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te
No, non riesco ad addormentarmi
No, non so di cosa sei fatta
Ma ha un sapore così buono per me
Ha un sapore così buono per me

Cosa ne pensate di Tastes so Good di Niall Horan?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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