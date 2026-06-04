Niall Horan – Tastes so Good: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Giugno 2026 Niall Horan pubblica venerdì 5 giugno 2026 Tastes so Good. L’artista britannico ha svelato la melodia e il testo della canzone in una performance dal vivo per Radio 1 Big Weekend, tramite uno snippet diffuso via Instagram e una preview pubblicata su Youtube. Tastes so Good è la prima traccia del suo quarto album Dinner Party che è stato anticipato dal brano omonimo. Nel realizzare il singolo, Niall ha collaborato con John Ryan, Matt Zara e Julian Bunetta. La canzone in anteprima Testo Tastes so Good Niall Horan I freeze when you’re not swimming in my bloodstream Not in my pocket with my car keys Got me exactly where you want me Exactly where you want me Can’t take another breath without you Can’t walk down the street No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me When my legs are not wrapped around you No, I can’t fall asleep No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me Pathetically, I look in places that you’d never be Perfectly torturing me physically, simply A voice is up in my mind Saying just draw the line, every night Can’t take another breath without you Can’t walk down the street No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me When my legs are not wrapped around you No, I can’t fall asleep No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me It tastes so good to me Controlling my body, starving my brain I no longer wonder if I’m still the same I want you to leave, but I want you to stay Can’t take another breath without you Can’t walk down the street No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me When my legs are not wrapped around you No, I can’t fall asleep No, I don’t know what you’re made of But it tastes so good to me It tastes so good to me (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Mi blocco quando non nuoti nel mio sangue Non sei nella mia tasca con le chiavi della macchina Mi hai preso esattamente dove volevi Esattamente dove volevi Non riesco a respirare senza di te Non riesco a camminare per strada No, non so di cosa sei fatto Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te No, non riesco ad addormentarmi No, non so di cosa sei fatta Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Pateticamente, ti guardo in posti dove non saresti mai Mi torturi fisicamente in modo perfetto, semplicemente Una voce è nella mia mente Che dice di tracciare una linea, ogni notte Non riesco a respirare senza di te Non riesco a camminare per strada No, non so di cosa sei fatta Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te No, non riesco ad addormentarmi No, non so di cosa sei fatto Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Ha un sapore così buono per me Controllo il mio corpo, affamo il mio cervello Non mi chiedo più se sono ancora la stessa Voglio che tu te ne vada, ma voglio che tu resti Non riesco a respirare senza di te Non riesco a camminare per strada No, non so di cosa sei fatta Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te No, non riesco ad addormentarmi No, non so di cosa sei fatta Ma ha un sapore così buono per me Ha un sapore così buono per me Cosa ne pensate di Tastes so Good di Niall Horan?