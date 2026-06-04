Niall Horan – Tastes so Good: audio, testo e traduzione

Niall Horan pubblica venerdì 5 giugno 2026 Tastes so Good. L’artista britannico ha svelato la melodia e il testo della canzone in una performance dal vivo per Radio 1 Big Weekend, tramite uno snippet diffuso via Instagram e una preview pubblicata su Youtube.

Tastes so Good è la prima traccia del suo quarto album Dinner Party che è stato anticipato dal brano omonimo. Nel realizzare il singolo, Niall ha collaborato con John Ryan, Matt Zara e Julian Bunetta.

La canzone in anteprima

Testo Tastes so Good Niall Horan

I freeze when you’re not swimming in my bloodstream

Not in my pocket with my car keys

Got me exactly where you want me

Exactly where you want me

Can’t take another breath without you

Can’t walk down the street

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can’t fall asleep

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

Pathetically, I look in places that you’d never be

Perfectly torturing me physically, simply

A voice is up in my mind

Saying just draw the line, every night

Can’t take another breath without you

Can’t walk down the street

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can’t fall asleep

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

It tastes so good to me

Controlling my body, starving my brain

I no longer wonder if I’m still the same

I want you to leave, but I want you to stay

Can’t take another breath without you

Can’t walk down the street

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can’t fall asleep

No, I don’t know what you’re made of

But it tastes so good to me

It tastes so good to me

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Mi blocco quando non nuoti nel mio sangue

Non sei nella mia tasca con le chiavi della macchina

Mi hai preso esattamente dove volevi

Esattamente dove volevi

Non riesco a respirare senza di te

Non riesco a camminare per strada

No, non so di cosa sei fatto

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te

No, non riesco ad addormentarmi

No, non so di cosa sei fatta

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Pateticamente, ti guardo in posti dove non saresti mai

Mi torturi fisicamente in modo perfetto, semplicemente

Una voce è nella mia mente

Che dice di tracciare una linea, ogni notte

Non riesco a respirare senza di te

Non riesco a camminare per strada

No, non so di cosa sei fatta

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te

No, non riesco ad addormentarmi

No, non so di cosa sei fatto

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Ha un sapore così buono per me

Controllo il mio corpo, affamo il mio cervello

Non mi chiedo più se sono ancora la stessa

Voglio che tu te ne vada, ma voglio che tu resti

Non riesco a respirare senza di te

Non riesco a camminare per strada

No, non so di cosa sei fatta

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Quando le mie gambe non sono avvolte intorno a te

No, non riesco ad addormentarmi

No, non so di cosa sei fatta

Ma ha un sapore così buono per me

Ha un sapore così buono per me

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