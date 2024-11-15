Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

That’s The Dream è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 15 novembre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows. Qui sotto il lyric video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone.

Testo That’s The Dream di Shawn Mendes

It’s been this way since seventeen

The highs and lows and in betweens, my love

We said forever ever since we give a lot, but do we give enough?

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep

I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Got this wedding in a week

Can’t believe you won’t be there with me, my love, mhm

I know that space is supposed to help, but I feel like a shadow of myself

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep

I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream, that’s the dream

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep

But why’d I have to go and leave when I know nothing good comes easily

I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Traduzione

È così da quando avevo diciassette anni

Gli alti e bassi e gli intermezzi, amore mio

Abbiamo detto per sempre da quando diamo molto, ma diamo abbastanza?

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere

Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

Ci sposeremo tra una settimana

Non ci posso credere che non sarai lì con me, amore mio, mhm

So che lo spazio dovrebbe aiutare, ma mi sento un’ombra di me stessa

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere

Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno, questo è il sogno

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere

Ma perché dovrei andare e andarmene quando so che niente di buono arriva facilmente

Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

