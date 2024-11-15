Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 15 Novembre 2024 That’s The Dream è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 15 novembre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows. Qui sotto il lyric video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone. Testo That’s The Dream di Shawn Mendes It’s been this way since seventeen The highs and lows and in betweens, my love We said forever ever since we give a lot, but do we give enough? I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream Got this wedding in a week Can’t believe you won’t be there with me, my love, mhm I know that space is supposed to help, but I feel like a shadow of myself I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream, that’s the dream Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep But why’d I have to go and leave when I know nothing good comes easily I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream Traduzione È così da quando avevo diciassette anni Gli alti e bassi e gli intermezzi, amore mio Abbiamo detto per sempre da quando diamo molto, ma diamo abbastanza? So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno Ci sposeremo tra una settimana Non ci posso credere che non sarai lì con me, amore mio, mhm So che lo spazio dovrebbe aiutare, ma mi sento un’ombra di me stessa So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno, questo è il sogno Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere Ma perché dovrei andare e andarmene quando so che niente di buono arriva facilmente Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno Cosa ne pensate di That’s The Dream di Shawn Mendes?