GingerGeneration.it

Shawn Mendes – That’s The Dream: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
testi shawn mendes

That’s The Dream è il titolo di un brano di Shawn Mendes che fa parte dell’album dell’artista, Shawn, in uscita il 15 novembre 2024 e anticipato dai singoli Why Why Why, Isn’t that enough e da Nobody Knows. Qui sotto il lyric video, il testo e la traduzione della canzone.

Testo That’s The Dream di Shawn Mendes

It’s been this way since seventeen
The highs and lows and in betweens, my love
We said forever ever since we give a lot, but do we give enough?

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep
I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Got this wedding in a week
Can’t believe you won’t be there with me, my love, mhm
I know that space is supposed to help, but I feel like a shadow of myself

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep
I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream, that’s the dream

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo
Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

I know we made our promises, but promises are hard to keep
But why’d I have to go and leave when I know nothing good comes easily
I don’t know if it’s meant to be, but oo-oo-oo that’s the dream
Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream
Oo-oo-oo that’s the dream

Traduzione

È così da quando avevo diciassette anni
Gli alti e bassi e gli intermezzi, amore mio
Abbiamo detto per sempre da quando diamo molto, ma diamo abbastanza?

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere
Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

Ci sposeremo tra una settimana
Non ci posso credere che non sarai lì con me, amore mio, mhm
So che lo spazio dovrebbe aiutare, ma mi sento un’ombra di me stessa

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere
Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno, questo è il sogno

Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo
Ahh-ahh-ahh ooo-ooo-ooo

So che abbiamo fatto le nostre promesse, ma le promesse sono difficili da mantenere
Ma perché dovrei andare e andarmene quando so che niente di buono arriva facilmente
Non so se è destino, ma oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno
Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno
Oo-oo-oo questo è il sogno

Cosa ne pensate di That’s The Dream di Shawn Mendes?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di musica sin da piccolissima, amo tutti i generi musicali e le mie interviste e i miei articoli, scritti in ottica SEO, offrono la mia prospettiva sugli artisti più conosciuti e sui talenti emergenti.

Articoli correlati