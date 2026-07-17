Gracie Abrams – Afflictions: testo e traduzione

Afflictions di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Prima di pubblicare la canzone, Gracie Abrams ha condiviso un frammento audio sul suo profilo Instagram agli inizi del 2026, con la didascalia: “Un pensiero dolce per te“. Si vocifera che il pezzo si riferisca alla sua attuale relazione con l’attore irlandese Paul Mescal che frequenta da oltre due anni.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Afflictions Gracie Abrams

You hold my hand through turbulence

You sugarcoat the oxygen

My lungs are full, I’m sick again

I feel you coming on

You never simply talk to me

You tell the truth about everything

Of all of your afflictions

That is my favorite one

Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when

Oh, when you stop and stick around

I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again

I like this house

You used to be a mystery

A bruise you left, an injury

I thought you lived for suffering

But thank God I was wrong

Your family feels like family

You see what I can’t seem to see

I don’t know where to put it all

I’ll put you in a song and

Oh, I was burning out, but then you said

Oh, “You should leave the light on”

And I’ll go if you ask me to, but then again

Don’t drop me off

Oh, well, it can’t be a coincidence

Oh, that I falter when you’re gone

And I cope, but I promise you it’s different

You’re strong, I’m not

You’re strong, I’m not

It’s the shape of your hands

Made me brave once again

You became where I land

Now you hold all of it

You hold my hand through turbulence

You sugarcoat the oxygen

My lungs are full, I’m sick again

I feel you coming on

Of all of your afflictions

That is my favorite one and

Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when

Oh, when you stop and stick around

I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again

Well, I like this house

Oh, I was burning out, but then you said

Oh, “You should leave the light on”

I’ll go if you asked me to, but then again

Don’t drop me off

Hm, don’t drop me off, huh

Don’t

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze

Addolcisci l’ossigeno

I miei polmoni sono pieni, sto di nuovo male

Ti sento arrivare

Non mi parli mai semplicemente

Dici la verità su tutto

Di tutte le tue afflizioni

Questa è la mia preferita

Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando

Oh, quando ti fermi e resti

Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo

Mi piace questa casa

Eri un mistero

Un livido che hai lasciato, una ferita

Pensavo che vivessi per soffrire

Ma grazie a Dio mi sbagliavo

La tua famiglia mi sembra una famiglia

Vedi quello che io non riesco a vedere

Non so dove mettere tutto questo

Ti metterò in una canzone e

Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto

Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa”

E andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo

Non lasciarmi lì

Oh, beh, non può essere una coincidenza

Oh, che io vacilli quando te ne vai

E io Resistere, ma ti prometto che è diverso

Sei forte, io no

Sei forte, io no

È la forma delle tue mani

Mi hai reso di nuovo coraggiosa

Sei diventato il mio punto d’appoggio

Ora tieni tutto te stesso

Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze

Addolcisci l’ossigeno

Ho i polmoni pieni, sto di nuovo male

Ti sento arrivare

Di tutte le tue afflizioni

Questa è la mia preferita e

Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando

Oh, quando ti fermi e resti qui

Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo

Beh, mi piace questa casa

Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto

Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa”

Andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo

Non lasciarmi lì

Mmm, non lasciarmi lì, eh

Non

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