Gracie Abrams – Afflictions: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Luglio 2026 Afflictions di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Prima di pubblicare la canzone, Gracie Abrams ha condiviso un frammento audio sul suo profilo Instagram agli inizi del 2026, con la didascalia: “Un pensiero dolce per te“. Si vocifera che il pezzo si riferisca alla sua attuale relazione con l’attore irlandese Paul Mescal che frequenta da oltre due anni. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Afflictions Gracie Abrams You hold my hand through turbulence You sugarcoat the oxygen My lungs are full, I’m sick again I feel you coming on You never simply talk to me You tell the truth about everything Of all of your afflictions That is my favorite one Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when Oh, when you stop and stick around I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again I like this house You used to be a mystery A bruise you left, an injury I thought you lived for suffering But thank God I was wrong Your family feels like family You see what I can’t seem to see I don’t know where to put it all I’ll put you in a song and Oh, I was burning out, but then you said Oh, “You should leave the light on” And I’ll go if you ask me to, but then again Don’t drop me off Oh, well, it can’t be a coincidence Oh, that I falter when you’re gone And I cope, but I promise you it’s different You’re strong, I’m not You’re strong, I’m not It’s the shape of your hands Made me brave once again You became where I land Now you hold all of it You hold my hand through turbulence You sugarcoat the oxygen My lungs are full, I’m sick again I feel you coming on Of all of your afflictions That is my favorite one and Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when Oh, when you stop and stick around I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again Well, I like this house Oh, I was burning out, but then you said Oh, “You should leave the light on” I’ll go if you asked me to, but then again Don’t drop me off Hm, don’t drop me off, huh Don’t (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze Addolcisci l’ossigeno I miei polmoni sono pieni, sto di nuovo male Ti sento arrivare Non mi parli mai semplicemente Dici la verità su tutto Di tutte le tue afflizioni Questa è la mia preferita Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando Oh, quando ti fermi e resti Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo Mi piace questa casa Eri un mistero Un livido che hai lasciato, una ferita Pensavo che vivessi per soffrire Ma grazie a Dio mi sbagliavo La tua famiglia mi sembra una famiglia Vedi quello che io non riesco a vedere Non so dove mettere tutto questo Ti metterò in una canzone e Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa” E andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo Non lasciarmi lì Oh, beh, non può essere una coincidenza Oh, che io vacilli quando te ne vai E io Resistere, ma ti prometto che è diverso Sei forte, io no Sei forte, io no È la forma delle tue mani Mi hai reso di nuovo coraggiosa Sei diventato il mio punto d’appoggio Ora tieni tutto te stesso Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze Addolcisci l’ossigeno Ho i polmoni pieni, sto di nuovo male Ti sento arrivare Di tutte le tue afflizioni Questa è la mia preferita e Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando Oh, quando ti fermi e resti qui Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo Beh, mi piace questa casa Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa” Andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo Non lasciarmi lì Mmm, non lasciarmi lì, eh Non Cosa ne pensate di Afflictions di Gracie Abrams?