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Gracie Abrams – Afflictions: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
gracie abrams

Afflictions di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Prima di pubblicare la canzone, Gracie Abrams ha condiviso un frammento audio sul suo profilo Instagram agli inizi del 2026, con la didascalia: “Un pensiero dolce per te“. Si vocifera che il pezzo si riferisca alla sua attuale relazione con l’attore irlandese Paul Mescal che frequenta da oltre due anni.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Afflictions Gracie Abrams

You hold my hand through turbulence
You sugarcoat the oxygen
My lungs are full, I’m sick again
I feel you coming on
You never simply talk to me
You tell the truth about everything
Of all of your afflictions
That is my favorite one
Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when
Oh, when you stop and stick around
I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again
I like this house

You used to be a mystery
A bruise you left, an injury
I thought you lived for suffering
But thank God I was wrong
Your family feels like family
You see what I can’t seem to see
I don’t know where to put it all
I’ll put you in a song and
Oh, I was burning out, but then you said
Oh, “You should leave the light on”
And I’ll go if you ask me to, but then again
Don’t drop me off
Oh, well, it can’t be a coincidence
Oh, that I falter when you’re gone
And I cope, but I promise you it’s different
You’re strong, I’m not
You’re strong, I’m not

It’s the shape of your hands
Made me brave once again
You became where I land
Now you hold all of it

You hold my hand through turbulence
You sugarcoat the oxygen
My lungs are full, I’m sick again
I feel you coming on
Of all of your afflictions
That is my favorite one and
Oh, well, it’s turning out I’m better when
Oh, when you stop and stick around
I’ll go anywhere you want, but then again
Well, I like this house

Oh, I was burning out, but then you said
Oh, “You should leave the light on”
I’ll go if you asked me to, but then again
Don’t drop me off

Hm, don’t drop me off, huh
Don’t

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze
Addolcisci l’ossigeno
I miei polmoni sono pieni, sto di nuovo male
Ti sento arrivare
Non mi parli mai semplicemente
Dici la verità su tutto
Di tutte le tue afflizioni
Questa è la mia preferita
Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando
Oh, quando ti fermi e resti
Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo
Mi piace questa casa

Eri un mistero
Un livido che hai lasciato, una ferita
Pensavo che vivessi per soffrire
Ma grazie a Dio mi sbagliavo
La tua famiglia mi sembra una famiglia
Vedi quello che io non riesco a vedere
Non so dove mettere tutto questo
Ti metterò in una canzone e
Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto
Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa”
E andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo
Non lasciarmi lì
Oh, beh, non può essere una coincidenza
Oh, che io vacilli quando te ne vai
E io Resistere, ma ti prometto che è diverso
Sei forte, io no
Sei forte, io no

È la forma delle tue mani
Mi hai reso di nuovo coraggiosa
Sei diventato il mio punto d’appoggio
Ora tieni tutto te stesso

Mi tieni la mano durante le turbolenze
Addolcisci l’ossigeno
Ho i polmoni pieni, sto di nuovo male
Ti sento arrivare
Di tutte le tue afflizioni
Questa è la mia preferita e
Oh, beh, a quanto pare sto meglio quando
Oh, quando ti fermi e resti qui
Andrò ovunque tu voglia, ma poi di nuovo
Beh, mi piace questa casa

Oh, stavo bruciando, ma poi hai detto
Oh, “Dovresti lasciare la luce accesa”
Andrò se me lo chiedi, ma poi di nuovo
Non lasciarmi lì

Mmm, non lasciarmi lì, eh
Non

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Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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