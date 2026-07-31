Ariana Grande – Nowhere, nobody: (testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2026 Nowhere, nobody è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La dodicesima traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme al producer ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una tappa dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, più precisamente il 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood. Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone Il Lyric Video Ufficiale Testo Nowhere, nobody Ariana Grande (No, there’s nowhere else) (And there’s no more running) Hard to believe in a perfect ending But that’s alright Yeah, mm, that’s alright-ight, mm This prophecy might be self-fulfilling But that’s alright Boy, look on the bright side I don’t care about tomorrow I love you right now, so Deep breaths, honey There’s no more running And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be I’m taking you Deep breaths, honey We’ve at least ‘til morning Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with Voices in my head been trying to swallow me But I don’t bite (I don’t bite) Yeah, I’m alright, I’ve Been holding hands with so much complexity (Ooh) Since I was five, mm But we’ve done alright Tell me, why I keep on climbing just to reach the ground? Just Deep breaths, honey There’s no more running And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be I’m taking you Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else) We’ve at least ‘til morning (And there is nobody) Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with No, there’s nowhere else And there’s no more running Nobody else that I’d rather be with Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else) Least ‘til morning (And there is nobody) Nobody else that I’d rather be with Traduzione (No, non c’è nessun altro posto) (E non c’è più bisogno di scappare) Difficile credere in un finale perfetto Ma va bene così Sì, mm, va bene così, mm Questa profezia potrebbe autoavverarsi Ma va bene così Ragazzo, guarda il lato positivo Non mi importa del domani Ti amo adesso, quindi Respira profondamente, tesoro Non c’è più bisogno di scappare E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere Ti porto con me Respira profondamente, tesoro Almeno fino al mattino Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere Le voci nella mia testa hanno cercato di inghiottirmi Ma io non mordo (Non mordo) Sì, sto bene, ho Tenendo la mano con tanta complessità (Ooh) Da quando avevo cinque anni, mm Ma abbiamo finito Va bene Dimmi, perché continuo a salire solo per raggiungere il suolo? Respira profondamente, tesoro Non c’è più bisogno di correre E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere Ti porto con me Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto) Abbiamo almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno) Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere No, non c’è nessun altro posto E non c’è più bisogno di correre Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto) Almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno) Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere Cosa ne pensate del testo di Nowhere, nobody di Ariana Grande?