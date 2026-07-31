Ariana Grande – Nowhere, nobody: (testo e traduzione)

Nowhere, nobody è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La dodicesima traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme al producer ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una tappa dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, più precisamente il 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

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Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Nowhere, nobody Ariana Grande

(No, there’s nowhere else)

(And there’s no more running)

Hard to believe in a perfect ending

But that’s alright

Yeah, mm, that’s alright-ight, mm

This prophecy might be self-fulfilling

But that’s alright

Boy, look on the bright side

I don’t care about tomorrow

I love you right now, so

Deep breaths, honey

There’s no more running

And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be

I’m taking you

Deep breaths, honey

We’ve at least ‘til morning

Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with

Voices in my head been trying to swallow me

But I don’t bite (I don’t bite)

Yeah, I’m alright, I’ve

Been holding hands with so much complexity (Ooh)

Since I was five, mm

But we’ve done alright

Tell me, why I keep on climbing just to reach the ground? Just

Deep breaths, honey

There’s no more running

And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be

I’m taking you

Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else)

We’ve at least ‘til morning (And there is nobody)

Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with

No, there’s nowhere else

And there’s no more running

Nobody else that I’d rather be with

Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else)

Least ‘til morning (And there is nobody)

Nobody else that I’d rather be with

Traduzione

(No, non c’è nessun altro posto)

(E non c’è più bisogno di scappare)

Difficile credere in un finale perfetto

Ma va bene così

Sì, mm, va bene così, mm

Questa profezia potrebbe autoavverarsi

Ma va bene così

Ragazzo, guarda il lato positivo

Non mi importa del domani

Ti amo adesso, quindi

Respira profondamente, tesoro

Non c’è più bisogno di scappare

E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere

Ti porto con me

Respira profondamente, tesoro

Almeno fino al mattino

Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

Le voci nella mia testa hanno cercato di inghiottirmi

Ma io non mordo (Non mordo)

Sì, sto bene, ho

Tenendo la mano con tanta complessità (Ooh)

Da quando avevo cinque anni, mm

Ma abbiamo finito Va bene

Dimmi, perché continuo a salire solo per raggiungere il suolo?

Respira profondamente, tesoro

Non c’è più bisogno di correre

E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere

Ti porto con me

Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto)

Abbiamo almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno)

Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

No, non c’è nessun altro posto

E non c’è più bisogno di correre

Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto)

Almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno)

Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

Cosa ne pensate del testo di Nowhere, nobody di Ariana Grande?