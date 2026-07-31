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Ariana Grande – Nowhere, nobody: (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
petal ariana grande

Nowhere, nobody è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La dodicesima traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme al producer ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una tappa dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, più precisamente il 19 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone

Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Nowhere, nobody Ariana Grande

(No, there’s nowhere else)
(And there’s no more running)

Hard to believe in a perfect ending
But that’s alright
Yeah, mm, that’s alright-ight, mm
This prophecy might be self-fulfilling
But that’s alright
Boy, look on the bright side

I don’t care about tomorrow
I love you right now, so

Deep breaths, honey
There’s no more running
And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be
I’m taking you
Deep breaths, honey
We’ve at least ‘til morning
Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with

Voices in my head been trying to swallow me
But I don’t bite (I don’t bite)
Yeah, I’m alright, I’ve
Been holding hands with so much complexity (Ooh)
Since I was five, mm
But we’ve done alright

Tell me, why I keep on climbing just to reach the ground? Just

Deep breaths, honey
There’s no more running
And there’s nowhere with nobody else that I’d rather be
I’m taking you
Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else)
We’ve at least ‘til morning (And there is nobody)
Then there’s nowhere, nobody else that I’d rather be with

No, there’s nowhere else
And there’s no more running
Nobody else that I’d rather be with
Deep breaths, honey (No, there’s nowhere else)
Least ‘til morning (And there is nobody)
Nobody else that I’d rather be with

Traduzione

(No, non c’è nessun altro posto)
(E non c’è più bisogno di scappare)

Difficile credere in un finale perfetto
Ma va bene così
Sì, mm, va bene così, mm
Questa profezia potrebbe autoavverarsi
Ma va bene così
Ragazzo, guarda il lato positivo

Non mi importa del domani
Ti amo adesso, quindi

Respira profondamente, tesoro
Non c’è più bisogno di scappare
E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere
Ti porto con me
Respira profondamente, tesoro
Almeno fino al mattino
Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

Le voci nella mia testa hanno cercato di inghiottirmi
Ma io non mordo (Non mordo)
Sì, sto bene, ho
Tenendo la mano con tanta complessità (Ooh)
Da quando avevo cinque anni, mm
Ma abbiamo finito Va bene

Dimmi, perché continuo a salire solo per raggiungere il suolo?

Respira profondamente, tesoro
Non c’è più bisogno di correre
E non c’è nessun altro posto con cui preferirei essere
Ti porto con me
Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto)
Abbiamo almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno)
Poi non c’è nessun altro posto, nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

No, non c’è nessun altro posto
E non c’è più bisogno di correre
Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere
Respira profondamente, tesoro (No, non c’è nessun altro posto)
Almeno fino al mattino (E non c’è nessuno)
Nessun altro con cui preferirei essere

Cosa ne pensate del testo di Nowhere, nobody di Ariana Grande?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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