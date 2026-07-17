Gracie Abrams – The Knife: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Luglio 2026 The Knife di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano parla di quel dolore che non scompare quando qualcuno se ne va. Il coltello è una metafora della ferita che questa persona ha lasciato dietro di sé: qualcosa che fa male, ma che la narratrice si porta dentro da così tanto tempo da sentirlo familiare. Invece di lasciarlo andare, descrive come ha imparato a conviverci, persino a prendersene cura, perché è legata alla relazione che ha perso. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo The Knife Gracie Abrams I’m living with a knife in my side I’m gonna take it for a joy ride You left when you gave it What criminal training, a sorry curse And they’re daring me to pull it out I’ll probably keep it for a lifetime I’ll probably name it, then care for and claim it That’s how it works When you go ruin my life In the worst way right at the wrong time When I’d have followed you blind, mm And then I’ll go out of my mind I’m takin’ my chances, rolling the dice Should be the last time Should be the last time Should be the last time Should be thе last time (Yeah) And I’m living with the ghost of you likе You’re riding shotgun on my long drives It’s your destination, your radio station Your song, rehearsed, oh-woah They’re daring me to kick you out, oh I’ll probably feel you ‘til I die But I’ll never face you or ever replace you It doesn’t work ‘Cause you go ruin my life Flatten my days and wrecking my nights I’ll be here doing my time, oh And, oh, I’ll go out of my mind Banging my cage, and crossing the line I’ll never get it out if I never try This should be the last time ‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime This should be the last time We know it won’t when you’re Holding court from your pedestal Can’t you come down? And showing no remorse, you’re impossible I was strong before I got knocked down And you just ruined my life Knowing that I’ll be further from fine I’m all bark, never would bite, ooh I’ve gone out of my mind Keeping your knife This won’t be the last time (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Vivo con un coltello nel fianco Me lo porterò a fare un giro Te ne sei andato quando me l’hai dato Che addestramento criminale, una triste maledizione E mi stanno sfidando a tirarlo fuori Probabilmente lo terrò per tutta la vita Probabilmente gli darò un nome, poi me ne prenderò cura e lo rivendicherò È così che funziona Quando mi rovini la vita Nel peggiore dei modi, proprio nel momento sbagliato Quando ti avrei seguito ciecamente, mm E poi impazzirò Mi sto prendendo i miei rischi, lanciando i dadi Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta (Sì) E vivo con il tuo fantasma come se Sei seduto accanto a me nei miei lunghi viaggi È la tua destinazione, la tua stazione radio La tua canzone, provata, oh-woah Mi stanno sfidando a prenderti a calci Oh, fuori Probabilmente ti sentirò fino alla morte Ma non ti affronterò mai né ti sostituirò mai Non funziona Perché mi rovinerai la vita Appiattirai i miei giorni e distruggerai le mie notti Sarò qui a scontare la mia pena, oh E, oh, impazzirò Sbattendo la mia gabbia e oltrepassando il limite Non riuscirò mai a liberarmi se non ci provo Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta ‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta Sappiamo che non lo sarà quando sarai A corteggiare dal tuo piedistallo Non puoi scendere? E senza alcun rimorso, sei impossibile Ero forte prima di essere buttata a terra E tu mi hai appena rovinato la vita Sapendo che non starò affatto bene Sono tutto fumo e niente arrosto, ooh Ho perso la testa Terrò il tuo coltello Questa non sarà l’ultima volta Cosa ne pensate di The Knife di Gracie Abrams?