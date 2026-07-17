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Gracie Abrams – The Knife: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
gracie abrams

The Knife di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano parla di quel dolore che non scompare quando qualcuno se ne va. Il coltello è una metafora della ferita che questa persona ha lasciato dietro di sé: qualcosa che fa male, ma che la narratrice si porta dentro da così tanto tempo da sentirlo familiare. Invece di lasciarlo andare, descrive come ha imparato a conviverci, persino a prendersene cura, perché è legata alla relazione che ha perso.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo The Knife Gracie Abrams

I’m living with a knife in my side
I’m gonna take it for a joy ride
You left when you gave it
What criminal training, a sorry curse
And they’re daring me to pull it out
I’ll probably keep it for a lifetime
I’ll probably name it, then care for and claim it
That’s how it works

When you go ruin my life
In the worst way right at the wrong time
When I’d have followed you blind, mm
And then I’ll go out of my mind
I’m takin’ my chances, rolling the dice

Should be the last time
Should be the last time
Should be the last time
Should be thе last time (Yeah)

And I’m living with the ghost of you likе
You’re riding shotgun on my long drives
It’s your destination, your radio station
Your song, rehearsed, oh-woah
They’re daring me to kick you out, oh
I’ll probably feel you ‘til I die
But I’ll never face you or ever replace you
It doesn’t work

‘Cause you go ruin my life
Flatten my days and wrecking my nights
I’ll be here doing my time, oh
And, oh, I’ll go out of my mind
Banging my cage, and crossing the line
I’ll never get it out if I never try

This should be the last time
‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime
This should be the last time

We know it won’t when you’re
Holding court from your pedestal
Can’t you come down?
And showing no remorse, you’re impossible
I was strong before I got knocked down

And you just ruined my life
Knowing that I’ll be further from fine
I’m all bark, never would bite, ooh
I’ve gone out of my mind
Keeping your knife
This won’t be the last time

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Vivo con un coltello nel fianco
Me lo porterò a fare un giro
Te ne sei andato quando me l’hai dato
Che addestramento criminale, una triste maledizione
E mi stanno sfidando a tirarlo fuori
Probabilmente lo terrò per tutta la vita
Probabilmente gli darò un nome, poi me ne prenderò cura e lo rivendicherò
È così che funziona

Quando mi rovini la vita
Nel peggiore dei modi, proprio nel momento sbagliato
Quando ti avrei seguito ciecamente, mm
E poi impazzirò
Mi sto prendendo i miei rischi, lanciando i dadi

Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta
Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta
Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta
Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta (Sì)

E vivo con il tuo fantasma come se
Sei seduto accanto a me nei miei lunghi viaggi
È la tua destinazione, la tua stazione radio
La tua canzone, provata, oh-woah
Mi stanno sfidando a prenderti a calci Oh, fuori
Probabilmente ti sentirò fino alla morte
Ma non ti affronterò mai né ti sostituirò mai
Non funziona

Perché mi rovinerai la vita
Appiattirai i miei giorni e distruggerai le mie notti
Sarò qui a scontare la mia pena, oh
E, oh, impazzirò
Sbattendo la mia gabbia e oltrepassando il limite
Non riuscirò mai a liberarmi se non ci provo

Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta
‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime
Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

Sappiamo che non lo sarà quando sarai
A corteggiare dal tuo piedistallo
Non puoi scendere?

E senza alcun rimorso, sei impossibile
Ero forte prima di essere buttata a terra

E tu mi hai appena rovinato la vita
Sapendo che non starò affatto bene
Sono tutto fumo e niente arrosto, ooh
Ho perso la testa
Terrò il tuo coltello
Questa non sarà l’ultima volta

Cosa ne pensate di The Knife di Gracie Abrams?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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