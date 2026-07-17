Gracie Abrams – The Knife: testo e traduzione

The Knife di Gracie Abrams è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album. Il brano parla di quel dolore che non scompare quando qualcuno se ne va. Il coltello è una metafora della ferita che questa persona ha lasciato dietro di sé: qualcosa che fa male, ma che la narratrice si porta dentro da così tanto tempo da sentirlo familiare. Invece di lasciarlo andare, descrive come ha imparato a conviverci, persino a prendersene cura, perché è legata alla relazione che ha perso.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo The Knife Gracie Abrams

I’m living with a knife in my side

I’m gonna take it for a joy ride

You left when you gave it

What criminal training, a sorry curse

And they’re daring me to pull it out

I’ll probably keep it for a lifetime

I’ll probably name it, then care for and claim it

That’s how it works

When you go ruin my life

In the worst way right at the wrong time

When I’d have followed you blind, mm

And then I’ll go out of my mind

I’m takin’ my chances, rolling the dice

Should be the last time

Should be the last time

Should be the last time

Should be thе last time (Yeah)

And I’m living with the ghost of you likе

You’re riding shotgun on my long drives

It’s your destination, your radio station

Your song, rehearsed, oh-woah

They’re daring me to kick you out, oh

I’ll probably feel you ‘til I die

But I’ll never face you or ever replace you

It doesn’t work

‘Cause you go ruin my life

Flatten my days and wrecking my nights

I’ll be here doing my time, oh

And, oh, I’ll go out of my mind

Banging my cage, and crossing the line

I’ll never get it out if I never try

This should be the last time

‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime

This should be the last time

We know it won’t when you’re

Holding court from your pedestal

Can’t you come down?

And showing no remorse, you’re impossible

I was strong before I got knocked down

And you just ruined my life

Knowing that I’ll be further from fine

I’m all bark, never would bite, ooh

I’ve gone out of my mind

Keeping your knife

This won’t be the last time

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Vivo con un coltello nel fianco

Me lo porterò a fare un giro

Te ne sei andato quando me l’hai dato

Che addestramento criminale, una triste maledizione

E mi stanno sfidando a tirarlo fuori

Probabilmente lo terrò per tutta la vita

Probabilmente gli darò un nome, poi me ne prenderò cura e lo rivendicherò

È così che funziona

Quando mi rovini la vita

Nel peggiore dei modi, proprio nel momento sbagliato

Quando ti avrei seguito ciecamente, mm

E poi impazzirò

Mi sto prendendo i miei rischi, lanciando i dadi

Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

Dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta (Sì)

E vivo con il tuo fantasma come se

Sei seduto accanto a me nei miei lunghi viaggi

È la tua destinazione, la tua stazione radio

La tua canzone, provata, oh-woah

Mi stanno sfidando a prenderti a calci Oh, fuori

Probabilmente ti sentirò fino alla morte

Ma non ti affronterò mai né ti sostituirò mai

Non funziona

Perché mi rovinerai la vita

Appiattirai i miei giorni e distruggerai le mie notti

Sarò qui a scontare la mia pena, oh

E, oh, impazzirò

Sbattendo la mia gabbia e oltrepassando il limite

Non riuscirò mai a liberarmi se non ci provo

Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

‘Ime (‘Ime), ‘ime, ‘ime

Questa dovrebbe essere l’ultima volta

Sappiamo che non lo sarà quando sarai

A corteggiare dal tuo piedistallo

Non puoi scendere?

E senza alcun rimorso, sei impossibile

Ero forte prima di essere buttata a terra

E tu mi hai appena rovinato la vita

Sapendo che non starò affatto bene

Sono tutto fumo e niente arrosto, ooh

Ho perso la testa

Terrò il tuo coltello

Questa non sarà l’ultima volta

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