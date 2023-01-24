Oscar 2023: ecco tutte le nomination di quest’anno scritto da Federica Marcucci 24 Gennaio 2023 Sono state rese note le nomination agli Oscar 2023, candidature che ricalcano quelle che erano le previsioni per questa stagione di premi – un po’ come si è già visto ai Golden Globe o ai Bafta. Piccola grande sorpresa per l’Italia grazie al corto Le Pupille, candidato a miglior cortometraggio. La cerimonia degli Oscar 2023 si terrà il 12 marzo a Los Angeles. Tutte le candidature agli Oscar 2023: Miglior film “Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale” “Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua“ “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin“ “Elvis“ “Everything Everywhere All at Once“ “The Fabelmans“ “Tá”r “Top Gun: Maverick“ “Triangle of Sadness” “Women Talking” Miglior attore Austin Butler in “Elvis” Colin Farrell in “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale“ Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” Bill Nighy in “Living” Miglior attore non protagonista Brendan Gleeson in “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway” Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans” Barry Keoghan in “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Miglior attrice Cate Blanchett in “Tár” Ana de Armas in “Blonde“ Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie” Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Miglior attrice non protagonista Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau in “The Whale” Kerry Condon in “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Miglior film d’animazione “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar e Alex Bulkley “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan e Paul Mezey “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Joel Crawford e Mark Swift “The Sea Beast” Chris Williams e Jed Schlanger “Turning Red“ Domee Shi e Lindsey Collins Miglior fotografia “All Quiet on the Western Front” James Friend “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Darius Khondji “Elvis” Mandy Walker “Empire of Light“ Roger Deakins “Tár” Florian Hoffmeister Migliori costumi “Babylon“ Mary Zophres “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth Carter “Elvis” Catherine Martin “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Jenny Beavan Miglior regia “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert “The Fabelmans” Steven Spielberg “Tár” Todd Field “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund Miglior documentario “All That Breathes” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann e Teddy Leifer “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin e Yoni Golijov “Fire of Love” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris e Ina Fichman “A House Made of Splinters” Simon Lereng Wilmont e Monica Hellström “Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller e Shane Boris Miglior corto documentario “The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves e Guneet Monga “Haulout” Evgenia Arbugaeva e Maxim Arbugaev “How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt “The Martha Mitchell Effect” Anne Alvergue e Beth Levison “Stranger at the Gate” Joshua Seftel e Conall Jones Miglior montaggio “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen “Elvis” Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers “Tár” Monika Willi “Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton Miglior film internazionale “All Quiet on the Western Front” Germania “Argentina, 1985” Argentina “Close” Belgio “EO” Polonia “The Quiet Girl” Irlanda Miglior trucco e acconciature “All Quiet on the Western Front” Heike Merker e Linda Eisenhamerová “The Batman” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Camille Friend e Joel Harlow “Elvis” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti “The Whale” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin e Anne Marie Bradley Miglior colonna sonora “All Quiet on the Western Front” Volker Bertelmann “Babylon” Justin Hurwitz “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” Carter Burwell “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Son Lux “The Fabelmans” John Williams Miglior canzone “Applause” da “Tell It like a Woman” “Hold My Hand“ da “Top Gun: Maverick” “Lift Me Up“ da “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Naatu Naatu” da “RRR” “This Is A Life” da “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Miglior scenografia “All Quiet on the Western Front” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper “Avatar: The Way of Water” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole “Babylon” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino “Elvis” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn “The Fabelmans” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara Miglior corto animato “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy e Matthew Freud “The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis e Wendy Tilby “Ice Merchants” João Gonzalez e Bruno Caetano “My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdóttir e Pamela Ribon “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon Miglior corto “An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley e Ross White “Ivalu” Anders Walter e Rebecca Pruzan “Le Pupille” Alice Rohrwacher e Alfonso Cuarón “Night Ride” Eirik Tveiten e Gaute Lid Larssen “The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad Miglior sonoro “Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel e Stefan Korte “Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers e Michael Hedges “The Batman” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray e Andy Nelson “Elvis” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson e Michael Keller “Top Gun: Maverick” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor Migliori effetti visivi “Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank e Kamil Jafar “Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett “The Batman” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands e Dominic Tuohy “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White e Dan Sudick “Top Gun: Maverick” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson e Scott R. Fisher Miglior sceneggiatura non originale “Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” “Living” “Top Gun: Maverick” “Women Talking” Miglior sceneggiatura originale “Gli Spiriti dell’Isola: The Banshees of Inisherin” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “The Fabelmans” “Tár” “Triangle of Sadness”