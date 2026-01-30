Louis Tomlinson – Jump The Gun: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 30 Gennaio 2026 Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). La traccia Jump The Gun ha un sound indie-pop energico e incalzante. Il testo parla della tensione tra l’impulso di buttarsi a capofitto in un amore e la paura di rovinare tutto correndo troppo. Ascolta QUI la canzone Testo Jump The Gun Louis Tomlinson Got time for tattoos, cigarettes and alcohol If you want it you got it, better yet just take it all The fact that you like it Makes it harder not to fall Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun This conversation really got me going round No hesitation two Adidas off the ground The fact that I want you makes it harder to come down Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Are you coming back to mine Or am I running out of time Singing from the bottom of my heart To the top of my lungs Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun No time for sleeping when your dreams are wide awake Is it too good to be true Baby I’m good either way Is it too soon to love you and if I do would you say Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Are you coming back to mine Or am I running out of time Singing from the bottom of my heart To the top of my lungs Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun I can’t take no more What are we waiting for I can’t take no more What are we waiting for Are you coming back to mine Or am I running out of time Singing from the bottom of my heart To the top of my lungs Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Don’t jump the gun Traduzione Ho tempo per tatuaggi, sigarette e alcol Se lo vuoi ce l’hai, meglio ancora prendilo tutto Il fatto che ti piaccia Rende più difficile non cadere Non precipitare Non precipitare Non precipitare Questa conversazione mi ha davvero fatto girare la testa Nessuna esitazione, due Adidas da terra Il fatto che ti desideri rende più difficile cadere Non precipitare Non precipitare Non precipitare Non precipitare Stai tornando da me? O sto finendo il tempo? Canto dal profondo del mio cuore A pieni polmoni Non precipitare Non precipitare Non precipitare Non c’è tempo per dormire quando i tuoi sogni sono completamente svegli È troppo bello per essere vero? Tesoro, sto bene in entrambi i casi È troppo presto per amarti e se lo facessi, diresti Non precipitare Non precipitare pistola Non affrettarti Tornerai da me O sto finendo il tempo Canto dal profondo del mio cuore A pieni polmoni Non affrettarti Non affrettarti Non affrettarti Non ne posso più Cosa stiamo aspettando? Non ne posso più Cosa stiamo aspettando? Tornerai da me O sto finendo il tempo Canto dal profondo del mio cuore A pieni polmoni Non affrettarti Non affrettarti Non affrettarti Non affrettarti Cosa ne pensate di Jump The Gun di Louis Tomlinson?