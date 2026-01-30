Louis Tomlinson – Jump The Gun: testo e traduzione

Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). La traccia Jump The Gun ha un sound indie-pop energico e incalzante. Il testo parla della tensione tra l’impulso di buttarsi a capofitto in un amore e la paura di rovinare tutto correndo troppo.

Ascolta QUI la canzone

Testo Jump The Gun Louis Tomlinson

Got time for tattoos, cigarettes and alcohol

If you want it you got it, better yet just take it all

The fact that you like it

Makes it harder not to fall

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

This conversation really got me going round

No hesitation two Adidas off the ground

The fact that I want you makes it harder to come down

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Are you coming back to mine

Or am I running out of time

Singing from the bottom of my heart

To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

No time for sleeping when your dreams are wide awake

Is it too good to be true

Baby I’m good either way

Is it too soon to love you and if I do would you say

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Are you coming back to mine

Or am I running out of time

Singing from the bottom of my heart

To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

I can’t take no more

What are we waiting for

I can’t take no more

What are we waiting for

Are you coming back to mine

Or am I running out of time

Singing from the bottom of my heart

To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Traduzione

Ho tempo per tatuaggi, sigarette e alcol

Se lo vuoi ce l’hai, meglio ancora prendilo tutto

Il fatto che ti piaccia

Rende più difficile non cadere

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Questa conversazione mi ha davvero fatto girare la testa

Nessuna esitazione, due Adidas da terra

Il fatto che ti desideri rende più difficile cadere

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Stai tornando da me?

O sto finendo il tempo?

Canto dal profondo del mio cuore

A pieni polmoni

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Non precipitare

Non c’è tempo per dormire quando i tuoi sogni sono completamente svegli

È troppo bello per essere vero?

Tesoro, sto bene in entrambi i casi

È troppo presto per amarti e se lo facessi, diresti

Non precipitare

Non precipitare pistola

Non affrettarti

Tornerai da me

O sto finendo il tempo

Canto dal profondo del mio cuore

A pieni polmoni

Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Non ne posso più

Cosa stiamo aspettando?

Non ne posso più

Cosa stiamo aspettando?

Tornerai da me

O sto finendo il tempo

Canto dal profondo del mio cuore

A pieni polmoni

Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Cosa ne pensate di Jump The Gun di Louis Tomlinson?