Louis Tomlinson – Jump The Gun: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Venerdì 23 gennaio, Louis Tomlinson ha pubblicato il suo terzo album, How Did I Get Here? (qui la recensione). La traccia Jump The Gun ha un sound indie-pop energico e incalzante. Il testo parla della tensione tra l’impulso di buttarsi a capofitto in un amore e la paura di rovinare tutto correndo troppo.

Testo Jump The Gun Louis Tomlinson

Got time for tattoos, cigarettes and alcohol
If you want it you got it, better yet just take it all
The fact that you like it
Makes it harder not to fall

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

This conversation really got me going round
No hesitation two Adidas off the ground
The fact that I want you makes it harder to come down

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

Are you coming back to mine
Or am I running out of time
Singing from the bottom of my heart
To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

No time for sleeping when your dreams are wide awake
Is it too good to be true
Baby I’m good either way
Is it too soon to love you and if I do would you say

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

Are you coming back to mine
Or am I running out of time
Singing from the bottom of my heart
To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

I can’t take no more
What are we waiting for
I can’t take no more
What are we waiting for

Are you coming back to mine
Or am I running out of time
Singing from the bottom of my heart
To the top of my lungs

Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun
Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Don’t jump the gun

Traduzione 

Ho tempo per tatuaggi, sigarette e alcol
Se lo vuoi ce l’hai, meglio ancora prendilo tutto
Il fatto che ti piaccia
Rende più difficile non cadere

Non precipitare
Non precipitare
Non precipitare

Questa conversazione mi ha davvero fatto girare la testa
Nessuna esitazione, due Adidas da terra
Il fatto che ti desideri rende più difficile cadere

Non precipitare
Non precipitare
Non precipitare
Non precipitare

Stai tornando da me?
O sto finendo il tempo?
Canto dal profondo del mio cuore
A pieni polmoni

Non precipitare
Non precipitare
Non precipitare

Non c’è tempo per dormire quando i tuoi sogni sono completamente svegli
È troppo bello per essere vero?
Tesoro, sto bene in entrambi i casi
È troppo presto per amarti e se lo facessi, diresti

Non precipitare
Non precipitare pistola
Non affrettarti

Tornerai da me
O sto finendo il tempo
Canto dal profondo del mio cuore
A pieni polmoni

Non affrettarti
Non affrettarti
Non affrettarti

Non ne posso più
Cosa stiamo aspettando?
Non ne posso più
Cosa stiamo aspettando?

Tornerai da me
O sto finendo il tempo
Canto dal profondo del mio cuore
A pieni polmoni

Non affrettarti
Non affrettarti
Non affrettarti

Non affrettarti

Cosa ne pensate di Jump The Gun di Louis Tomlinson?

