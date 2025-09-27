GingerGeneration.it

Miley Cyrus – Reborn dall’album Something Beautiful

scritto da Giovanna Codella
miley cyrus posa per la cover dell'album something beautiful

Reborn è una traccia di Miley Cyrus dell’album Something Beautiful, uscito il 30 maggio 2025. In questo inno “trance-pop” Miley Cyrus abbraccia la rinascita attraverso l’illuminazione spirituale.

Con un’interessante transizione sonora, tutta la parte finale del brano è costruito attorno al desiderio d’amore, che può dare vita a una nuova e meravigliosa versione di se stessi (fonte Genius.com).

Ascolta QUI l’abum Something Beautiful

Lyric video ufficiale

Testo Reborn di Miley Cyrus

If I break away any bodies between us
Would you promise that I’m enough
If I give you all of my love

We’re so beautiful
Our souls go back and forth
Lighting strikes again

If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Drown me in love
Let’s be
If heaven exists

I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love
Give me all your love
Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love
Can never get enough

We’re so powerful
Letting go and nature taking all control
Lightning strikes again
We’re escalating
All I know is

If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Drown me in love
Let’s be
If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
If heaven exists
I’ve been there before
Kill my ego
Let’s be reborn
Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love
Give me all your love
Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love

In my dreams, I see you standing
There, we’re all alone
We both run away forever
Never coming home
In my dreams, I see you standing
There, we’re all alone
We both run away forever
Never coming home

Reborn
Let’s be reborn
Reborn
Let’s be reborn

Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love
You’re so beautiful
Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love
You’re so beautiful
Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love
Let’s be reborn
You’re so beautiful
Let’s be reborn
Give me all your love
You’re so beautiful

Could you give me all of your love
If I break away any bodies between us
Would you promise that I’m enough
If I give you all of my love

Traduzione

Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi
Prometteresti che sono abbastanza?
Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore

Siamo così belli
Le nostre anime vanno avanti e indietro
Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo

Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata
Annegami nell’amore
Siamo
Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza

Siamo così potenti
Lasciando andare e la natura prende tutto il controllo
Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo
Stiamo crescendo
Tutto quello che so è

Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata prima
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata
Affogami nell’amore
Siamo
Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stato
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Se il paradiso esiste
Ci sono già stata
Uccidi il mio ego
Rinasciamo
Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi
Lì, siamo tutti soli
Scappiamo entrambi per sempre
Non torniamo mai a casa
Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi
Lì, siamo tutti soli
Scappiamo entrambi per sempre
Non torniamo mai a casa

Rinasciamo
Rinasciamo
Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Sei così bello
Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo Amore
Sei così bello
Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Rinasciamo
Sei così bella
Rinasciamo
Dammi tutto il tuo amore
Sei così bello

Potresti darmi tutto il tuo amore?
Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi
Prometteresti che sono abbastanza?
Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore?

Cosa ne pensate di Reborn di Miley Cyrus?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati