Miley Cyrus – Reborn dall’album Something Beautiful scritto da Giovanna Codella 27 Settembre 2025 Reborn è una traccia di Miley Cyrus dell’album Something Beautiful, uscito il 30 maggio 2025. In questo inno “trance-pop” Miley Cyrus abbraccia la rinascita attraverso l’illuminazione spirituale. Con un’interessante transizione sonora, tutta la parte finale del brano è costruito attorno al desiderio d’amore, che può dare vita a una nuova e meravigliosa versione di se stessi (fonte Genius.com). Ascolta QUI l’abum Something Beautiful Lyric video ufficiale Testo Reborn di Miley Cyrus If I break away any bodies between us Would you promise that I’m enough If I give you all of my love We’re so beautiful Our souls go back and forth Lighting strikes again If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn If heaven exists I’ve been there before Drown me in love Let’s be If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn Let’s be reborn Give me all your love Give me all your love Let’s be reborn Give me all your love Can never get enough We’re so powerful Letting go and nature taking all control Lightning strikes again We’re escalating All I know is If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn If heaven exists I’ve been there before Drown me in love Let’s be If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn If heaven exists I’ve been there before Kill my ego Let’s be reborn Let’s be reborn Give me all your love Give me all your love Let’s be reborn Give me all your love In my dreams, I see you standing There, we’re all alone We both run away forever Never coming home In my dreams, I see you standing There, we’re all alone We both run away forever Never coming home Reborn Let’s be reborn Reborn Let’s be reborn Let’s be reborn Give me all your love You’re so beautiful Let’s be reborn Give me all your love You’re so beautiful Let’s be reborn Give me all your love Let’s be reborn You’re so beautiful Let’s be reborn Give me all your love You’re so beautiful Could you give me all of your love If I break away any bodies between us Would you promise that I’m enough If I give you all of my love Traduzione Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi Prometteresti che sono abbastanza? Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore Siamo così belli Le nostre anime vanno avanti e indietro Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Annegami nell’amore Siamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Dammi tutto il tuo amore Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza Siamo così potenti Lasciando andare e la natura prende tutto il controllo Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo Stiamo crescendo Tutto quello che so è Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata prima Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Affogami nell’amore Siamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stato Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Se il paradiso esiste Ci sono già stata Uccidi il mio ego Rinasciamo Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Dammi tutto il tuo amore Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi Lì, siamo tutti soli Scappiamo entrambi per sempre Non torniamo mai a casa Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi Lì, siamo tutti soli Scappiamo entrambi per sempre Non torniamo mai a casa Rinasciamo Rinasciamo Rinasciamo Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Sei così bello Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo Amore Sei così bello Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Rinasciamo Sei così bella Rinasciamo Dammi tutto il tuo amore Sei così bello Potresti darmi tutto il tuo amore? Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi Prometteresti che sono abbastanza? Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore? Cosa ne pensate di Reborn di Miley Cyrus?