Miley Cyrus – Reborn dall’album Something Beautiful

Reborn è una traccia di Miley Cyrus dell’album Something Beautiful, uscito il 30 maggio 2025. In questo inno “trance-pop” Miley Cyrus abbraccia la rinascita attraverso l’illuminazione spirituale.

Con un’interessante transizione sonora, tutta la parte finale del brano è costruito attorno al desiderio d’amore, che può dare vita a una nuova e meravigliosa versione di se stessi (fonte Genius.com).

Lyric video ufficiale

Testo Reborn di Miley Cyrus

If I break away any bodies between us

Would you promise that I’m enough

If I give you all of my love

We’re so beautiful

Our souls go back and forth

Lighting strikes again

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Drown me in love

Let’s be

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

Give me all your love

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

Can never get enough

We’re so powerful

Letting go and nature taking all control

Lightning strikes again

We’re escalating

All I know is

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Drown me in love

Let’s be

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

If heaven exists

I’ve been there before

Kill my ego

Let’s be reborn

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

Give me all your love

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

In my dreams, I see you standing

There, we’re all alone

We both run away forever

Never coming home

In my dreams, I see you standing

There, we’re all alone

We both run away forever

Never coming home

Reborn

Let’s be reborn

Reborn

Let’s be reborn

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

You’re so beautiful

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

You’re so beautiful

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

Let’s be reborn

You’re so beautiful

Let’s be reborn

Give me all your love

You’re so beautiful

Could you give me all of your love

If I break away any bodies between us

Would you promise that I’m enough

If I give you all of my love

Traduzione

Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi

Prometteresti che sono abbastanza?

Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore

Siamo così belli

Le nostre anime vanno avanti e indietro

Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Annegami nell’amore

Siamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza

Siamo così potenti

Lasciando andare e la natura prende tutto il controllo

Un fulmine colpisce di nuovo

Stiamo crescendo

Tutto quello che so è

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata prima

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Affogami nell’amore

Siamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stato

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Se il paradiso esiste

Ci sono già stata

Uccidi il mio ego

Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi

Lì, siamo tutti soli

Scappiamo entrambi per sempre

Non torniamo mai a casa

Nei miei sogni, ti vedo in piedi

Lì, siamo tutti soli

Scappiamo entrambi per sempre

Non torniamo mai a casa

Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Sei così bello

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo Amore

Sei così bello

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Rinasciamo

Sei così bella

Rinasciamo

Dammi tutto il tuo amore

Sei così bello

Potresti darmi tutto il tuo amore?

Se separassi qualsiasi corpo tra noi

Prometteresti che sono abbastanza?

Se ti dessi tutto il mio amore?

Cosa ne pensate di Reborn di Miley Cyrus?