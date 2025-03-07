Jennie – like JENNIE (video, testo e traduzione)

Insieme all’album di debutto RUBY, è uscito il videoclip ufficiale di like JENNIE di JENNIE, il video mette in scena una coreografia elettrizzante che si abbina perfettamente all’energia della canzone.

Ha, c’mon, it’s gonna be fucking hard

Special edition and your AI couldn’t copy

I’m leaving clues in the fittin’ room and it’s hot tea

No, I’m not thinking about no exes, know they miss me

I got the whole room spinning like it’s tipsy

Don’t bore us, take it to the chorus

Who wanna rock with JENNIE?

Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE

Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE?

Like, like, like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

I think I really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

Haters, they don’t really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

‘Cause they could never ever be (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?

JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

But have you ever met?

But have you ever met?

But have you ever met?

얼말 줘도 못해 서커스짓

포징한번에 만들어 mosh pit

They can’t deal with me ‘cause I’m priceless

여러 셀럽들 속에 내 DNA

Get, get outta my way

바비가 처키가 되기 전에

Name, shame, blame tryna burst my bubble

터트려봐 그럼 더 큰 홀에서

만나는 거야 제니를 keep shading

예술작품엔 필요해 frame이

I’ve slayed it, and I graved it

Yes, I’m guilty 잘난 게 죄니

Who wanna rock with JENNIE?

Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE

Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE?

Like, like, like

I think I really like JENNIE

Haters, they don’t really like JENNIE

‘Cause they could never ever be JENNIE

But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?

JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Like JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Rock with JENNIE

Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE

Who else got ‘em obsessed, like

But have you ever met JENNIE?

But have you ever met?

JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Ah, dai, sarà f****amente dura

Edizione speciale e la tua IA non è riuscita a copiare

Sto lasciando indizi nel camerino ed è un tè caldo

No, non sto pensando a nessun ex, so che gli manco

Ho fatto girare tutta la stanza come se fosse alticcia

Non annoiarci, portalo al ritornello

Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE?

Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE

Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE? Tipo, tipo, tipo (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

Penso che mi piaccia davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

Gli haters, a loro non piace davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

Perché non potrebbero mai essere (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)

Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?

JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Ma ti sei mai incontrata?

Ma ti sei mai incontrata?

Ma ti sei mai incontrata?

Non importa quanto mi dai, è un numero da circo

Metti in posa tutto in una volta

Non possono occuparsi di me perché non ho prezzo

Tra le tante celebrità DNA

Allontanati, allontanati dalla mia strada

Prima che Barbie diventasse Chucky

Nome, vergogna, colpa cercano di far scoppiare la mia bolla

Prova a farlo esplodere e poi in un buco più grande

Sto incontrando Jenny mantieni shading

È necessario per l’opera d’arte

L’ho massacrato e l’ho inciso

Sì, sono colpevole

È un peccato essere così buoni

Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE?

Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE

Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE?

Tipo, tipo, tipo

Penso che mi piaccia davvero JENNIE

Gli odiatori, a loro non piace davvero JENNIE

Perché non potrebbero mai essere JENNIE

Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Come JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Rock con JENNIE

Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE

Chi altro li ha ossessionati, tipo

Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE?

Ma hai mai incontrato?

JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Cosa ne pensate di Like Jennie di Jennie?