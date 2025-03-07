Jennie – like JENNIE (video, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 7 Marzo 2025 Insieme all’album di debutto RUBY, è uscito il videoclip ufficiale di like JENNIE di JENNIE, il video mette in scena una coreografia elettrizzante che si abbina perfettamente all’energia della canzone. Guarda il video di like JENNIE QUI Testo like JENNIE Ha, c’mon, it’s gonna be fucking hard Special edition and your AI couldn’t copy I’m leaving clues in the fittin’ room and it’s hot tea No, I’m not thinking about no exes, know they miss me I got the whole room spinning like it’s tipsy Don’t bore us, take it to the chorus Who wanna rock with JENNIE? Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE? Like, like, like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) I think I really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) Haters, they don’t really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) ‘Cause they could never ever be (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE But have you ever met? But have you ever met? But have you ever met? See upcoming pop shows 얼말 줘도 못해 서커스짓 포징한번에 만들어 mosh pit They can’t deal with me ‘cause I’m priceless 여러 셀럽들 속에 내 DNA Get, get outta my way 바비가 처키가 되기 전에 Name, shame, blame tryna burst my bubble 터트려봐 그럼 더 큰 홀에서 만나는 거야 제니를 keep shading 예술작품엔 필요해 frame이 I’ve slayed it, and I graved it Yes, I’m guilty 잘난 게 죄니 Who wanna rock with JENNIE? Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE? Like, like, like I think I really like JENNIE Haters, they don’t really like JENNIE ‘Cause they could never ever be JENNIE But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Like JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Rock with JENNIE Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE Who else got ‘em obsessed, like But have you ever met JENNIE? But have you ever met? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Traduzione Ah, dai, sarà f****amente dura Edizione speciale e la tua IA non è riuscita a copiare Sto lasciando indizi nel camerino ed è un tè caldo No, non sto pensando a nessun ex, so che gli manco Ho fatto girare tutta la stanza come se fosse alticcia Non annoiarci, portalo al ritornello Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE? Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE? Tipo, tipo, tipo (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) Penso che mi piaccia davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) Gli haters, a loro non piace davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) Perché non potrebbero mai essere (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE) Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Ma ti sei mai incontrata? Ma ti sei mai incontrata? Ma ti sei mai incontrata? Guarda i prossimi spettacoli pop Non importa quanto mi dai, è un numero da circo Metti in posa tutto in una volta Non possono occuparsi di me perché non ho prezzo Tra le tante celebrità DNA Allontanati, allontanati dalla mia strada Prima che Barbie diventasse Chucky Nome, vergogna, colpa cercano di far scoppiare la mia bolla Prova a farlo esplodere e poi in un buco più grande Sto incontrando Jenny mantieni shading È necessario per l’opera d’arte L’ho massacrato e l’ho inciso Sì, sono colpevole È un peccato essere così buoni Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE? Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE? Tipo, tipo, tipo Penso che mi piaccia davvero JENNIE Gli odiatori, a loro non piace davvero JENNIE Perché non potrebbero mai essere JENNIE Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Come JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Rock con JENNIE Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE Chi altro li ha ossessionati, tipo Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE? Ma hai mai incontrato? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE Cosa ne pensate di Like Jennie di Jennie?