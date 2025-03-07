GingerGeneration.it

Jennie – like JENNIE (video, testo e traduzione)

Insieme all’album di debutto RUBY, è uscito il videoclip ufficiale di like JENNIE di JENNIE, il video mette in scena una coreografia elettrizzante che si abbina perfettamente all’energia della canzone.

Testo like JENNIE

Ha, c’mon, it’s gonna be fucking hard

Special edition and your AI couldn’t copy
I’m leaving clues in the fittin’ room and it’s hot tea
No, I’m not thinking about no exes, know they miss me
I got the whole room spinning like it’s tipsy
Don’t bore us, take it to the chorus

Who wanna rock with JENNIE?
Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE
Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE?
Like, like, like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
I think I really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
Haters, they don’t really like (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
‘Cause they could never ever be (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?
JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

But have you ever met?
But have you ever met?
But have you ever met?
얼말 줘도 못해 서커스짓
포징한번에 만들어 mosh pit
They can’t deal with me ‘cause I’m priceless
여러 셀럽들 속에 내 DNA
Get, get outta my way
바비가 처키가 되기 전에
Name, shame, blame tryna burst my bubble
터트려봐 그럼 더 큰 홀에서
만나는 거야 제니를 keep shading
예술작품엔 필요해 frame이
I’ve slayed it, and I graved it
Yes, I’m guilty 잘난 게 죄니

Who wanna rock with JENNIE?
Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE
Who else got ‘em obsessed like JENNIE?
Like, like, like
I think I really like JENNIE
Haters, they don’t really like JENNIE
‘Cause they could never ever be JENNIE
But have you ever met JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?
JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
Like JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
Rock with JENNIE
Keep your hair done, nails done like JENNIE
Who else got ‘em obsessed, like

But have you ever met JENNIE?
But have you ever met?
JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
It’s JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Traduzione

Ah, dai, sarà f****amente dura

Edizione speciale e la tua IA non è riuscita a copiare
Sto lasciando indizi nel camerino ed è un tè caldo
No, non sto pensando a nessun ex, so che gli manco
Ho fatto girare tutta la stanza come se fosse alticcia
Non annoiarci, portalo al ritornello

Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE?
Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE
Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE? Tipo, tipo, tipo (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
Penso che mi piaccia davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
Gli haters, a loro non piace davvero (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
Perché non potrebbero mai essere (JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE)
Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE?
JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Ma ti sei mai incontrata?
Ma ti sei mai incontrata?
Ma ti sei mai incontrata?
Non importa quanto mi dai, è un numero da circo
Metti in posa tutto in una volta
Non possono occuparsi di me perché non ho prezzo
Tra le tante celebrità DNA
Allontanati, allontanati dalla mia strada
Prima che Barbie diventasse Chucky
Nome, vergogna, colpa cercano di far scoppiare la mia bolla
Prova a farlo esplodere e poi in un buco più grande
Sto incontrando Jenny mantieni shading
È necessario per l’opera d’arte
L’ho massacrato e l’ho inciso
Sì, sono colpevole
È un peccato essere così buoni

Chi vuole scatenarsi con JENNIE?
Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE
Chi altro li ha ossessionati come JENNIE?
Tipo, tipo, tipo
Penso che mi piaccia davvero JENNIE
Gli odiatori, a loro non piace davvero JENNIE
Perché non potrebbero mai essere JENNIE
Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE? JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
Come JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
Rock con JENNIE
Tieni i capelli in ordine, le unghie in ordine come JENNIE
Chi altro li ha ossessionati, tipo

Ma hai mai incontrato JENNIE?
Ma hai mai incontrato?
JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE
È JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE, JENNIE

Cosa ne pensate di Like Jennie di Jennie?

