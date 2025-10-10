JISOO X ZAYN – Eyes Closed (video, testo e traduzione)

EYES CLOSED di JISOO con ZAYN è un duetto pop intriso di R&B, pubblicato venerdì 10 ottobre 2025. Il singolo è stato anticipato per la prima volta il 6 ottobre tramite l’account Instagram di JISOO e il giorno successivo i fan hanno iniziato a speculare su una possibile collaborazione dopo che la cantante delle BLACKPINK ha pubblicato una foto che mostrava i tatuaggi di ZAYN.

Nel brano, l’interazione tra cassa e pianoforte conferisce al brano un’atmosfera da ballata romantica ma matura, bilanciando tenerezza e forza. L’arrangiamento approfondisce il messaggio del brano di guarigione attraverso l’amore, abbandonando il giudizio, abbracciando la vulnerabilità e scegliendo una connessione autentica invece della paura.

Testo Eyes Closed JISOO X ZAYN

[Verse 1: JISOO, ZAYN]

Time is standing still and I don’t wanna leave your lips

Tracing my body with your fingertips

I know what you’re feeling and I know you wanna say it (Yeah, say it)

I do too, but we gotta be patient (Gotta be patient)

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN, JISOO, JISOO & ZAYN]

‘Cause someone like me and someone like you

Really shouldn’t work, yeah, the history is proof

Damned if I don’t, damned if I do

You know, by now, we’ve seen it all

[Chorus: JISOO & ZAYN]

Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed

Better if we keep it where we don’t know

The beds we’ve been in, the namеs and the faces of who we wеre with

And, oh, ain’t nobody perfect, but it’s all good

The past can’t hurt us if we don’t look

Let’s let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed

[Post-Chorus: JISOO]

Oh, oh, oh

[Verse 2: JISOO]

I got tunnel vision every second that you’re with me

No, I don’t care what anybody says, just kiss me (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus: JISOO, ZAYN, JISOO & ZAYN]

‘Cause you look like trouble, but it could be good

I’ve been the same, kind of misunderstood

Whatever you’ve done, trust, it ain’t nothing new

You know by now we’ve seen it all

[Chorus: JISOO & ZAYN]

Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed

Better if we keep it where we don’t know

The beds we’ve been in, the names and the faces of who we were with

And, oh, ain’t nobody perfect, but it’s all good

The past can’t hurt us if we don’t look

Let’s let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed

[Post-Chorus: JISOO]

Oh, oh, oh

Keep your eyes closed

[Pre-Chorus: JISOO, ZAYN, JISOO & ZAYN]

‘Cause someone like me and someone like you

Really shouldn’t work, yeah, the history is proof

Damned if I don’t, damned if I do

You know, by now, we’ve seen it all

[Chorus: JISOO & ZAYN]

Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed

Better if we keep it where we don’t know

The beds we’ve been in, the names and the faces of who we were with

And, oh, ain’t nobody perfect, but it’s all good

The past can’t hurt us if we don’t look

Let’s let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed

[Post-Chorus: JISOO]

Oh, with our eyes closed

Traduzione Eyes Closed JISOO X ZAYN

[Strofa 1: JISOO, ZAYN]

Il tempo si è fermato e non voglio lasciare le tue labbra

Tracciando il mio corpo con la punta delle tue dita

So cosa stai provando e so che vuoi dirlo (Sì, dirlo)

Anch’io, ma dobbiamo essere pazienti (Dobbiamo essere pazienti)

[Pre-ritornello: ZAYN, JISOO, JISOO e ZAYN]

Perché qualcuno come me e qualcuno come te

Non dovrebbe funzionare davvero, sì, la storia ne è la prova

Che io sia dannato se non lo faccio, che io sia dannato se lo faccio

Sai, ormai, abbiamo visto tutto

[Ritornello: JISOO e ZAYN]

Ha detto, oh, dovremmo innamorarci ad occhi chiusi

Meglio se lo teniamo dove non sappiamo

I letti in cui siamo stati, i nomi e i volti di chi eravamo

E, oh, nessuno è perfetto, ma lo è Tutto bene

Il passato non può farci male se non guardiamo

Lasciamolo andare, meglio se ci innamoriamo a occhi chiusi

[Post-ritornello: JISOO]

Oh, oh, oh

[Strofa 2: JISOO]

Ho la visione a tunnel ogni secondo che sei con me

No, non mi interessa cosa dice la gente, baciami e basta (Oh)

[Pre-ritornello: JISOO, ZAYN, JISOO e ZAYN]

Perché sembri un problema, ma potrebbe essere un bene

Sono stato lo stesso, un po’ incompreso

Qualunque cosa tu abbia fatto, fidati, non è niente di nuovo

Sai ormai che abbiamo visto tutto

[Ritornello: JISOO e ZAYN]

Ha detto, oh, dovremmo innamorarci a occhi chiusi

Meglio se lo teniamo dove non sappiamo

I letti in cui siamo stati, i nomi e i volti delle persone con cui siamo stati

E, oh, Nessuno è perfetto, ma va tutto bene

Il passato non può farci del male se non lo guardiamo

Lasciamo andare, meglio se ci innamoriamo ad occhi chiusi

[Post-ritornello: JISOO]

Oh, oh, oh

Tieni gli occhi chiusi

[Pre-ritornello: JISOO, ZAYN, JISOO e ZAYN]

Perché qualcuno come me e qualcuno come te

Non dovrebbe funzionare, sì, la storia ne è la prova

Che io sia dannato se non lo faccio, che io sia dannato se lo faccio

Sai, ormai abbiamo visto tutto

[Ritornello: JISOO e ZAYN]

Ha detto, oh, dovremmo innamorarci ad occhi chiusi

Meglio se lo teniamo dove non sappiamo

I letti in cui siamo stati, i nomi e i volti delle persone con cui siamo stati

E, oh, nessuno è perfetto, ma va tutto bene

Il passato non può farci del male se non lo facciamo Guarda

Lasciamo perdere, meglio se ci innamoriamo ad occhi chiusi

[Post-ritornello: JISOO]

Oh, ad occhi chiusi