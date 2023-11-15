GingerGeneration.it

Olivia Rodrigo: video, testo e traduzione di Can’t Catch Me Now

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Olivia Rodrigo ha scritto e cantato il brano Can’t Catch Me Now per il nuovo film della saga di Hunger Games.

La canzone è disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming dal 13 novembre ed è la prima traccia della colonna sonora, composta da 17 brani.

La raccolta uscirà il 17 novembre, lo stesso giorno del film Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente. 

Oltre ad Olivia Rodrigo, anche la voce dell’attrice protagonista Rechel Zegler appare nella colonna sonora, in diverse canzoni.

Il video ufficiale della canzone 

Testo Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo

There’s blood on the side of the mountain
There’s writing all over the wall
Shadows of us are still dancin’
In every room and every hall
There’s snow fallin’ over the city
You thought that it would wash away
The bitter taste of my fury
And all of the messes you made
Yeah, you think that you got away

But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze
My footsteps on the ground
You’ll see my face in every place
But you can’t catch me now
Through wading grass, the months will pass
You’ll feel it all around
I’m here, I’m there, I’m evеrywhere
But you can’t catch me now
No, you can’t catch mе now

Bet you thought I’d never do it
Thought it’d go over my head
I bet you figured I’d pass with the winter
Be somethin’ easy to forget
Oh, you think I’m gone ‘cause I left

But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze
My footsteps on the ground
You’ll see my face in every place
But you can’t catch me now
Through wading grass, the months will pass
You’ll feel it all around
I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere
But you can’t catch me now
No, you can’t catch me now

Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh

You can’t, you can’t catch me now
I’m comin’ like a storm into your town
You can’t, you can’t catch me now
I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down
You can’t, you can’t catch me now
I’m comin’ like a storm into your town
You can’t, you can’t catch me now
I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down
You can’t, you can’t catch me now
I’m comin’ like a storm into your town
You can’t, you can’t catch me now
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t

There’s blood on the side of the mountain
It’s turning a new shade of red
Yeah, sometimes the fire you founded
Don’t burn the way you’d expect
Yeah, you thought that this was the end

Traduzione

C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna
Ci sono scritte su tutto il muro
Le nostre ombre stanno ancora danzando
In ogni stanza e in ogni corridoio
C’è la neve che cade sulla città
Pensavi che sarebbe stato spazzato via
Il sapore amaro della mia furia
E tutti i guai che hai compiuto
Sì, pensi di essere scappato

Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza
I miei passi a terra
Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque
Ma non puoi prendermi adesso
Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi
Lo sentirai ovunque
Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque
Ma non puoi prendermi adesso
No, non puoi prendermi adesso

Scommetto che pensavi che non l’avrei mai fatto
Pensavi che ci sarei passata sopra
Scommetto che pensavi che sarei passata con l’inverno
Che ero qualcosa di facile da dimenticare
Oh, pensi che me ne sia andata perché me ne sono andato

Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza
I miei passi a terra
Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque
Ma non puoi prendermi adesso
Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi
Lo sentirai ovunque
Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque
Ma non puoi prendermi adesso
No, non puoi prendermi adesso

Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città
Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Sono più in alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto
Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città
Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Sono più alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto
Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città
Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso
Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi

C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna
Sta diventando una nuova tonalità di rosso
Sì, a volte il fuoco che hai acceso tu
Non brucia come ti aspetteresti
Sì, pensavi che questa fosse la fine

Cosa ne pensate di Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo?

Giovanna Codella

