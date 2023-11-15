Olivia Rodrigo: video, testo e traduzione di Can’t Catch Me Now

Olivia Rodrigo ha scritto e cantato il brano Can’t Catch Me Now per il nuovo film della saga di Hunger Games.

La canzone è disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming dal 13 novembre ed è la prima traccia della colonna sonora, composta da 17 brani.

La raccolta uscirà il 17 novembre, lo stesso giorno del film Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente.

Oltre ad Olivia Rodrigo, anche la voce dell’attrice protagonista Rechel Zegler appare nella colonna sonora, in diverse canzoni.

Testo Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo

There’s blood on the side of the mountain

There’s writing all over the wall

Shadows of us are still dancin’

In every room and every hall

There’s snow fallin’ over the city

You thought that it would wash away

The bitter taste of my fury

And all of the messes you made

Yeah, you think that you got away

But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze

My footsteps on the ground

You’ll see my face in every place

But you can’t catch me now

Through wading grass, the months will pass

You’ll feel it all around

I’m here, I’m there, I’m evеrywhere

But you can’t catch me now

No, you can’t catch mе now

Bet you thought I’d never do it

Thought it’d go over my head

I bet you figured I’d pass with the winter

Be somethin’ easy to forget

Oh, you think I’m gone ‘cause I left

But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze

My footsteps on the ground

You’ll see my face in every place

But you can’t catch me now

Through wading grass, the months will pass

You’ll feel it all around

I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere

But you can’t catch me now

No, you can’t catch me now

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

I’m comin’ like a storm into your town

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

I’m comin’ like a storm into your town

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

I’m comin’ like a storm into your town

You can’t, you can’t catch me now

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t

There’s blood on the side of the mountain

It’s turning a new shade of red

Yeah, sometimes the fire you founded

Don’t burn the way you’d expect

Yeah, you thought that this was the end

Traduzione

C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna

Ci sono scritte su tutto il muro

Le nostre ombre stanno ancora danzando

In ogni stanza e in ogni corridoio

C’è la neve che cade sulla città

Pensavi che sarebbe stato spazzato via

Il sapore amaro della mia furia

E tutti i guai che hai compiuto

Sì, pensi di essere scappato

Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza

I miei passi a terra

Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque

Ma non puoi prendermi adesso

Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi

Lo sentirai ovunque

Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque

Ma non puoi prendermi adesso

No, non puoi prendermi adesso

Scommetto che pensavi che non l’avrei mai fatto

Pensavi che ci sarei passata sopra

Scommetto che pensavi che sarei passata con l’inverno

Che ero qualcosa di facile da dimenticare

Oh, pensi che me ne sia andata perché me ne sono andato

Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza

I miei passi a terra

Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque

Ma non puoi prendermi adesso

Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi

Lo sentirai ovunque

Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque

Ma non puoi prendermi adesso

No, non puoi prendermi adesso

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Sono più in alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Sono più alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città

Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso

Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi

C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna

Sta diventando una nuova tonalità di rosso

Sì, a volte il fuoco che hai acceso tu

Non brucia come ti aspetteresti

Sì, pensavi che questa fosse la fine

Cosa ne pensate di Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo?