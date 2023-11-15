Olivia Rodrigo: video, testo e traduzione di Can’t Catch Me Now scritto da Giovanna Codella 15 Novembre 2023 Olivia Rodrigo ha scritto e cantato il brano Can’t Catch Me Now per il nuovo film della saga di Hunger Games. La canzone è disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming dal 13 novembre ed è la prima traccia della colonna sonora, composta da 17 brani. La raccolta uscirà il 17 novembre, lo stesso giorno del film Hunger Games: La ballata dell’usignolo e del serpente. Oltre ad Olivia Rodrigo, anche la voce dell’attrice protagonista Rechel Zegler appare nella colonna sonora, in diverse canzoni. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo There’s blood on the side of the mountain There’s writing all over the wall Shadows of us are still dancin’ In every room and every hall There’s snow fallin’ over the city You thought that it would wash away The bitter taste of my fury And all of the messes you made Yeah, you think that you got away But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze My footsteps on the ground You’ll see my face in every place But you can’t catch me now Through wading grass, the months will pass You’ll feel it all around I’m here, I’m there, I’m evеrywhere But you can’t catch me now No, you can’t catch mе now Bet you thought I’d never do it Thought it’d go over my head I bet you figured I’d pass with the winter Be somethin’ easy to forget Oh, you think I’m gone ‘cause I left But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze My footsteps on the ground You’ll see my face in every place But you can’t catch me now Through wading grass, the months will pass You’ll feel it all around I’m here, I’m there, I’m everywhere But you can’t catch me now No, you can’t catch me now Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh You can’t, you can’t catch me now I’m comin’ like a storm into your town You can’t, you can’t catch me now I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down You can’t, you can’t catch me now I’m comin’ like a storm into your town You can’t, you can’t catch me now I’m higher than the hopes that you brought down You can’t, you can’t catch me now I’m comin’ like a storm into your town You can’t, you can’t catch me now You can’t, you can’t, you can’t There’s blood on the side of the mountain It’s turning a new shade of red Yeah, sometimes the fire you founded Don’t burn the way you’d expect Yeah, you thought that this was the end Traduzione C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna Ci sono scritte su tutto il muro Le nostre ombre stanno ancora danzando In ogni stanza e in ogni corridoio C’è la neve che cade sulla città Pensavi che sarebbe stato spazzato via Il sapore amaro della mia furia E tutti i guai che hai compiuto Sì, pensi di essere scappato Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza I miei passi a terra Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque Ma non puoi prendermi adesso Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi Lo sentirai ovunque Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque Ma non puoi prendermi adesso No, non puoi prendermi adesso Scommetto che pensavi che non l’avrei mai fatto Pensavi che ci sarei passata sopra Scommetto che pensavi che sarei passata con l’inverno Che ero qualcosa di facile da dimenticare Oh, pensi che me ne sia andata perché me ne sono andato Ma sono tra gli alberi, sono nella brezza I miei passi a terra Vedrai la mia faccia ovunque Ma non puoi prendermi adesso Tra l’erba passeranno i mesi Lo sentirai ovunque Sono qui, sono lì, sono ovunque Ma non puoi prendermi adesso No, non puoi prendermi adesso Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Sono più in alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Sono più alto delle speranze che hai abbattuto Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Sto arrivando come una tempesta nella tua città Non puoi, non puoi prendermi adesso Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi C’è sangue sul fianco della montagna Sta diventando una nuova tonalità di rosso Sì, a volte il fuoco che hai acceso tu Non brucia come ti aspetteresti Sì, pensavi che questa fosse la fine Cosa ne pensate di Can’t Catch Me Now di Olivia Rodrigo?