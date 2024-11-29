V dei BTS – Winter Ahead: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

V (뷔) dei BTS si prepara alla stagione invernale con le note suadenti del singolo Winter Ahead, rilasciato venerdì 29 novembre 2024.

La canzone arriva dopo il il debutto solista di Kim Tae-hyung (questo il suo vero nome) con l’album Layover e dopo il singolo Friends.

Il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di V

Testo Winter Ahead di V dei BTS

Lie with me

By the fire

We can be

Safe from the storms up high

There’s a winter ahead

If it’s cold and wet

We’re always warm here, side by side

Come what may

Change of heart

Who can say

If you look in my eyes

For the moon and the stars

Hearing strumming guitars

Well, I admit that it’d be nice

I’ll be with you

Until the spring runs by

And the summer starts to burn

I’ll be with you

When the autumn wind returns

Don’t you want to say you’ll stay?

Lie with me

By the fire

We can be

Safe from the storms up high

There’s a winter ahead

Whether it’s cold and wet

We’re always warm in paradise

Paradise

I’ll be with you

Until the spring runs by

And the summer starts to burn

And I’ll be with you

When autumn returns

Yes, when all the seasons turn

Come what may

Change of heart

Who can say

If you look in my eyes

For the truth in my heart

From a world far apart

You’ll realize where you can find

Paradise, mmm

Paradise

Traduzione

Sdraiati con me

Accanto al fuoco

Possiamo essere

Al sicuro dalle tempeste lassù

C’è un inverno davanti

Se fa freddo e umido

Siamo sempre al caldo qui, fianco a fianco

Qualunque cosa accada

Cambio di cuore

Chi può dire

Se mi guardi negli occhi

Per la luna e le stelle

Ascoltando le chitarre strimpellare

Beh, ammetto che sarebbe bello

Sarò con te

Finché non passerà la primavera

E l’estate inizierà a bruciare

Sarò con te

Quando tornerà il vento autunnale

Sdraiati con me

Accanto al fuoco

Possiamo essere

Al sicuro dalle tempeste

C’è un inverno davanti

Che sia freddo e umido

Siamo sempre al caldo in paradiso

Paradiso

Sarò con te

Riempi la primavera funzionerà

E l’estate comincia a bruciare

E sarò con te

Quando l’autunno, l’autunno dell’autunno

Sì, quando tutte le stagioni cambieranno

Cosa può succedere

Cambiamento di cuore

Chi può dire

Se mi guardi negli occhi

Per la verità nel mio cuore

Da un mondo lontano

Ti renderai conto dove puoi trovare

Paradiso, mmm

Paradiso

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

Ascolta qui le canzoni dell’album Layover