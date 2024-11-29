V dei BTS – Winter Ahead: video, testo e traduzione del singolo scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Novembre 2024 V (뷔) dei BTS si prepara alla stagione invernale con le note suadenti del singolo Winter Ahead, rilasciato venerdì 29 novembre 2024. La canzone arriva dopo il il debutto solista di Kim Tae-hyung (questo il suo vero nome) con l’album Layover e dopo il singolo Friends. Il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di V Testo Winter Ahead di V dei BTS Lie with me By the fire We can be Safe from the storms up high There’s a winter ahead If it’s cold and wet We’re always warm here, side by side Come what may Change of heart Who can say If you look in my eyes For the moon and the stars Hearing strumming guitars Well, I admit that it’d be nice I’ll be with you Until the spring runs by And the summer starts to burn I’ll be with you When the autumn wind returns Don’t you want to say you’ll stay? Lie with me By the fire We can be Safe from the storms up high There’s a winter ahead Whether it’s cold and wet We’re always warm in paradise Paradise I’ll be with you Until the spring runs by And the summer starts to burn And I’ll be with you When autumn returns Yes, when all the seasons turn Come what may Change of heart Who can say If you look in my eyes For the truth in my heart From a world far apart You’ll realize where you can find Paradise, mmm Paradise Traduzione Sdraiati con me Accanto al fuoco Possiamo essere Al sicuro dalle tempeste lassù C’è un inverno davanti Se fa freddo e umido Siamo sempre al caldo qui, fianco a fianco Qualunque cosa accada Cambio di cuore Chi può dire Se mi guardi negli occhi Per la luna e le stelle Ascoltando le chitarre strimpellare Beh, ammetto che sarebbe bello Sarò con te Finché non passerà la primavera E l’estate inizierà a bruciare Sarò con te Quando tornerà il vento autunnale Sdraiati con me Accanto al fuoco Possiamo essere Al sicuro dalle tempeste C’è un inverno davanti Che sia freddo e umido Siamo sempre al caldo in paradiso Paradiso Sarò con te Riempi la primavera funzionerà E l’estate comincia a bruciare E sarò con te Quando l’autunno, l’autunno dell’autunno Sì, quando tutte le stagioni cambieranno Cosa può succedere Cambiamento di cuore Chi può dire Se mi guardi negli occhi Per la verità nel mio cuore Da un mondo lontano Ti renderai conto dove puoi trovare Paradiso, mmm Paradiso Potrebbe interessarti anche: Ascolta qui le canzoni dell’album Layover