V dei BTS – Winter Ahead: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

V (뷔) dei BTS si prepara alla stagione invernale con le note suadenti del singolo Winter Ahead, rilasciato venerdì 29 novembre 2024.

La canzone arriva dopo il il debutto solista di Kim Tae-hyung (questo il suo vero nome) con l’album Layover e dopo il singolo Friends.

Il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di V

Testo Winter Ahead di V dei BTS

Lie with me
By the fire
We can be
Safe from the storms up high
There’s a winter ahead
If it’s cold and wet
We’re always warm here, side by side

Come what may
Change of heart
Who can say
If you look in my eyes
For the moon and the stars
Hearing strumming guitars
Well, I admit that it’d be nice

I’ll be with you
Until the spring runs by
And the summer starts to burn
I’ll be with you
When the autumn wind returns
Don’t you want to say you’ll stay?

Lie with me
By the fire
We can be
Safe from the storms up high
There’s a winter ahead
Whether it’s cold and wet
We’re always warm in paradise
Paradise

I’ll be with you
Until the spring runs by
And the summer starts to burn
And I’ll be with you
When autumn returns
Yes, when all the seasons turn

Come what may
Change of heart
Who can say
If you look in my eyes
For the truth in my heart
From a world far apart
You’ll realize where you can find
Paradise, mmm
Paradise

Traduzione

Sdraiati con me
Accanto al fuoco
Possiamo essere
Al sicuro dalle tempeste lassù
C’è un inverno davanti
Se fa freddo e umido
Siamo sempre al caldo qui, fianco a fianco

Qualunque cosa accada
Cambio di cuore
Chi può dire
Se mi guardi negli occhi
Per la luna e le stelle
Ascoltando le chitarre strimpellare
Beh, ammetto che sarebbe bello

Sarò con te
Finché non passerà la primavera
E l’estate inizierà a bruciare
Sarò con te
Quando tornerà il vento autunnale

Sdraiati con me
Accanto al fuoco
Possiamo essere
Al sicuro dalle tempeste
C’è un inverno davanti
Che sia freddo e umido
Siamo sempre al caldo in paradiso
Paradiso

Sarò con te
Riempi la primavera funzionerà
E l’estate comincia a bruciare
E sarò con te
Quando l’autunno, l’autunno dell’autunno
Sì, quando tutte le stagioni cambieranno

Cosa può succedere
Cambiamento di cuore
Chi può dire
Se mi guardi negli occhi
Per la verità nel mio cuore
Da un mondo lontano
Ti renderai conto dove puoi trovare
Paradiso, mmm
Paradiso

