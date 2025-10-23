Selena Gomez pubblica In The Dark, dalla colonna sonora della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This scritto da Giovanna Codella 23 Ottobre 2025 Crediti: Giacomo Vitali/ UNIVERSAL MUSIC ITALIA/EMI RECORDS ITALY Esce il 23 ottobre 2025 il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez, In The Dark, un inno pop-dance in cui Selena promette il suo amore incondizionato a un’anima tormentata e bisognosa di conforto. Il brano parla infatti della storia d’amore non convenzionale tra Joanne (una podcaster interpretata da Kristen Bell) e Noah (un rabbino interpretato da Adam Brody) che sono i protagonisti della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This. Si tratta del primo brano della Gomez ad uscire dopo il suo album in collaborazione con benny blanco, I Said I Love You First, acclamato dalla critica e dal pubblico e che include il singolo Sunset Blvd, da settimane tra i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane. Lo stesso giorno dell’uscita di In The Dark arriva anche la seconda stagione di Nobody Wants This e la relativa colonna sonora che è una compilation di 19 nuovi brani di artisti del calibro di Chris Stapleton, Role Model e Kacey Musgraves. Il video ufficiale Testo In The Dark Selena Gomez I don’t need anyone That’s what you say when you’re drunk Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves but I, I can still see you If there was no consequence Would you still be on defense Don’t you forget it I know you better than you know you Your lows are mine too And I’ll be there when you lose yourself To remind you of who you are And I’ll be there like nobody else You’re so beautiful in the dark Giving you love Keep giving you love Never giving you up (Oh) Keep giving you love Keep giving you love But don’t look away from me I’ll be there when you lose yourself To remind you of who you are Breathe with your finger tips Fill up my lungs with your kiss I’d be a liar If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me But I’m treading lightly Wake up your world come melt away with me Out of your waves You know I’ll set you free And I’ll wait up love When you can’t sleep love Cause all my life’s lying where you are And I’ll be there when you lose yourself to remind you of who you are and I’ll be there like nobody else you’re so beautiful in the dark Giving you love Keep giving you love Never giving you up (Oh) Keep giving you love Keep giving you love But don’t look away from me And I’ll be there when you lose yourself to remind you of who you are Show me the side that you’re hiding from Let me inside baby I won’t run Nothing about you I can’t take Show me the way that your heart breaks Show me the side that you’re hiding from Let me inside baby I won’t run Show me the way your heart breaks (oh yes love) And I’ll be there when you lose yourself to remind you of who you are and I’ll be there like nobody else you’re so beautiful in the dark Giving you love Keep giving you love Never giving you up (Oh) Keep giving you love Keep giving you love But don’t look away from me I’ll be there when you lose yourself to remind you of who you are Traduzione Non ho bisogno di nessuno Questo è quello che dici quando sei ubriaco Coprilo in un mare di emozioni di onde ma io, io riesco ancora a vederti Se non ci fossero conseguenze Saresti ancora sulla difensiva? Non dimenticarlo Ti conosco meglio di quanto tu ti conosca Anche i tuoi momenti bassi sono miei E sarò lì quando ti perderai Per ricordarti chi sei E sarò lì come nessun altro Sei così bello nell’oscurità Ti dò amore Continuo a darti amore Non ti abbandono mai (Oh) Continuo a darti amore Continuo a darti amore Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me Sarò lì quando ti perderai Per ricordarti chi sei Respira con la punta delle dita Riempi i miei polmoni con il tuo bacio Sarei una bugiarda Se dicessi che il tuo peso non mi pesa Ma sto andando piano Sveglia il tuo mondo Vieni a scioglierti con me Fuori dalle tue onde Sai che ti libererò E aspetterò sveglia, amore Quando non riesci a dormire, amore Perché tutta la mia vita giace dove sei tu E sarò lì quando ti perderai per ricordarti chi sei e sarò lì come nessun altro sei così bella nell’oscurità Ti dò amore Continuo a darti amore Non ti abbandono mai (Oh) Continuo a darti amore Continuo a darti amore Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me E sarò lì quando ti perderai per ricordarti chi sei Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò Niente di te che non possa sopportare Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore (oh sì, amore) E sarò lì quando ti perderai per ricordarti di chi sei e sarò lì come nessun altro sei così bello nell’oscurità Ti dò amore Continuo a darti amore Non ti lascerò mai (Oh) Continuo a darti amore Continuo a darti amore Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me Sarò lì quando ti perderai per ricordarti chi sei Cosa ne pensate di In The Dark di Selena Gomez?