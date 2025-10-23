GingerGeneration.it

Selena Gomez pubblica In The Dark, dalla colonna sonora della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Crediti: Giacomo Vitali/ UNIVERSAL MUSIC ITALIA/EMI RECORDS ITALY

Esce il 23 ottobre 2025 il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez, In The Dark, un inno pop-dance in cui Selena promette il suo amore incondizionato a un’anima tormentata e bisognosa di conforto.

Il brano parla infatti della storia d’amore non convenzionale tra Joanne (una podcaster interpretata da Kristen Bell) e Noah (un rabbino interpretato da Adam Brody) che sono i protagonisti della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This.

Si tratta del primo brano della Gomez ad uscire dopo il suo album in collaborazione con benny blanco, I Said I Love You First, acclamato dalla critica e dal pubblico e che include il singolo Sunset Blvd, da settimane tra i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Lo stesso giorno dell’uscita di In The Dark arriva anche la seconda stagione di Nobody Wants This e la relativa colonna sonora che è una compilation di 19 nuovi brani di artisti del calibro di Chris Stapleton, Role Model e Kacey Musgraves.

Il video ufficiale 

Testo In The Dark Selena Gomez

I don’t need anyone
That’s what you say when you’re drunk
Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves
but I, I can still see you
If there was no consequence
Would you still be on defense
Don’t you forget it
I know you better than you know you
Your lows are mine too

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
To remind you of who you are
And I’ll be there like nobody else
You’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me
I’ll be there when you lose yourself
To remind you of who you are

Breathe with your finger tips
Fill up my lungs with your kiss
I’d be a liar
If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me
But I’m treading lightly

Wake up your world
come melt away with me
Out of your waves
You know I’ll set you free

And I’ll wait up love
When you can’t sleep love
Cause all my life’s lying where you are

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
and I’ll be there like nobody else
you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me
And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are

Show me the side that you’re hiding from
Let me inside baby I won’t run
Nothing about you I can’t take
Show me the way that your heart breaks

Show me the side that you’re hiding from
Let me inside baby I won’t run
Show me the way your heart breaks

(oh yes love)

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
and I’ll be there like nobody else
you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are

Traduzione

Non ho bisogno di nessuno
Questo è quello che dici quando sei ubriaco
Coprilo in un mare di emozioni di onde
ma io, io riesco ancora a vederti
Se non ci fossero conseguenze
Saresti ancora sulla difensiva?
Non dimenticarlo
Ti conosco meglio di quanto tu ti conosca
Anche i tuoi momenti bassi sono miei

E sarò lì quando ti perderai
Per ricordarti chi sei
E sarò lì come nessun altro
Sei così bello nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore
Continuo a darti amore
Non ti abbandono mai (Oh)
Continuo a darti amore
Continuo a darti amore
Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me
Sarò lì quando ti perderai
Per ricordarti chi sei

Respira con la punta delle dita
Riempi i miei polmoni con il tuo bacio
Sarei una bugiarda
Se dicessi che il tuo peso non mi pesa
Ma sto andando piano

Sveglia il tuo mondo
Vieni a scioglierti con me
Fuori dalle tue onde
Sai che ti libererò

E aspetterò sveglia, amore
Quando non riesci a dormire, amore
Perché tutta la mia vita giace dove sei tu

E sarò lì quando ti perderai
per ricordarti chi sei
e sarò lì come nessun altro
sei così bella nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore
Continuo a darti amore
Non ti abbandono mai (Oh)
Continuo a darti amore
Continuo a darti amore
Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me
E sarò lì quando ti perderai
per ricordarti chi sei

Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi
Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò
Niente di te che non possa sopportare
Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore

Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi
Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò
Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore

(oh sì, amore)

E sarò lì quando ti perderai
per ricordarti di chi sei
e sarò lì come nessun altro
sei così bello nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore
Continuo a darti amore
Non ti lascerò mai (Oh)
Continuo a darti amore
Continuo a darti amore
Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me

Sarò lì quando ti perderai
per ricordarti chi sei

Cosa ne pensate di In The Dark di Selena Gomez?

