Selena Gomez pubblica In The Dark, dalla colonna sonora della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This

Esce il 23 ottobre 2025 il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez, In The Dark, un inno pop-dance in cui Selena promette il suo amore incondizionato a un’anima tormentata e bisognosa di conforto.

Il brano parla infatti della storia d’amore non convenzionale tra Joanne (una podcaster interpretata da Kristen Bell) e Noah (un rabbino interpretato da Adam Brody) che sono i protagonisti della serie Netflix Nobody Wants This.

Si tratta del primo brano della Gomez ad uscire dopo il suo album in collaborazione con benny blanco, I Said I Love You First, acclamato dalla critica e dal pubblico e che include il singolo Sunset Blvd, da settimane tra i brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Lo stesso giorno dell’uscita di In The Dark arriva anche la seconda stagione di Nobody Wants This e la relativa colonna sonora che è una compilation di 19 nuovi brani di artisti del calibro di Chris Stapleton, Role Model e Kacey Musgraves.

Testo In The Dark Selena Gomez

I don’t need anyone

That’s what you say when you’re drunk

Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves

but I, I can still see you

If there was no consequence

Would you still be on defense

Don’t you forget it

I know you better than you know you

Your lows are mine too

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

And I’ll be there like nobody else

You’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

Breathe with your finger tips

Fill up my lungs with your kiss

I’d be a liar

If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me

But I’m treading lightly

Wake up your world

come melt away with me

Out of your waves

You know I’ll set you free

And I’ll wait up love

When you can’t sleep love

Cause all my life’s lying where you are

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Nothing about you I can’t take

Show me the way that your heart breaks

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Show me the way your heart breaks

(oh yes love)

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

Traduzione

Non ho bisogno di nessuno

Questo è quello che dici quando sei ubriaco

Coprilo in un mare di emozioni di onde

ma io, io riesco ancora a vederti

Se non ci fossero conseguenze

Saresti ancora sulla difensiva?

Non dimenticarlo

Ti conosco meglio di quanto tu ti conosca

Anche i tuoi momenti bassi sono miei

E sarò lì quando ti perderai

Per ricordarti chi sei

E sarò lì come nessun altro

Sei così bello nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore

Continuo a darti amore

Non ti abbandono mai (Oh)

Continuo a darti amore

Continuo a darti amore

Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me

Sarò lì quando ti perderai

Per ricordarti chi sei

Respira con la punta delle dita

Riempi i miei polmoni con il tuo bacio

Sarei una bugiarda

Se dicessi che il tuo peso non mi pesa

Ma sto andando piano

Sveglia il tuo mondo

Vieni a scioglierti con me

Fuori dalle tue onde

Sai che ti libererò

E aspetterò sveglia, amore

Quando non riesci a dormire, amore

Perché tutta la mia vita giace dove sei tu

E sarò lì quando ti perderai

per ricordarti chi sei

e sarò lì come nessun altro

sei così bella nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore

Continuo a darti amore

Non ti abbandono mai (Oh)

Continuo a darti amore

Continuo a darti amore

Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me

E sarò lì quando ti perderai

per ricordarti chi sei

Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi

Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò

Niente di te che non possa sopportare

Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore

Mostrami il lato da cui ti nascondi

Lasciami entrare, tesoro, non scapperò

Mostrami il modo in cui si spezza il tuo cuore

(oh sì, amore)

E sarò lì quando ti perderai

per ricordarti di chi sei

e sarò lì come nessun altro

sei così bello nell’oscurità

Ti dò amore

Continuo a darti amore

Non ti lascerò mai (Oh)

Continuo a darti amore

Continuo a darti amore

Ma non distogliere lo sguardo da me

Sarò lì quando ti perderai

per ricordarti chi sei

