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Gracie Abrams – Minibar: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
gracie abrams

Minibar è un brano inedito di Gracie Abrams e Audrey Hobert, eseguito dal vivo al The Forum di Inglewood il 6 agosto 2025. La canzone è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album, in arrivo il 17 luglio 2026.

Anteprima della canzone

Testo Minibar Gracie Abrams

I’m at the party minibar
Came here alone, bet you can’t tell
I’ll eat the cake and the caviar
Break down the door like a bombshell
I’ll start the bit, then I’ll take it too far
Might second-guess it, but oh well
I miss the girls and the gospels

Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow
And I’m gone, but hello
Pedal to the metal
Think I’m high and everybody knows
But I’m always subtle
When I’m causing trouble
Hate to burst your bubble
I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

I’m at the corner minimart
Got fifty bucks and a brain cеll
Someone percеived me, kinda scarred
Left empty-handed, but oh well
I’ll take the train and I’ll take it too far
Passed my house and the motel
I miss the girls and the gospels

Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow
And I’m gone, but hello
Pedal to the metal
Think I’m high and everybody knows
But I’m always subtle
When I’m causing trouble
Hate to burst your bubble
I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

I’m mad at the party
Is it just me, or do you feel insane?
Someone’s looking lonely
Looking like me
I think I know her name
I’m mad at the party
Is it just me, or do you feel insane?
Someone’s looking lonely
Looking like me
I think I know her

And they’re loud, I’m mellow
And I’m gone, but hello
Pedal to the metal
Think I’m high and everybody knows
But I’m always subtle
When I’m causing trouble
Hate to burst your bubble
I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

Party, party
Minibar, minibar
I took the train and I took it too far
Party, party
Minibar, minibar
I took the train and I took it too (Oh-oh)
Party
Minibar, minibar
I took the train and I took it too far
Party, party
I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

Fonte Genius.com

Traduzione

Sono al minibar della festa
Sono venuta qui da solo, scommetto che non te ne accorgi
Mangerò la torta e il caviale
Sfondare la porta come una bomba
Inizierò la scenetta, poi esagererò
Potrei ripensarci, ma pazienza
Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel

Oh, e loro sono rumorose, io sono tranquilla
E me ne sono andata, ma ciao
A tutto gas
Penso di essere f***a e tutti lo sanno
Ma sono sempre discreta
Quando creo problemi
Odio rovinarti la festa
Mi sento strano, penso che me ne andrò

Sono al minimarket all’angolo
Ho cinquanta dollari e una cellula cerebrale
Qualcuno mi ha visto, un po’ traumatizzato
Me ne sono andata a mani vuote, ma pazienza
Prenderò il treno e esagererò
Ho superato casa mia e il motel
Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel

Oh, e sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla
E me ne vado, ma ciao
A tutto gas
Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano
Ma sono sempre discreta
Quando creo problemi
Odio rovinarti la festa
Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò

Sono arrabbiata con la festa
Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo?
Qualcuno sembra solo
Sembra me
Credo di sapere il suo nome
Sono arrabbiata con la festa
Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo?

Qualcuno sembra solo
Sembra me
Credo di conoscerla

E loro sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla
E me ne sono andata, ma ciao
A tutto gas
Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano
Ma sono sempre discreta
Quando creo problemi
Odio rovinarti la festa
Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò

Festa, festa
Minibar, minibar
Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre
Festa, festa
Minibar, minibar
Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre (Oh-oh)
Festa
Minibar, minibar
Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre
Festa, festa
Mi sento strana, credo che me ne andrò

Cosa ne pensate di Minibar di Gracie Abrams?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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