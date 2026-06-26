Gracie Abrams – Minibar: video, testo e traduzione

Minibar è un brano inedito di Gracie Abrams e Audrey Hobert, eseguito dal vivo al The Forum di Inglewood il 6 agosto 2025. La canzone è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album, in arrivo il 17 luglio 2026.

Anteprima della canzone

Testo Minibar Gracie Abrams

I’m at the party minibar

Came here alone, bet you can’t tell

I’ll eat the cake and the caviar

Break down the door like a bombshell

I’ll start the bit, then I’ll take it too far

Might second-guess it, but oh well

I miss the girls and the gospels

Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow

And I’m gone, but hello

Pedal to the metal

Think I’m high and everybody knows

But I’m always subtle

When I’m causing trouble

Hate to burst your bubble

I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

I’m at the corner minimart

Got fifty bucks and a brain cеll

Someone percеived me, kinda scarred

Left empty-handed, but oh well

I’ll take the train and I’ll take it too far

Passed my house and the motel

I miss the girls and the gospels

Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow

And I’m gone, but hello

Pedal to the metal

Think I’m high and everybody knows

But I’m always subtle

When I’m causing trouble

Hate to burst your bubble

I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

I’m mad at the party

Is it just me, or do you feel insane?

Someone’s looking lonely

Looking like me

I think I know her name

I’m mad at the party

Is it just me, or do you feel insane?

Someone’s looking lonely

Looking like me

I think I know her

And they’re loud, I’m mellow

And I’m gone, but hello

Pedal to the metal

Think I’m high and everybody knows

But I’m always subtle

When I’m causing trouble

Hate to burst your bubble

I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

Party, party

Minibar, minibar

I took the train and I took it too far

Party, party

Minibar, minibar

I took the train and I took it too (Oh-oh)

Party

Minibar, minibar

I took the train and I took it too far

Party, party

I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go

Fonte Genius.com

Traduzione

Sono al minibar della festa

Sono venuta qui da solo, scommetto che non te ne accorgi

Mangerò la torta e il caviale

Sfondare la porta come una bomba

Inizierò la scenetta, poi esagererò

Potrei ripensarci, ma pazienza

Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel

Oh, e loro sono rumorose, io sono tranquilla

E me ne sono andata, ma ciao

A tutto gas

Penso di essere f***a e tutti lo sanno

Ma sono sempre discreta

Quando creo problemi

Odio rovinarti la festa

Mi sento strano, penso che me ne andrò

Sono al minimarket all’angolo

Ho cinquanta dollari e una cellula cerebrale

Qualcuno mi ha visto, un po’ traumatizzato

Me ne sono andata a mani vuote, ma pazienza

Prenderò il treno e esagererò

Ho superato casa mia e il motel

Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel

Oh, e sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla

E me ne vado, ma ciao

A tutto gas

Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano

Ma sono sempre discreta

Quando creo problemi

Odio rovinarti la festa

Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò

Sono arrabbiata con la festa

Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo?

Qualcuno sembra solo

Sembra me

Credo di sapere il suo nome

Sono arrabbiata con la festa

Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo?

Qualcuno sembra solo

Sembra me

Credo di conoscerla

E loro sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla

E me ne sono andata, ma ciao

A tutto gas

Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano

Ma sono sempre discreta

Quando creo problemi

Odio rovinarti la festa

Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò

Festa, festa

Minibar, minibar

Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre

Festa, festa

Minibar, minibar

Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre (Oh-oh)

Festa

Minibar, minibar

Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre

Festa, festa

Mi sento strana, credo che me ne andrò

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