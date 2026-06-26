Gracie Abrams – Minibar: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 26 Giugno 2026 Minibar è un brano inedito di Gracie Abrams e Audrey Hobert, eseguito dal vivo al The Forum di Inglewood il 6 agosto 2025. La canzone è una delle tracce nella tracklist di Daughter from Hell, il suo terzo album, in arrivo il 17 luglio 2026. Anteprima della canzone Testo Minibar Gracie Abrams I’m at the party minibar Came here alone, bet you can’t tell I’ll eat the cake and the caviar Break down the door like a bombshell I’ll start the bit, then I’ll take it too far Might second-guess it, but oh well I miss the girls and the gospels Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow And I’m gone, but hello Pedal to the metal Think I’m high and everybody knows But I’m always subtle When I’m causing trouble Hate to burst your bubble I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go I’m at the corner minimart Got fifty bucks and a brain cеll Someone percеived me, kinda scarred Left empty-handed, but oh well I’ll take the train and I’ll take it too far Passed my house and the motel I miss the girls and the gospels Oh, and they’re loud, I’m mellow And I’m gone, but hello Pedal to the metal Think I’m high and everybody knows But I’m always subtle When I’m causing trouble Hate to burst your bubble I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go I’m mad at the party Is it just me, or do you feel insane? Someone’s looking lonely Looking like me I think I know her name I’m mad at the party Is it just me, or do you feel insane? Someone’s looking lonely Looking like me I think I know her And they’re loud, I’m mellow And I’m gone, but hello Pedal to the metal Think I’m high and everybody knows But I’m always subtle When I’m causing trouble Hate to burst your bubble I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go Party, party Minibar, minibar I took the train and I took it too far Party, party Minibar, minibar I took the train and I took it too (Oh-oh) Party Minibar, minibar I took the train and I took it too far Party, party I feel weird, I think I’m gonna go Fonte Genius.com Traduzione Sono al minibar della festa Sono venuta qui da solo, scommetto che non te ne accorgi Mangerò la torta e il caviale Sfondare la porta come una bomba Inizierò la scenetta, poi esagererò Potrei ripensarci, ma pazienza Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel Oh, e loro sono rumorose, io sono tranquilla E me ne sono andata, ma ciao A tutto gas Penso di essere f***a e tutti lo sanno Ma sono sempre discreta Quando creo problemi Odio rovinarti la festa Mi sento strano, penso che me ne andrò Sono al minimarket all’angolo Ho cinquanta dollari e una cellula cerebrale Qualcuno mi ha visto, un po’ traumatizzato Me ne sono andata a mani vuote, ma pazienza Prenderò il treno e esagererò Ho superato casa mia e il motel Mi mancano le ragazze e i gospel Oh, e sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla E me ne vado, ma ciao A tutto gas Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano Ma sono sempre discreta Quando creo problemi Odio rovinarti la festa Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò Sono arrabbiata con la festa Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo? Qualcuno sembra solo Sembra me Credo di sapere il suo nome Sono arrabbiata con la festa Sono solo io o anche tu ti senti pazzo? Qualcuno sembra solo Sembra me Credo di conoscerla E loro sono rumorosi, io sono tranquilla E me ne sono andata, ma ciao A tutto gas Credo di essere f***a e che tutti lo sappiano Ma sono sempre discreta Quando creo problemi Odio rovinarti la festa Mi sento strano, credo che me ne andrò Festa, festa Minibar, minibar Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre Festa, festa Minibar, minibar Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre (Oh-oh) Festa Minibar, minibar Ho preso il treno e sono andata troppo oltre Festa, festa Mi sento strana, credo che me ne andrò Cosa ne pensate di Minibar di Gracie Abrams?