BLACKPINK – Jump: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

Le BLACKPINK stanno per tornare con della nuova musica! Il gruppo K-pop ha annunciato il suo terzo EP in coreano, intitolato Deadline e in uscita il 27 febbraio. Il mini-album è stato inaugurato dal singolo principale Jump che ha raggiunto direttamente il primo posto nella Billboard Global 200 e il 28° posto nella U.S. Hot 100.

Testo Jump delle Blackpink

I’m not that easy to tame

You should see me under these lights

All my tears turn to ice

That’s the sweetest escape

Every time the feeling kicks in

I might stay through the night

Bet you get it now

Rocked that didn’t I

착각 하지마 누가 누군지 oh

Think you runnin that

Guess we gunnin back

You know I walk yeah I talk it

눈감고 하나 둘 셋

뛰어

뛰어 뛰어

뛰어 뛰어

So come up with me I’ll take you high

That prima donna spice up your life

You know I got that shit that you like

So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어

Watch me runnin up the place

I’m already stuntin’ and my girls are on the way

Watch me open up the place

Wanna see you bumpin baby

Bouncin to the bass

Are you not entertained

I ain’t gotta explain it

I’m with all of my sisters

Got em goin insane, yeah

You know we on a mission

All gas no brakes, yeah

Breaking out of the system

Breaking out of this cage, yeah

Bet you get it now

Ate that didn’t I

순간 잊지마 누가 누군지 oh

Think you runnin that

Guess we gunnin back

You know I walk yeah I talk it

눈감고 하나 둘 셋

뛰어

뛰어 뛰어

뛰어 뛰어

So come up with me I’ll take you high

That prima donna spice up your life

You know I got that shit that you like

So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어

Watch me runnin up the place

I’m already stuntin’ and my girls are on the way

Watch me open up the place

Wanna see you bumpin baby

Bouncin to the bass

Blackpink in your area

Traduzione Jump delle Blackpink

Non sono così facile da domare

Dovresti vedermi sotto queste luci

Tutte le mie lacrime si trasformano in ghiaccio

Questa è la fuga più dolce

Ogni volta che la sensazione si fa sentire

Potrei rimanere per tutta la notte

Scommetto che ora lo capisci

Sono stato scossa, vero?

Oh, sei tu che ti arrampichi su e giù per la montagna

Penso di correre così

Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro

Sai che cammino, sì, lo parlo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto

Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita

Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace

Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta

Guardami correndo per il posto

Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze stanno arrivando

Guardami aprire il posto

Vuoi vederti fare balzi, tesoro

Saltellare al ritmo dei bassi

Non ti diverti?

Non devo spiegarlo

Sono con tutte le mie sorelle

Le faccio impazzire, sì

Sai che siamo in missione

Tutto gas, niente freni, sì

Uscire dal sistema

Uscire da questa gabbia, sì

Scommetto che ora l’hai capito

L’ho mangiato, vero?

Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro

Penso di correre così

Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro

Sai che cammino, sì, lo dico

Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro

Salta

Salta salta

Salta salta

Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto

Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita

Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace

Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta salto

Guardami correre su per il posto

Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze sono in arrivo

Guardami aprire il posto

Vuoi vederti ballare, tesoro

Rimbalzare al ritmo del basso

Blackpink nella tua zona

