BLACKPINK – Jump: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

Le BLACKPINK stanno per tornare con della nuova musica! Il gruppo K-pop ha annunciato il suo terzo EP in coreano, intitolato Deadline e in uscita il 27 febbraio. Il mini-album è stato inaugurato dal singolo principale Jump che ha raggiunto direttamente il primo posto nella Billboard Global 200 e il 28° posto nella U.S. Hot 100.

Testo Jump delle Blackpink

I'm not that easy to tame
You should see me under these lights
All my tears turn to ice
That's the sweetest escape
Every time the feeling kicks in
I might stay through the night
Bet you get it now
Rocked that didn't I
착각 하지마 누가 누군지 oh
Think you runnin that
Guess we gunnin back
You know I walk yeah I talk it
눈감고 하나 둘 셋 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어
So come up with me I'll take you high
That prima donna spice up your life
You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어
Watch me runnin up the place
I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way
Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin baby
Bouncin to the bass
Are you not entertained
I ain't gotta explain it
I'm with all of my sisters
Got em goin insane, yeah
You know we on a mission
All gas no brakes, yeah
Breaking out of the system
Breaking out of this cage, yeah
Bet you get it now
Ate that didn't I
순간 잊지마 누가 누군지 oh
Think you runnin that
Guess we gunnin back
You know I walk yeah I talk it
눈감고 하나 둘 셋 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어 뛰어
So come up with me I'll take you high
That prima donna spice up your life
You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어
Watch me runnin up the place
I'm already stuntin' and my girls are on the way
Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin baby
Bouncin to the bass
Blackpink in your area

Traduzione Jump delle Blackpink

Non sono così facile da domare
Dovresti vedermi sotto queste luci
Tutte le mie lacrime si trasformano in ghiaccio
Questa è la fuga più dolce
Ogni volta che la sensazione si fa sentire
Potrei rimanere per tutta la notte
Scommetto che ora lo capisci
Sono stato scossa, vero?
Oh, sei tu che ti arrampichi su e giù per la montagna
Penso di correre così
Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro
Sai che cammino, sì, lo parlo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Sì, sono io che ti amo
Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto
Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita
Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace
Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta
Guardami correndo per il posto
Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze stanno arrivando
Guardami aprire il posto
Vuoi vederti fare balzi, tesoro
Saltellare al ritmo dei bassi
Non ti diverti?
Non devo spiegarlo
Sono con tutte le mie sorelle
Le faccio impazzire, sì
Sai che siamo in missione
Tutto gas, niente freni, sì
Uscire dal sistema
Uscire da questa gabbia, sì
Scommetto che ora l'hai capito
L'ho mangiato, vero?
Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro
Penso di correre così
Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro
Sai che cammino, sì, lo dico
Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro
Salta
Salta salta
Salta salta
Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto
Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita
Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace
Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta salto
Guardami correre su per il posto
Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze sono in arrivo
Guardami aprire il posto
Vuoi vederti ballare, tesoro
Rimbalzare al ritmo del basso
Blackpink nella tua zona