GingerGeneration.it

BLACKPINK – Jump: video, testo e traduzione del singolo

scritto da Giovanna Codella
blackpink born pink

Le BLACKPINK stanno per tornare con della nuova musica! Il gruppo K-pop ha annunciato il suo terzo EP in coreano, intitolato Deadline e in uscita il 27 febbraio. Il mini-album è stato inaugurato dal singolo principale Jump che ha raggiunto direttamente il primo posto nella Billboard Global 200 e il 28° posto nella U.S. Hot 100.

Testo Jump delle Blackpink

I’m not that easy to tame
You should see me under these lights
All my tears turn to ice

That’s the sweetest escape
Every time the feeling kicks in
I might stay through the night

Bet you get it now
Rocked that didn’t I
착각 하지마 누가 누군지 oh

Think you runnin that
Guess we gunnin back
You know I walk yeah I talk it

눈감고 하나 둘 셋
뛰어

뛰어 뛰어
뛰어 뛰어

So come up with me I’ll take you high
That prima donna spice up your life

You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어

Watch me runnin up the place
I’m already stuntin’ and my girls are on the way

Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin baby
Bouncin to the bass

Are you not entertained
I ain’t gotta explain it
I’m with all of my sisters
Got em goin insane, yeah

You know we on a mission
All gas no brakes, yeah
Breaking out of the system
Breaking out of this cage, yeah

Bet you get it now
Ate that didn’t I
순간 잊지마 누가 누군지 oh

Think you runnin that
Guess we gunnin back
You know I walk yeah I talk it

눈감고 하나 둘 셋
뛰어

뛰어 뛰어
뛰어 뛰어

So come up with me I’ll take you high
That prima donna spice up your life

You know I got that shit that you like
So come up with me run up uh jump 뛰어

Watch me runnin up the place
I’m already stuntin’ and my girls are on the way

Watch me open up the place
Wanna see you bumpin baby
Bouncin to the bass

Blackpink in your area

Traduzione Jump delle Blackpink

Non sono così facile da domare
Dovresti vedermi sotto queste luci
Tutte le mie lacrime si trasformano in ghiaccio

Questa è la fuga più dolce
Ogni volta che la sensazione si fa sentire
Potrei rimanere per tutta la notte

Scommetto che ora lo capisci
Sono stato scossa, vero?
Oh, sei tu che ti arrampichi su e giù per la montagna

Penso di correre così
Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro
Sai che cammino, sì, lo parlo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Sì, sono io che ti amo

Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto
Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita

Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace
Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta

Guardami correndo per il posto
Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze stanno arrivando

Guardami aprire il posto
Vuoi vederti fare balzi, tesoro
Saltellare al ritmo dei bassi

Non ti diverti?
Non devo spiegarlo
Sono con tutte le mie sorelle
Le faccio impazzire, sì

Sai che siamo in missione
Tutto gas, niente freni, sì
Uscire dal sistema
Uscire da questa gabbia, sì

Scommetto che ora l’hai capito
L’ho mangiato, vero?
Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro

Penso di correre così
Immagino che stiamo tornando indietro
Sai che cammino, sì, lo dico

Il mio nome è un riferimento a un altro

Salta

Salta salta
Salta salta

Allora vieni con me, ti porterò in alto
Quella prima donna ti ravviverà la vita

Sai che ho quella roba che ti piace
Allora vieni con me, corri su e salta salto

Guardami correre su per il posto
Sto già facendo acrobazie e le mie ragazze sono in arrivo

Guardami aprire il posto
Vuoi vederti ballare, tesoro
Rimbalzare al ritmo del basso

Blackpink nella tua zona

Cosa ne pensate di Jump delle Blackpink?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati