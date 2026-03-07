Harry Styles – Coming Up Roses: testo e traduzione

Harry Styles parla di Carla’s Song in un’intervista per Apple Music. Courtesy of The Zane Lowe Show – Apple Music 1.

Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato pubblicando venerdì 6 marzo il suo atteso quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Coming Up Roses è una delle tracce del progetto discografico che è disponibile in varie versioni nei negozi fisici e sulle piattaforme digitali. Sul sito ufficiale dell’artista, sono inoltre disponibili degli LP in edizione limitata, un merchandise esclusivo e dei box set.

Qui l’audio ufficiale

Testo Coming Up Roses Harry Styles

Tell me your fears,

I’ve turned back the clocks it’s that time of year,

If we stay the course we could get it right,

But I’m not devoid of an appetite,

And everything seems to be coming up roses,

But I’m scared if we’re both right,

Does that mean we’re not aligned?,

Just for tonight let’s go hangover chasing,

And I’ll talk your ear off about why it’s safe,

As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face through the truth,

Just say the word and we’ll take up the test,

Where we flirt with the bad ones and skip all the rest,

But we’ll see out the night with your head on my chest me and you,

There’s only me and you,

Now I see your tears,

On account of my wants and now it appears,

That I’m feeling guilty and worried dear,

That you think that I might not want you here,

Does all of this seem to be bringing us closer?,

Or am I back seating your life?,

Judging while you drive

Traduzione

Dimmi le tue paure,

Ho riportato indietro le lancette dell’orologio, è quel periodo dell’anno,

Se manteniamo la rotta potremmo farcela,

Ma non sono privo di appetito,

E tutto sembra andare a gonfie vele,

Ma ho paura che abbiamo entrambi ragione,

Significa che non siamo allineati?,

Solo per stasera andiamo a caccia dei postumi della sbornia,

E ti parlerò fino a farti venire il mal di testa sul perché è sicuro,

Mentre balbetto le parole e crollo a faccia in giù per la verità,

Dì solo una parola e affronteremo il test,

Dove flirtiamo con i cattivi e saltiamo tutto il resto,

Ma passeremo la notte con la tua testa sul mio petto, io e te,

Ci siamo solo io e te,

Ora vedo le tue lacrime,

A causa dei miei desideri e ora sembra,

Che mi sento in colpa e preoccupato, cara,

Che pensi che potrei non volerti qui,

Tutto questo sembra portarci più vicino?

O ti sto mettendo in secondo piano?

Giudicando mentre guidi

Cosa ne pensate di Coming Up Roses di Harry Styles?