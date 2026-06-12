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Olivia Rodrigo – what’s wrong with me (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
drop dead - olivia rodrigo

What’s wrong with me è la decima traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Il brano esplora la consapevolezza di Olivia che il suo partner è la causa della sua tristezza. Segna inoltre la prima collaborazione in assoluto della cantautrice per un brano originale, escludendo le canzoni destinate alla televisione o al cinema.

Olivia Rodrigo ha presentato il brano in anteprima durante un’esibizione dal vivo al Primavera Sound Festival il 6 giugno 2026, insieme alla co-star del pezzo, Robert Smith, fondatore dei The Cure a cui l’artista ha già dedicato una citazione in drop dead, ovvero nel pezzo apripista del progetto.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo what’s wrong with me di Olivia Rodrigo

I’m just staring at the ceiling
Can’t describe this feeling I’ve got in my head
I’m out of body in my bed
And I’m just searching up my symptoms
Desperate to fix ‘em, I’ll do anything
‘Cause lately I’ve been spiraling, oh
I’m not feeling like myself and
Nothing ever seems to help

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine
But every movie that I see makes me cry
It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest
I should talk to a friend
But I can’t get out of bed
My head is spinning and my stomach is sick
Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit
I can’t eat, I can’t sleep
I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I keep looking for distractions
Hope the feeling passes
But I’ve got to say
It’s getting harder every day
And I can’t seem to get around it
Head just keeps on pounding with
The simple thought
What if this isn’t what I want?

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine
Tried meditation with a bottle of wine
It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest
I should talk to a friend
But I can’t get out of bed
My head is spinning and my stomach is sick
Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit
I can’t eat, I can’t sleep
I think you’re what’s wrong with me

Oh, I’m not feeling like myself
All amber lights and warning bells
Oh, I’m not feeling like myself
I’m not hiding it well

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine (Said I was fine)
But every movie that I see makes me cry (Just makes me cry)
It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest
I should talk to a friend
But I can’t get out of bed
My head is spinning and my stomach is sick
Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit
I can’t eat, I can’t sleep
I think you’re what’s wrong with me
I think you’re what’s wrong with me
I think you’re what’s wrong with me
I think you’re what’s wrong with me
I think you’re what’s wrong with me

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Sto solo fissando il soffitto
Non riesco a descrivere questa sensazione che ho in testa
Sono fuori dal mio corpo nel mio letto
E sto solo cercando i miei sintomi
Disperata per risolverli farei qualsiasi cosa
Perché ultimamente sono in una spirale negativa, oh
Non mi sento me stessa e
Niente sembra mai aiutarmi

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene
Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere
È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto
Dovrei parlare con un amico
Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto
Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra
Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo
Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire
Penso che tu sia il problema

Continuo a cercare distrazioni
Spero che la sensazione passi
Ma ho per dire
Diventa sempre più difficile ogni giorno
E non riesco a trovare una soluzione
La testa continua a pulsare con
Il semplice pensiero
E se non fosse questo quello che voglio?

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene
Ho provato la meditazione con una bottiglia di vino
È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto
Dovrei parlare con un amico
Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto
Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra
Dico di essere innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo
Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire
Penso che tu sia il problema

Oh, non mi sento me stessa
Tutte luci gialle e campanelli d’allarme
Oh, non mi sento me stessa
Non lo nascondo bene

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto stavo bene (dicevo che stavo bene)
Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere (mi fa solo piangere)
È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto
Dovrei parlare con un amico
Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto
Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra
Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo
Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire
Penso che tu sia il problema mio
Penso che tu sia il problema mio
Penso che tu sia il problema mio
Penso che tu sia il problema mio
Penso che tu sia il problema mio

Cosa ne pensate di what’s wrong with me di Olivia Rodrigo?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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