Olivia Rodrigo – what’s wrong with me (audio, testo e traduzione)

What’s wrong with me è la decima traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Il brano esplora la consapevolezza di Olivia che il suo partner è la causa della sua tristezza. Segna inoltre la prima collaborazione in assoluto della cantautrice per un brano originale, escludendo le canzoni destinate alla televisione o al cinema.

Olivia Rodrigo ha presentato il brano in anteprima durante un’esibizione dal vivo al Primavera Sound Festival il 6 giugno 2026, insieme alla co-star del pezzo, Robert Smith, fondatore dei The Cure a cui l’artista ha già dedicato una citazione in drop dead, ovvero nel pezzo apripista del progetto.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo what’s wrong with me di Olivia Rodrigo

I’m just staring at the ceiling

Can’t describe this feeling I’ve got in my head

I’m out of body in my bed

And I’m just searching up my symptoms

Desperate to fix ‘em, I’ll do anything

‘Cause lately I’ve been spiraling, oh

I’m not feeling like myself and

Nothing ever seems to help

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine

But every movie that I see makes me cry

It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest

I should talk to a friend

But I can’t get out of bed

My head is spinning and my stomach is sick

Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit

I can’t eat, I can’t sleep

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I keep looking for distractions

Hope the feeling passes

But I’ve got to say

It’s getting harder every day

And I can’t seem to get around it

Head just keeps on pounding with

The simple thought

What if this isn’t what I want?

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine

Tried meditation with a bottle of wine

It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest

I should talk to a friend

But I can’t get out of bed

My head is spinning and my stomach is sick

Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit

I can’t eat, I can’t sleep

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

Oh, I’m not feeling like myself

All amber lights and warning bells

Oh, I’m not feeling like myself

I’m not hiding it well

Went to the doctor and she said I was fine (Said I was fine)

But every movie that I see makes me cry (Just makes me cry)

It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest

I should talk to a friend

But I can’t get out of bed

My head is spinning and my stomach is sick

Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit

I can’t eat, I can’t sleep

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

I think you’re what’s wrong with me

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Sto solo fissando il soffitto

Non riesco a descrivere questa sensazione che ho in testa

Sono fuori dal mio corpo nel mio letto

E sto solo cercando i miei sintomi

Disperata per risolverli farei qualsiasi cosa

Perché ultimamente sono in una spirale negativa, oh

Non mi sento me stessa e

Niente sembra mai aiutarmi

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene

Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere

È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto

Dovrei parlare con un amico

Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto

Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra

Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo

Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire

Penso che tu sia il problema

Continuo a cercare distrazioni

Spero che la sensazione passi

Ma ho per dire

Diventa sempre più difficile ogni giorno

E non riesco a trovare una soluzione

La testa continua a pulsare con

Il semplice pensiero

E se non fosse questo quello che voglio?

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene

Ho provato la meditazione con una bottiglia di vino

È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto

Dovrei parlare con un amico

Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto

Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra

Dico di essere innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo

Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire

Penso che tu sia il problema

Oh, non mi sento me stessa

Tutte luci gialle e campanelli d’allarme

Oh, non mi sento me stessa

Non lo nascondo bene

Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto stavo bene (dicevo che stavo bene)

Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere (mi fa solo piangere)

È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto

Dovrei parlare con un amico

Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto

Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra

Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo

Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire

Penso che tu sia il problema mio

Penso che tu sia il problema mio

Penso che tu sia il problema mio

Penso che tu sia il problema mio

Penso che tu sia il problema mio

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