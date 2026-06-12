Olivia Rodrigo – what’s wrong with me (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Giugno 2026 What’s wrong with me è la decima traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026. Il brano esplora la consapevolezza di Olivia che il suo partner è la causa della sua tristezza. Segna inoltre la prima collaborazione in assoluto della cantautrice per un brano originale, escludendo le canzoni destinate alla televisione o al cinema. Olivia Rodrigo ha presentato il brano in anteprima durante un’esibizione dal vivo al Primavera Sound Festival il 6 giugno 2026, insieme alla co-star del pezzo, Robert Smith, fondatore dei The Cure a cui l’artista ha già dedicato una citazione in drop dead, ovvero nel pezzo apripista del progetto. Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone Testo what’s wrong with me di Olivia Rodrigo I’m just staring at the ceiling Can’t describe this feeling I’ve got in my head I’m out of body in my bed And I’m just searching up my symptoms Desperate to fix ‘em, I’ll do anything ‘Cause lately I’ve been spiraling, oh I’m not feeling like myself and Nothing ever seems to help Went to the doctor and she said I was fine But every movie that I see makes me cry It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest I should talk to a friend But I can’t get out of bed My head is spinning and my stomach is sick Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit I can’t eat, I can’t sleep I think you’re what’s wrong with me I keep looking for distractions Hope the feeling passes But I’ve got to say It’s getting harder every day And I can’t seem to get around it Head just keeps on pounding with The simple thought What if this isn’t what I want? Went to the doctor and she said I was fine Tried meditation with a bottle of wine It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest I should talk to a friend But I can’t get out of bed My head is spinning and my stomach is sick Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit I can’t eat, I can’t sleep I think you’re what’s wrong with me Oh, I’m not feeling like myself All amber lights and warning bells Oh, I’m not feeling like myself I’m not hiding it well Went to the doctor and she said I was fine (Said I was fine) But every movie that I see makes me cry (Just makes me cry) It’s like somebody put a weight on my chest I should talk to a friend But I can’t get out of bed My head is spinning and my stomach is sick Say I’m in love, so it’s hard to admit I can’t eat, I can’t sleep I think you’re what’s wrong with me I think you’re what’s wrong with me I think you’re what’s wrong with me I think you’re what’s wrong with me I think you’re what’s wrong with me (fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Sto solo fissando il soffitto Non riesco a descrivere questa sensazione che ho in testa Sono fuori dal mio corpo nel mio letto E sto solo cercando i miei sintomi Disperata per risolverli farei qualsiasi cosa Perché ultimamente sono in una spirale negativa, oh Non mi sento me stessa e Niente sembra mai aiutarmi Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto Dovrei parlare con un amico Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire Penso che tu sia il problema Continuo a cercare distrazioni Spero che la sensazione passi Ma ho per dire Diventa sempre più difficile ogni giorno E non riesco a trovare una soluzione La testa continua a pulsare con Il semplice pensiero E se non fosse questo quello che voglio? Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto che stavo bene Ho provato la meditazione con una bottiglia di vino È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto Dovrei parlare con un amico Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra Dico di essere innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire Penso che tu sia il problema Oh, non mi sento me stessa Tutte luci gialle e campanelli d’allarme Oh, non mi sento me stessa Non lo nascondo bene Sono andata dal dottore e mi ha detto stavo bene (dicevo che stavo bene) Ma ogni film che vedo mi fa piangere (mi fa solo piangere) È come se qualcuno mi avesse messo un peso sul petto Dovrei parlare con un amico Ma non riesco ad alzarmi dal letto Ho la testa che gira e lo stomaco sottosopra Dico che sono innamorata, quindi è difficile ammetterlo Non riesco a mangiare, non riesco a dormire Penso che tu sia il problema mio Penso che tu sia il problema mio Penso che tu sia il problema mio Penso che tu sia il problema mio Penso che tu sia il problema mio Cosa ne pensate di what’s wrong with me di Olivia Rodrigo?