Reunion High School Musical: il discorso di Zac Efron

Il cast di High School Musical si è ritrovato una storia reunion durante la quarantena. Sul canale americano ABC è andato in onda uno speciale dal titolo Disney Family Singalong dove alcune star del mondo della musica si sono riunite per reinterpretare alcuni dei classici della casa di Topolino. Ed ovviamente non poteva mancare anche alcuni dei film più amati di Disney Channel.

Tra questi c’era anche Zac Efron che però non ha partecipato insieme agli altri mentre cantavano il brano ma ha comunque voluto lanciare un messaggio ai suoi colleghi e ai fan della saga.

L’epica performance, coordinata dal regista Kenny Ortega, ha visto la partecipazione di Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman e Lucas Grabeel; ma non è finita qui, nel gruppo c’erano anche altre star di Disney Channel, ovvero Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Sarah Jeffrey e Booboo Stewart di Descendants, Meg Donnelly e Milo Manheim di Zombies, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo e Sofia Wylie di High School Musical: The Musical: La serie e le tiktoker Charli D’Amelio e Dixie D’Amelio.

Guarda il video del discorso di Zac Efron di High School Musical

“remember, we are all in this together”

Ecco l’elenco delle altre esibizioni:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast– Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” from Frozen – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book– Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban