Harry Styles: ecco il video ufficiale di Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Eccoci arrivati al terzo video musicale tratto dal nuovo album di Harry Styles, Harry’s House. Dopo As it was e Late night talking è la volta di Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

Nel video, l’artista britannico è quasi  irriconoscibile, è travestito da uomo calamaro e porta una lunga barba.

Il bizarro personaggio interpretato da Harry viene trovato dai proprietari di un ristorante: che cosa gli accadrà?

Ecco il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba! Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on it
Late night, game time, coffee on stone
You’re sweet ice cream, but you could use a flake or two
Blue bubblegum twisted ‘round your tongue

I don’t want you to get lost
I don’t want you to go broke
I want you
It’s ‘cause I love you, babe
In every kinda way
Just a little taste
Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba
You know I love you, babe
Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

Excuse me, green tea, music for a sushi restaurant
From us, all night, skuba duba du du du
Music for a sushi restaurant, music for a sushi restaurant
Music for whatever you want, skuba duba du du du

I’m not goin’ to get lost

I’m not goin’ to go broke
Stayin’ cool
Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba
You know I love you, babe
Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)
If the stars were edible
And our hearts were never full
(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)

Could we live with just a taste?
Just a taste
(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)

It’s ‘cause I love you, babe
In every kind of way
Just a little taste
Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba
You know I love you, babe
Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo video di Harry Styles?

