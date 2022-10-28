Harry Styles: ecco il video ufficiale di Music for a Sushi Restaurant scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Ottobre 2022 Eccoci arrivati al terzo video musicale tratto dal nuovo album di Harry Styles, Harry’s House. Dopo As it was e Late night talking è la volta di Music for a Sushi Restaurant. Nel video, l’artista britannico è quasi irriconoscibile, è travestito da uomo calamaro e porta una lunga barba. Il bizarro personaggio interpretato da Harry viene trovato dai proprietari di un ristorante: che cosa gli accadrà? Ecco il video ufficiale della canzone Testo di Music for a Sushi Restaurant Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba! Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on it Late night, game time, coffee on stone You’re sweet ice cream, but you could use a flake or two Blue bubblegum twisted ‘round your tongue I don’t want you to get lost I don’t want you to go broke I want you It’s ‘cause I love you, babe In every kinda way Just a little taste Know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba You know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba Excuse me, green tea, music for a sushi restaurant From us, all night, skuba duba du du du Music for a sushi restaurant, music for a sushi restaurant Music for whatever you want, skuba duba du du du I’m not goin’ to get lost I’m not goin’ to go broke Stayin’ cool Know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba You know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba (Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba) If the stars were edible And our hearts were never full (Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba) Could we live with just a taste? Just a taste (Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba) It’s ‘cause I love you, babe In every kind of way Just a little taste Know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba You know I love you, babe Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba Cosa ne pensate del nuovo video di Harry Styles?