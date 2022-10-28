Harry Styles: ecco il video ufficiale di Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Eccoci arrivati al terzo video musicale tratto dal nuovo album di Harry Styles, Harry’s House. Dopo As it was e Late night talking è la volta di Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

Nel video, l’artista britannico è quasi irriconoscibile, è travestito da uomo calamaro e porta una lunga barba.

Il bizarro personaggio interpretato da Harry viene trovato dai proprietari di un ristorante: che cosa gli accadrà?

Ecco il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba! Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on it

Late night, game time, coffee on stone

You’re sweet ice cream, but you could use a flake or two

Blue bubblegum twisted ‘round your tongue

I don’t want you to get lost

I don’t want you to go broke

I want you

It’s ‘cause I love you, babe

In every kinda way

Just a little taste

Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

You know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

Excuse me, green tea, music for a sushi restaurant

From us, all night, skuba duba du du du

Music for a sushi restaurant, music for a sushi restaurant

Music for whatever you want, skuba duba du du du

I’m not goin’ to get lost

I’m not goin’ to go broke

Stayin’ cool

Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

You know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)

If the stars were edible

And our hearts were never full

(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)

Could we live with just a taste?

Just a taste

(Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba)

It’s ‘cause I love you, babe

In every kind of way

Just a little taste

Know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba

You know I love you, babe

Ba, ba-ba, ba-ba, ba-ba