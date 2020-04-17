Disney Family Singalong: ecco i video con tutte le esibizioni

Sul canale americano ABC è andato in onda uno speciale dal titolo Disney Family Singalong dove alcune star del mondo della musica si sono riunite per reinterpretare alcuni dei classici della casa di Topolino.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, alcuni membri del cast di Glee, Michael Bublé e anche i cast di Descendants e High School Musical hanno dato il loro contributo a questa serata magica. Tutto ovviamente svolto ognuno nelle proprie case. I vari artisti si sono collegati dalle proprie abitazioni dando il via a un momento di condivisione e non solo. L’effetto nostalgia per i brani dei classici Disney è servito.

Ecco il video completo dello speciale Disney Family Singalong (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

The whole high school musical cast singing we're all in this together 🥺🥺 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/kokUiPqea5 — 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔦 💮| (@Rosincaxpearl) April 17, 2020

Ecco l’elenco delle esibizioni

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast– Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” from Frozen – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book– Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban