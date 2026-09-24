Taylor Swift – Cleveland!: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Settembre 2026 Cleveland è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni. Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo di Cleveland! She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a— And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash? When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her Stumbling clumsily? Would you even call that dancing? I can see what you mean And now I guess there’s Something we all can agree on But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh He already took me to Cleveland And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish He says I look like an angel, they say, “I hate that—” (Bi—) There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid He’s been saying forever, must not have read that Scathing take ‘bout how I’m fake And he could find someone younger I can see what they mean and Now I guess there’s You might also like Something we all can agree on But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh He already took me to Cleveland And he showed me The Heights (Hey), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me You only need to find one person in this entire world Who doesn’t find you completely insufferable And I have an important announcement to make I found mine (That’s right) Well, I found mine (Hey, hey, hey) Yeah, I found mine Yes, that’s Something we all can agree on (I guess we agree, but) But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh He already took me to Cleveland (To Cleveland) Now I’m wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh) This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey) Traduzione Non è più attraente come un tempo, ma d’altronde era solo una da quattro; non ha mai legato con le altre ragazze, era solo una… E con tutti quei soldi, perché si veste in modo così dozzinale? Quando sorride è irritante, e l’hai vista… Mentre inciampa goffamente? Si può davvero chiamare danza? Capisco cosa intendi E ora immagino ci sia Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh Mi ha già portata a Cleveland E mi ha mostrato The Heights, quindi odiate pure quanto volete Questo è l’amore della mia vita, ehi, ehi, ehi Il mio sapore richiede abitudine, ma è il suo piatto preferito Dice che sembro un angelo, loro dicono: “Lo odio…” (Stronza…) Ecco, quella casa con la veranda è dove viveva da bambino Lo dice da sempre, forse non ha letto quella Critica feroce sul fatto che io sia falsa E che lui potrebbe trovarsi una più giovane Capisco cosa intendono e Ora immagino ci sia Potrebbe piacerti anche Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh Mi ha già portata a Cleveland E mi ha mostrato The Heights (Ehi), quindi odiate pure quanto volete (Uh-huh) Questo è l’amore della mia vita, ehi, ehi, ehi Gli piace ciò che gli piace, ciò che gli piace e gli piaccio io Gli piace ciò che gli piace, ciò che gli piace e gli piaccio io Ti basta trovare una sola persona in tutto questo mondo Che non ti trovi completamente insopportabile E ho un annuncio importante da fare Ho trovato la mia (Esatto) Beh, ho trovato la mia (Ehi, ehi, ehi) Sì, ho trovato la mia Sì, questo è Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare (Immagino siamo d’accordo, ma) Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh Mi ha già portata a Cleveland (A Cleveland) Ora vesto di bianco (Sì), quindi odiate pure quanto volete (Uh-huh) Questo è l’amore della mia vita (Ehi, ehi, ehi) Cosa ne pensate di Cleveland! di Taylor Swift?