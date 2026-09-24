Taylor Swift – Cleveland!: audio, testo e traduzione

Cleveland è una delle tracce di The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni.

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Cleveland!

She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four

She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a—

And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash?

When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her

Stumbling clumsily?

Would you even call that dancing?

I can see what you mean

And now I guess there’s

Something we all can agree on

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland

And showed me The Heights, so hate all you like

This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish

He says I look like an angel, they say, “I hate that—” (Bi—)

There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid

He’s been saying forever, must not have read that

Scathing take ‘bout how I’m fake

And he could find someone younger

I can see what they mean and

Now I guess there’s

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Something we all can agree on

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland

And he showed me The Heights (Hey), so hate all you like (Uh-huh)

This is the love of my life, hey, hey, hey

He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me

He likes what he likes, what he likes and he likes me

You only need to find one person in this entire world

Who doesn’t find you completely insufferable

And I have an important announcement to make

I found mine (That’s right)

Well, I found mine (Hey, hey, hey)

Yeah, I found mine

Yes, that’s

Something we all can agree on (I guess we agree, but)

But my baby likes what he likes, oh-woah, oh-oh

He already took me to Cleveland (To Cleveland)

Now I’m wearing white (Yeah), so hate all you like (Uh-huh)

This is the love of my life (Hey, hey, hey)

Traduzione

Non è più attraente come un tempo, ma d’altronde era solo una da quattro;

non ha mai legato con le altre ragazze, era solo una…

E con tutti quei soldi, perché si veste in modo così dozzinale?

Quando sorride è irritante, e l’hai vista…

Mentre inciampa goffamente?

Si può davvero chiamare danza? Capisco cosa intendi

E ora immagino ci sia

Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare

Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh

Mi ha già portata a Cleveland

E mi ha mostrato The Heights, quindi odiate pure quanto volete

Questo è l’amore della mia vita, ehi, ehi, ehi

Il mio sapore richiede abitudine, ma è il suo piatto preferito

Dice che sembro un angelo, loro dicono: “Lo odio…” (Stronza…)

Ecco, quella casa con la veranda è dove viveva da bambino

Lo dice da sempre, forse non ha letto quella

Critica feroce sul fatto che io sia falsa

E che lui potrebbe trovarsi una più giovane

Capisco cosa intendono e

Ora immagino ci sia

Potrebbe piacerti anche

Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare

Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh

Mi ha già portata a Cleveland

E mi ha mostrato The Heights (Ehi), quindi odiate pure quanto volete (Uh-huh)

Questo è l’amore della mia vita, ehi, ehi, ehi

Gli piace ciò che gli piace, ciò che gli piace e gli piaccio io

Gli piace ciò che gli piace, ciò che gli piace e gli piaccio io

Ti basta trovare una sola persona in tutto questo mondo

Che non ti trovi completamente insopportabile

E ho un annuncio importante da fare

Ho trovato la mia (Esatto)

Beh, ho trovato la mia (Ehi, ehi, ehi)

Sì, ho trovato la mia

Sì, questo è

Qualcosa su cui tutti possiamo concordare (Immagino siamo d’accordo, ma)

Ma al mio uomo piace ciò che gli piace, oh-woah, oh-oh

Mi ha già portata a Cleveland (A Cleveland)

Ora vesto di bianco (Sì), quindi odiate pure quanto volete (Uh-huh)

Questo è l’amore della mia vita (Ehi, ehi, ehi)

Cosa ne pensate di Cleveland! di Taylor Swift?