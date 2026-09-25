Taylor Swift – Patient Zero: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 25 Settembre 2026 È online Patient Zero, il pezzo che fa da traino a The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni. Il video vede la partecipazione degli attori di Dakota Johnson e Colin Farrel . Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone Testo di Patient Zero If you wanna party with somebody who might know About the devil on his shoulder under his halo When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero I’ve gotta be honest, I’ve been expecting your call No, it’s not a bad time at all I heard somebody saying there’s trouble in paradise And my lips are sealed tight now It’s not for me to tell Someone else what to do But if you wanna party with somebody who might know About the devil on his shoulder under his halo When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero I bet he burst into your life like fireworks I bet he even said “I love you” first And when you saw another woman coming out of his place I bet he kissed the rain off your face Now he seems bored by you And you don’t know what to do But if you wanna party with somebody who might know About the devil on his shoulder under his halo When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero (I was patient) I was patient zero So let’s get into it I know he charmed your family and friends And you thought it’s ‘cause he loves you But it’s ‘cause he loves how everybody else loves him (Uh-huh) I know it seems like he shines so bright But he’s bathing in your reflected light On a free solo social climb (Uh-huh) Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race Take it from someone who said all of this to his face Someone who knows she’s more than just the chase Someone who had him and walked away And so If you wanna party with somebody who might know About the devil on his shoulder under his halo When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero So if you wanna kick it, then I’m with it, I’ve been there Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost If he’s killing you, I see you I was patient zero, oh Traduzione Se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero Devo essere sincera: mi aspettavo la tua chiamata No, non è affatto un brutto momento Ho sentito dire che c’è aria di crisi tra voi E ora tengo la bocca cucita Non spetta a me dire A qualcun altro cosa fare Ma se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero Scommetto che è entrato nella tua vita come dei fuochi d’artificio Scommetto che è stato lui a dire “ti amo” per primo E quando hai visto un’altra donna uscire da casa sua Scommetto che ti ha baciato via la pioggia dal viso Ora sembra annoiato da te E tu non sai cosa fare Ma se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero (io sono stata la paziente) Io sono stata la paziente zero Allora, entriamo nel vivo So che ha conquistato la tua famiglia e i tuoi amici E tu pensavi fosse perché ti ama Ma è perché ama il modo in cui tutti gli altri lo amano (Uh-huh) So che sembra brillare di luce propria Ma sta sguazzando nella luce riflessa da te Mentre scala la vetta sociale in solitaria (Uh-huh) Ascolta chi ha perso i suoi giochini ma ha vinto la gara Ascolta chi gliele ha dette tutte in faccia Qualcuno che sa di valere più della semplice “caccia” Qualcuno che lo ha avuto e se n’è andata E quindi Se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene Conosco bene quel diavolo sulla spalla, proprio sotto l’aureola Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciarle andare Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io ero il paziente zero Quindi, se vuoi uscirne, io ci sto; ci sono già passato Ho provato lo stordimento, ho affrontato la guarigione, ho imprecato e pregato Quando la febbre trasforma un sognatore in un fantasma patetico… Se lui ti sta uccidendo, io ti capisco Io ero il paziente zero, oh Cosa ne pensate di Patient Zero di Taylor Swift?