Taylor Swift – Patient Zero: audio, testo e traduzione

È online Patient Zero, il pezzo che fa da traino a The Life of a Show Girl: The Encore di Taylor Swift. Si tratta di un’estensione dell’album pubblicato da Taylor nel 2025 e contiene quattro nuove canzoni. Il video vede la partecipazione degli attori di Dakota Johnson e Colin Farrel .

Qui sotto l’audio ufficiale della canzone

Testo di Patient Zero

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I’ve gotta be honest, I’ve been expecting your call

No, it’s not a bad time at all

I heard somebody saying there’s trouble in paradise

And my lips are sealed tight now

It’s not for me to tell

Someone else what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I bet he burst into your life like fireworks

I bet he even said “I love you” first

And when you saw another woman coming out of his place

I bet he kissed the rain off your face

Now he seems bored by you

And you don’t know what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero (I was patient)

I was patient zero

So let’s get into it

I know he charmed your family and friends

And you thought it’s ‘cause he loves you

But it’s ‘cause he loves how everybody else loves him (Uh-huh)

I know it seems like he shines so bright

But he’s bathing in your reflected light

On a free solo social climb (Uh-huh)

Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race

Take it from someone who said all of this to his face

Someone who knows she’s more than just the chase

Someone who had him and walked away

And so

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

So if you wanna kick it, then I’m with it, I’ve been there

Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers

When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost

If he’s killing you, I see you

I was patient zero, oh

Traduzione

Se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene

Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola

Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere

Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero

Devo essere sincera: mi aspettavo la tua chiamata

No, non è affatto un brutto momento

Ho sentito dire che c’è aria di crisi tra voi

E ora tengo la bocca cucita

Non spetta a me dire

A qualcun altro cosa fare

Ma se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene

Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola

Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere

Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero

Scommetto che è entrato nella tua vita come dei fuochi d’artificio

Scommetto che è stato lui a dire “ti amo” per primo

E quando hai visto un’altra donna uscire da casa sua

Scommetto che ti ha baciato via la pioggia dal viso

Ora sembra annoiato da te

E tu non sai cosa fare

Ma se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene

Com’è quel diavolo sulla spalla, nascosto sotto l’aureola

Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciar perdere

Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io sono stata la paziente zero (io sono stata la paziente)

Io sono stata la paziente zero

Allora, entriamo nel vivo

So che ha conquistato la tua famiglia e i tuoi amici

E tu pensavi fosse perché ti ama

Ma è perché ama il modo in cui tutti gli altri lo amano (Uh-huh)

So che sembra brillare di luce propria

Ma sta sguazzando nella luce riflessa da te

Mentre scala la vetta sociale in solitaria (Uh-huh)

Ascolta chi ha perso i suoi giochini ma ha vinto la gara

Ascolta chi gliele ha dette tutte in faccia

Qualcuno che sa di valere più della semplice “caccia”

Qualcuno che lo ha avuto e se n’è andata

E quindi

Se vuoi fare festa con qualcuno che sa bene Conosco bene quel diavolo sulla spalla, proprio sotto l’aureola

Quando le tossine prendono il sopravvento, preferiresti morire piuttosto che lasciarle andare

Ma se ne hai abbastanza di lui, ci sono qui io: io ero il paziente zero

Quindi, se vuoi uscirne, io ci sto; ci sono già passato

Ho provato lo stordimento, ho affrontato la guarigione, ho imprecato e pregato

Quando la febbre trasforma un sognatore in un fantasma patetico…

Se lui ti sta uccidendo, io ti capisco

Io ero il paziente zero, oh

Cosa ne pensate di Patient Zero di Taylor Swift?