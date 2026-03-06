Harry Styles – Are You Listening Yet?: testo e traduzione

Harry Styles parla di Carla’s Song in un’intervista per Apple Music. Courtesy of The Zane Lowe Show – Apple Music 1.

Harry Styles è ufficialmente tornato pubblicando venerdì 6 marzo il suo quarto album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.. Are You Listening Yet? è una delle tracce del progetto discografico che è disponibile in varie versioni nei negozi fisici e sulle piattaforme digitali. Sul sito ufficiale dell’artista, sono inoltre disponibili degli LP in edizione limitata, un merchandise esclusivo e dei box set.

Qui l’audio ufficiale

Testo Are You Listening Yet? Harry Styles

God knows your life is on the brink,

And your therapist well fed,

The fix of all fixes,

Un-intimate sex,

You like the way she talks,

But never what she says,

You’ve had your tummy tickled,

Are you listening yet?,

It’s like you’re taking up arms,

But the message is wet,

It sounds inviting but you don’t believe in it yet,

You keep forgetting your mantra,

Which thoughts you had on your own,

Ignoring all of your friends at the end of their rope,

Now you’re all out of choices,

Are you listening yet?,

Between your head and heart,

And somewhere else instead,

Oh can you hear the voice,

The one inside your head,

Oh are you listening yet?,

Oh are you listening yet?,

Don’t blink or mix the medium,

You’re smarter than that,

This world is screaming so,

You start to scream right back,

This unpredictable fun,

Is fun if you know how,

If you must join a movement,

Make sure there’s dancing,

Now you’re all out of choices,

Are you listening yet?,

Between your head and heart,

And somewhere else instead,

Oh can you hear the voice,

The one inside your head,

Oh are you listening yet?,

Oh are you listening yet?,

Traduzione

Dio sa che la tua vita è sull’orlo del baratro,

e il tuo terapista è ben nutrito,

la soluzione di tutte le soluzioni,

sesso non intimo,

ti piace il modo in cui parla,

ma mai quello che dice,

ti hanno fatto il solletico alla pancia,

mi stai ascoltando?,

è come se stessi prendendo le armi,

ma il messaggio è umido,

sembra invitante ma non ci credi ancora,

continui a dimenticare il tuo mantra,

quali pensieri avevi da solo,

ignorando tutti i tuoi amici alla fine della corda,

ora non hai più scelta,

mi stai ascoltando?,

tra la tua testa e il tuo cuore,

e da qualche altra parte invece,

oh riesci a sentire la voce,

quella dentro la tua testa,

oh stai ascoltando?,

oh stai ascoltando?,

non battere ciglio o confondere i mezzi,

sei più intelligente di così,

questo mondo sta urlando quindi,

inizi a urlare subito indietro,

Questo divertimento imprevedibile,

È divertente se sai come,

Se devi unirti a un movimento,

Assicurati che ci sia da ballare,

Ora non hai più scelta,

Stai già ascoltando?,

Tra la tua testa e il tuo cuore,

E da qualche altra parte invece,

Oh, riesci a sentire la voce,

Quella dentro la tua testa,

Oh, stai già ascoltando?,

Oh, stai già ascoltando?,

Cosa ne pensate di Are You Listening Yet? di Harry Styles?