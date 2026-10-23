LISA – Sweat: lyric video, testo e traduzione (commento)

Sweat è una delle tracce contenute nell’EP Press Play di LISA in uscita oggi, venerdì 23 ottobre.

Il pezzo utilizza il linguaggio dell’esercizio fisico e dello yoga per giocare con il tema dell’attrazione fisica. Nel corso del brano, LISA fa riferimento allo stretching, alla respirazione, all’allenamento e al cambio di posizioni, conferendo a queste espressioni un secondo significato, più malizioso. Il brano chiude la raccolta con sonorità pensate per il ballo, unendo il testo giocoso a istruzioni che ricordano quelle di una sessione di allenamento (Fonte Genius.com).

Il lyric video ufficiale

Testo Sweat di LISA

Let’s sweat

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Are you ready? Let’s go deeper into flow (Flow)

Feel the fire when we’re movin’ nice and slow

Body, mind connected, hydrated, I’m in my zone (Ah)

Put in the work ‘cause a superstar gotta glow (Ah)

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathе me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress mе out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Time to get a little active

Got you attracted like a magnet

I’m giving you the green light, no traffic

Show you somethin’ new, warm it up, do a backbend

Make it go, ooh, do-do-do-do-do

Got you bit loose, now make me your muse

Cult following, I’ll be your guru

Don’t put it on me, I put it on you (Ah)

Pressure on, I turn it off (Eh, eh, eh)

Yoga is my antidote (Eh, eh, eh)

Switch up pose, then come in close (Eh, eh)

Yoga is my antidote

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sink a little deeper into the pose

Don’t be scared if it starts to burn

But don’t forget to breathe

Inhale, exhale

Let’s sweat

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sweat it out, don’t mess it up

Breathe me in and breathe me out

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Traduzione

Sudiamo un po’

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Inspirami ed espirami

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Sei pronto? Entriamo più a fondo nel flusso (Flow)

Senti il ​​fuoco mentre ci muoviamo con calma e lentezza

Corpo e mente connessi, ben idratati, sono nel mio elemento (Ah)

Impegnati, perché una superstar deve risplendere (Ah)

Allungati, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respira dentro e respira fuori

Allungati, non stressarmi

Allungati, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respira dentro e respira fuori

Allungati, non stressarmi

È il momento di muoversi un po’

Ti attiro a me come una calamita

Ti do il via libera, strada sgombra

Ti mostro qualcosa di nuovo, scaldiamoci, facciamo un piegamento all’indietro

Muoviti, ooh, do-do-do-do-do

Ti sei sciolto un po’? Ora fammi diventare la tua musa

Un seguito di devoti, sarò la tua guru

Non scaricare la tensione su di me, la scarico io su di te (Ah)

Sento la pressione, ma la spengo (Eh, eh, eh)

Lo yoga è il mio antidoto (Eh, eh, eh)

Cambio posizione, poi avvicinati (Eh, eh)

Lo yoga è il mio antidoto

[Ritornello]

Allungati, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respira dentro e respira fuori

Allungati, non stressarmi

Allungati, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respira dentro e respira fuori

Allungati, non stressarmi

Affonda ancora un po’ nella posizione

Non aver paura se inizia… bruciare

Ma non dimenticare di respirare

Inspira, espira

Sudiamo un po’

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respirami, dentro e fuori

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto

Respirami, dentro e fuori

Fai stretching, non stressarmi

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