LISA – Sweat: lyric video, testo e traduzione (commento) scritto da Giovanna Codella 23 Ottobre 2026 Sweat è una delle tracce contenute nell’EP Press Play di LISA in uscita oggi, venerdì 23 ottobre. Il pezzo utilizza il linguaggio dell’esercizio fisico e dello yoga per giocare con il tema dell’attrazione fisica. Nel corso del brano, LISA fa riferimento allo stretching, alla respirazione, all’allenamento e al cambio di posizioni, conferendo a queste espressioni un secondo significato, più malizioso. Il brano chiude la raccolta con sonorità pensate per il ballo, unendo il testo giocoso a istruzioni che ricordano quelle di una sessione di allenamento (Fonte Genius.com). Il lyric video ufficiale Testo Sweat di LISA Let’s sweat Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Are you ready? Let’s go deeper into flow (Flow) Feel the fire when we’re movin’ nice and slow Body, mind connected, hydrated, I’m in my zone (Ah) Put in the work ‘cause a superstar gotta glow (Ah) Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathе me out Stretch it out, don’t stress mе out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Time to get a little active Got you attracted like a magnet I’m giving you the green light, no traffic Show you somethin’ new, warm it up, do a backbend Make it go, ooh, do-do-do-do-do Got you bit loose, now make me your muse Cult following, I’ll be your guru Don’t put it on me, I put it on you (Ah) Pressure on, I turn it off (Eh, eh, eh) Yoga is my antidote (Eh, eh, eh) Switch up pose, then come in close (Eh, eh) Yoga is my antidote Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sink a little deeper into the pose Don’t be scared if it starts to burn But don’t forget to breathe Inhale, exhale Let’s sweat Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Sweat it out, don’t mess it up Breathe me in and breathe me out Stretch it out, don’t stress me out Traduzione Sudiamo un po’ Fai stretching, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Inspirami ed espirami Fai stretching, non stressarmi Sei pronto? Entriamo più a fondo nel flusso (Flow) Senti il fuoco mentre ci muoviamo con calma e lentezza Corpo e mente connessi, ben idratati, sono nel mio elemento (Ah) Impegnati, perché una superstar deve risplendere (Ah) Allungati, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respira dentro e respira fuori Allungati, non stressarmi Allungati, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respira dentro e respira fuori Allungati, non stressarmi È il momento di muoversi un po’ Ti attiro a me come una calamita Ti do il via libera, strada sgombra Ti mostro qualcosa di nuovo, scaldiamoci, facciamo un piegamento all’indietro Muoviti, ooh, do-do-do-do-do Ti sei sciolto un po’? Ora fammi diventare la tua musa Un seguito di devoti, sarò la tua guru Non scaricare la tensione su di me, la scarico io su di te (Ah) Sento la pressione, ma la spengo (Eh, eh, eh) Lo yoga è il mio antidoto (Eh, eh, eh) Cambio posizione, poi avvicinati (Eh, eh) Lo yoga è il mio antidoto [Ritornello] Allungati, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respira dentro e respira fuori Allungati, non stressarmi Allungati, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respira dentro e respira fuori Allungati, non stressarmi Affonda ancora un po’ nella posizione Non aver paura se inizia… bruciare Ma non dimenticare di respirare Inspira, espira Sudiamo un po’ Fai stretching, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respirami, dentro e fuori Fai stretching, non stressarmi Fai stretching, non stressarmi Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto Respirami, dentro e fuori Fai stretching, non stressarmi Che ne pensate di Sweat di LISA?