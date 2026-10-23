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LISA – Sweat: lyric video, testo e traduzione (commento)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lisa - blackpink - press play

Sweat è una delle tracce contenute nell’EP Press Play di LISA in uscita oggi, venerdì 23 ottobre.

Il pezzo utilizza il linguaggio dell’esercizio fisico e dello yoga per giocare con il tema dell’attrazione fisica. Nel corso del brano, LISA fa riferimento allo stretching, alla respirazione, all’allenamento e al cambio di posizioni, conferendo a queste espressioni un secondo significato, più malizioso. Il brano chiude la raccolta con sonorità pensate per il ballo, unendo il testo giocoso a istruzioni che ricordano quelle di una sessione di allenamento (Fonte Genius.com).

Il lyric video ufficiale

Testo Sweat di LISA

Let’s sweat

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Are you ready? Let’s go deeper into flow (Flow)
Feel the fire when we’re movin’ nice and slow
Body, mind connected, hydrated, I’m in my zone (Ah)
Put in the work ‘cause a superstar gotta glow (Ah)

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathе me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress mе out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Time to get a little active
Got you attracted like a magnet
I’m giving you the green light, no traffic
Show you somethin’ new, warm it up, do a backbend
Make it go, ooh, do-do-do-do-do
Got you bit loose, now make me your muse
Cult following, I’ll be your guru
Don’t put it on me, I put it on you (Ah)

Pressure on, I turn it off (Eh, eh, eh)
Yoga is my antidote (Eh, eh, eh)
Switch up pose, then come in close (Eh, eh)
Yoga is my antidote

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Sink a little deeper into the pose
Don’t be scared if it starts to burn
But don’t forget to breathe
Inhale, exhale
Let’s sweat

Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out
Sweat it out, don’t mess it up
Breathe me in and breathe me out
Stretch it out, don’t stress me out

Traduzione

Sudiamo un po’

Fai stretching, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Inspirami ed espirami
Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Sei pronto? Entriamo più a fondo nel flusso (Flow)
Senti il ​​fuoco mentre ci muoviamo con calma e lentezza
Corpo e mente connessi, ben idratati, sono nel mio elemento (Ah)
Impegnati, perché una superstar deve risplendere (Ah)

Allungati, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respira dentro e respira fuori
Allungati, non stressarmi
Allungati, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respira dentro e respira fuori
Allungati, non stressarmi

È il momento di muoversi un po’
Ti attiro a me come una calamita
Ti do il via libera, strada sgombra
Ti mostro qualcosa di nuovo, scaldiamoci, facciamo un piegamento all’indietro
Muoviti, ooh, do-do-do-do-do
Ti sei sciolto un po’? Ora fammi diventare la tua musa
Un seguito di devoti, sarò la tua guru
Non scaricare la tensione su di me, la scarico io su di te (Ah)

Sento la pressione, ma la spengo (Eh, eh, eh)
Lo yoga è il mio antidoto (Eh, eh, eh)
Cambio posizione, poi avvicinati (Eh, eh)
Lo yoga è il mio antidoto

[Ritornello]
Allungati, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respira dentro e respira fuori
Allungati, non stressarmi
Allungati, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respira dentro e respira fuori
Allungati, non stressarmi

Affonda ancora un po’ nella posizione
Non aver paura se inizia… bruciare
Ma non dimenticare di respirare
Inspira, espira
Sudiamo un po’

Fai stretching, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respirami, dentro e fuori
Fai stretching, non stressarmi
Fai stretching, non stressarmi
Sudaci sopra, non rovinare tutto
Respirami, dentro e fuori
Fai stretching, non stressarmi

Che ne pensate di Sweat di LISA?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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