Olivia Rodrigo: il Natale arriva in anticipo con Take Me Home (4 Christmas)

Oggi, la cantautrice multiplatino Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato il suo primo vero singolo natalizio, take me home (4 christmas), accompagnato dal video musicale ufficiale.

La canzone è stata scritta da Olivia insieme ai collaboratori Dan Nigro e Amy Allen, ed è stata prodotta da Dan Nigro. Il video musicale ufficiale vede la partecipazione di Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) e Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live).

Il video coglie l’emozione e l’imbarazzo che si provano quando si torna a casa per le feste e si incontra per la prima volta la famiglia del proprio partner. In edizione fisica sono andati subito esauriti in Italia il vinile rosso e la musicassetta. Gli ultimi prodotti sono disponibili su Discoteca Laziale.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Take me home (4 Christmas) di Olivia Rodrigo

Alright, woo

So you’ve never met anyone who’s into you?

Um, I love him, I like him

Come on, guys

It’s the third time this week we’ve been to this bar

Playing “Joy to the World” on electric guitar

And we’re three beers deep and they’re closing in ten

Oh, boy, don’t you know what kind of girl I’ve been?

I’ve been patient and merry and kind

And I’ve been waiting a really long time

I want you to take me home

And not so we can make out

I want you to take me home

Take me home to your parents’ house

I want you to take me home

Show me serious commitment

I want you to take me home

Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Woke up late, but your momma don’t care

And she walked in on me in just my underwear (Ah)

Now your whole family’s peeking under the tree

Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me

‘Cause I’m so thoughtful and merry and kind

And I was waiting a really long time

I want you to take me home

And not so we can make out

I want you to take me home

Take me home to your parents’ house

I want you to take me home

Show me serious commitment

I want you to take me home

Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas

Wanna get drunk with your mother and father

I’d be the coolest in-law daughter

Hungover brunch with you and your sister

Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter

Wanna get drunk with your mother and father (Wishing you happy holidays)

I’d be the coolest in-law daughter (Sent from my boyfriend’s parents’ place)

Hungover brunch with you and your sister (I’ll trim the tree and bake the yule)

Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter (As long as your grandma thinks I’m cool)

Feliz Navidad

And a Happy New Year, woo

I thought you were coming to my house for Christmas this year

Traduzione

È la terza volta che succede settimana

Siamo stati in questo bar

Suonando “Joy to the World”

Con la chitarra elettrica

E abbiamo bevuto tre birre

E stanno chiudendo tra 10

Oh ragazzo, non sai

Che tipo di ragazza sono stata

Sono stata paziente

E allegra e gentile

E ho aspettato

Da davvero tanto tempo

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

E non per limonare

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Mostrami un impegno serio

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Mi sono svegliata tardi

Ma a tua mamma non importa

E mi ha beccata

Solo in mutande

Ora tutta la tua famiglia

Sta sbirciando sotto l’albero

Oh guarda quello

Un mucchio di regali

Che hanno ricevuto da me

Perché sono così premurosa

E allegra e gentile

E io aspettavo da tantissimo tempo

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

E non per limonare

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Mostrami un impegno serio

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre

Sarei la nuora più cool

Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella

I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate

Ma io mi godo l’inverno

Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre

(ti auguro buone feste)

Sarei la nuora più cool

(inviato dai genitori del mio ragazzo)

Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella

(Addobberò l’albero e preparerò il dolce di Natale)

I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate

(finché tua nonna pensa che io sia cool)

Ma io mi godo l’inverno

Cosa ne pensate del primo brano natalizio di Olivia Rodrigo?