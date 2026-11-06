Olivia Rodrigo: il Natale arriva in anticipo con Take Me Home (4 Christmas) scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Novembre 2026 Oggi, la cantautrice multiplatino Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato il suo primo vero singolo natalizio, take me home (4 christmas), accompagnato dal video musicale ufficiale. La canzone è stata scritta da Olivia insieme ai collaboratori Dan Nigro e Amy Allen, ed è stata prodotta da Dan Nigro. Il video musicale ufficiale vede la partecipazione di Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) e Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live). Il video coglie l’emozione e l’imbarazzo che si provano quando si torna a casa per le feste e si incontra per la prima volta la famiglia del proprio partner. In edizione fisica sono andati subito esauriti in Italia il vinile rosso e la musicassetta. Gli ultimi prodotti sono disponibili su Discoteca Laziale. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Take me home (4 Christmas) di Olivia Rodrigo Alright, woo So you’ve never met anyone who’s into you? Um, I love him, I like him Come on, guys It’s the third time this week we’ve been to this bar Playing “Joy to the World” on electric guitar And we’re three beers deep and they’re closing in ten Oh, boy, don’t you know what kind of girl I’ve been? I’ve been patient and merry and kind And I’ve been waiting a really long time I want you to take me home And not so we can make out I want you to take me home Take me home to your parents’ house I want you to take me home Show me serious commitment I want you to take me home Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas Come on, take me home for Christmas Come on, take me home for Christmas Woke up late, but your momma don’t care And she walked in on me in just my underwear (Ah) Now your whole family’s peeking under the tree Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me ‘Cause I’m so thoughtful and merry and kind And I was waiting a really long time I want you to take me home And not so we can make out I want you to take me home Take me home to your parents’ house I want you to take me home Show me serious commitment I want you to take me home Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas Come on, take me home for Christmas Come on, take me home for Christmas Wanna get drunk with your mother and father I’d be the coolest in-law daughter Hungover brunch with you and your sister Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter Wanna get drunk with your mother and father (Wishing you happy holidays) I’d be the coolest in-law daughter (Sent from my boyfriend’s parents’ place) Hungover brunch with you and your sister (I’ll trim the tree and bake the yule) Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter (As long as your grandma thinks I’m cool) Feliz Navidad And a Happy New Year, woo I thought you were coming to my house for Christmas this year Traduzione È la terza volta che succede settimana Siamo stati in questo bar Suonando “Joy to the World” Con la chitarra elettrica E abbiamo bevuto tre birre E stanno chiudendo tra 10 Oh ragazzo, non sai Che tipo di ragazza sono stata Sono stata paziente E allegra e gentile E ho aspettato Da davvero tanto tempo Voglio che tu mi porti a casa E non per limonare Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Mostrami un impegno serio Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Dai, portami a casa per Natale Dai, portami a casa per Natale Dai, portami a casa per Natale Mi sono svegliata tardi Ma a tua mamma non importa E mi ha beccata Solo in mutande Ora tutta la tua famiglia Sta sbirciando sotto l’albero Oh guarda quello Un mucchio di regali Che hanno ricevuto da me Perché sono così premurosa E allegra e gentile E io aspettavo da tantissimo tempo Voglio che tu mi porti a casa E non per limonare Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Mostrami un impegno serio Voglio che tu mi porti a casa Dai, portami a casa per Natale Dai, portami a casa per Natale Dai, portami a casa per Natale Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre Sarei la nuora più cool Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate Ma io mi godo l’inverno Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre (ti auguro buone feste) Sarei la nuora più cool (inviato dai genitori del mio ragazzo) Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella (Addobberò l’albero e preparerò il dolce di Natale) I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate (finché tua nonna pensa che io sia cool) Ma io mi godo l’inverno Cosa ne pensate del primo brano natalizio di Olivia Rodrigo?