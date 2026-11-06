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Olivia Rodrigo: il Natale arriva in anticipo con Take Me Home (4 Christmas)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
olivia rodrigo - take me home 4 christmas

Oggi, la cantautrice multiplatino Olivia Rodrigo ha pubblicato il suo primo vero singolo natalizio, take me home (4 christmas), accompagnato dal video musicale ufficiale.

La canzone è stata scritta da Olivia insieme ai collaboratori Dan Nigro e Amy Allen, ed è stata prodotta da Dan Nigro. Il video musicale ufficiale vede la partecipazione di Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) e Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live).

Il video coglie l’emozione e l’imbarazzo che si provano quando si torna a casa per le feste e si incontra per la prima volta la famiglia del proprio partner. In edizione fisica sono andati subito esauriti in Italia il vinile rosso e la musicassetta. Gli ultimi prodotti sono disponibili su Discoteca Laziale.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Take me home (4 Christmas) di Olivia Rodrigo

Alright, woo
So you’ve never met anyone who’s into you?
Um, I love him, I like him
Come on, guys

It’s the third time this week we’ve been to this bar
Playing “Joy to the World” on electric guitar
And we’re three beers deep and they’re closing in ten
Oh, boy, don’t you know what kind of girl I’ve been?

I’ve been patient and merry and kind
And I’ve been waiting a really long time

I want you to take me home
And not so we can make out
I want you to take me home
Take me home to your parents’ house
I want you to take me home
Show me serious commitment
I want you to take me home
Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas
Come on, take me home for Christmas

Woke up late, but your momma don’t care
And she walked in on me in just my underwear (Ah)
Now your whole family’s peeking under the tree
Oh, look at that, a bunch of gifts they got from me

‘Cause I’m so thoughtful and merry and kind
And I was waiting a really long time

I want you to take me home
And not so we can make out
I want you to take me home
Take me home to your parents’ house
I want you to take me home
Show me serious commitment
I want you to take me home
Yeah, come on, take me home for Christmas

Come on, take me home for Christmas
Come on, take me home for Christmas

Wanna get drunk with your mother and father
I’d be the coolest in-law daughter
Hungover brunch with you and your sister
Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter
Wanna get drunk with your mother and father (Wishing you happy holidays)
I’d be the coolest in-law daughter (Sent from my boyfriend’s parents’ place)
Hungover brunch with you and your sister (I’ll trim the tree and bake the yule)
Your exes got the summer, but boy, I get the winter (As long as your grandma thinks I’m cool)

Feliz Navidad
And a Happy New Year, woo
I thought you were coming to my house for Christmas this year

Traduzione

È la terza volta che succede settimana
Siamo stati in questo bar
Suonando “Joy to the World”
Con la chitarra elettrica
E abbiamo bevuto tre birre
E stanno chiudendo tra 10
Oh ragazzo, non sai
Che tipo di ragazza sono stata
Sono stata paziente
E allegra e gentile
E ho aspettato
Da davvero tanto tempo

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
E non per limonare
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Mostrami un impegno serio
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Dai, portami a casa per Natale
Dai, portami a casa per Natale
Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Mi sono svegliata tardi
Ma a tua mamma non importa
E mi ha beccata
Solo in mutande
Ora tutta la tua famiglia
Sta sbirciando sotto l’albero
Oh guarda quello
Un mucchio di regali
Che hanno ricevuto da me
Perché sono così premurosa
E allegra e gentile
E io aspettavo da tantissimo tempo

Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
E non per limonare
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Portami a casa dai tuoi genitori
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Mostrami un impegno serio
Voglio che tu mi porti a casa
Dai, portami a casa per Natale
Dai, portami a casa per Natale
Dai, portami a casa per Natale

Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre
Sarei la nuora più cool
Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella
I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate
Ma io mi godo l’inverno
Voglio ubriacarmi con tua madre e tuo padre
(ti auguro buone feste)
Sarei la nuora più cool
(inviato dai genitori del mio ragazzo)
Brunch post-sbornia con te e tua sorella
(Addobberò l’albero e preparerò il dolce di Natale)
I tuoi ex si sono goduti l’estate
(finché tua nonna pensa che io sia cool)
Ma io mi godo l’inverno

Cosa ne pensate del primo brano natalizio di Olivia Rodrigo?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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