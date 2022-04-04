Grammy 2022: i vincitori, ecco la lista completa scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Aprile 2022 Stanotte (4 Aprile) sono andati in onda da Los Angeles i Grammy 2022. Olivia Rodrigo si è portata a casa si il premio come Best New Artist, Best pop solo performance per Drivers License che Best pop vocal album, battendo, tra gli altri, anche Justin Bieber ed Ariana Grade. Silk Sonic si è portato a casa Record e Song of the year e Jon Batiste ha vinto Album of the year con We Are. 👏 At the 2022 #GRAMMYs, @oliviarodrigo won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sour’. https://t.co/MBe3GQXQXL — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022 Durante la serata ci sono state le performance dei BTS, che hanno aperto lo show, ma anche Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga e Olivia Rodrigo (guardala qui). Vincitori Grammy 2022: ecco chi si è portato a casa il maggior numero di premi! Album of the year Jon Batiste – We Are – WINNER Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe) Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever HER – Back of My Mind Lil Nas X – Montero Olivia Rodrigo – Sour Taylor Swift – Evermore Kanye West – Donda Record of the year ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You Jon Batiste – Freedom Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches Brandi Carlile – Right on Time Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER Best pop/duo group performance Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely BTS – Butter Coldplay – Higher Power Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER Best pop vocal album Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe) Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever Ariana Grande – Positions Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER Best R&B album Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies Jon Batiste – We Are Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound HER – Back of My Mind Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER Best rap performance Advertisement Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER Cardi B – Up J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – My Life Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit Best new artist Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem Finneas Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid Laroi Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER Saweetie Song of the year Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License HER – Fight for You Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name) Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches Brandi Carlile – Right on Time Best country album Brothers Osborne – Skeletons Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER Best pop solo performance Justin Bieber – Anyone Brandi Carlile – Right on Time Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever Ariana Grande – Positions Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER Best dance/electronic recording Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom James Blake – Before Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak Caribou – You Can Do It Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive – WINNER Tiësto – The Business Best dance/electronic album Black Coffee – Subconsciously – WINNER Illenium – Fallen Embers Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) Marshmello – Shockwave Sylvan Esso – Free Love Ten City – Judgement Best country duo/group performance Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – Chasing After You Elle King and Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) Best rock performance AC/DC – Shot in the Dark Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U Deftones – Ohms Foo Fighters – Making a Fire – WINNER Best metal performance Deftones – Genesis Dream Theater – The Alien – WINNER Gojira – Amazonia Mastodon – Pushing the Tides Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) Best rock song Weezer – All My Favorite Songs Kings of Leon – The Bandit Mammoth WVH – Distance Paul McCartney – Find My Way Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War – WINNER Best rock album AC/DC – Power Up Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight – WINNER Paul McCartney – McCartney III Best alternative music album Fleet Foxes – Shore Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams St Vincent – Daddy’s Home – WINNER Best R&B performance Snoh Aalegra – Lost You Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches HER – Damage Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE) Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE) Best traditional R&B performance Jon Batiste – I Need You BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again HER – Fight for You – WINNER Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take Best R&B song HER – Damage SZA – Good Days Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings Best rap album J Cole – The Off-Season Nas – King’s Disease II Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost – WINNER Kanye West – Donda Best rap song DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail – WINNER J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life Best melodic rap performance J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil Doja Cat – Need to Know Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane – WINNER Best country song Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER Thomas Rhett – Country Again Walker Hayes – Fancy Like Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name Best country solo performance Luke Combs – Forever After All Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER Best Latin pop album Pablo Alborán – Vértigo Paula Arenas – Mis Amores Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua Camilo – Mis Manos Alex Cuba – Mendó – WINNER Selena Gomez – Revelación Best música urbana album Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo – WINNER J Balvin – Jose Karol G – KG0516 Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) Best Latin rock or alternative album Bomba Estéreo – Deja Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) Juanes – Origen – WINNER Nathy Peluso – Calambre C. Tangana – El Madrileño Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia Best tropical Latin album Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! – WINNER El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas Tony Succar – Live in Peru Best American roots performance Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER Billy Strings – Love and Regret The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil Allison Russell – Nightflyer Best American roots song Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Avalon Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes Allison Russell – Nightflyer Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell – Bored Best Americana album Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings Los Lobos – Native Sons – WINNER Allison Russell – Outside Child Yola – Stand for Myself Best contemporary blues album The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War Steve Cropper – Fire It Up Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 – WINNER Best traditional blues album Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying – WINNER Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You Kim Wilson – Take Me Back Best bluegrass album Billy Strings – Renewal Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See Best folk album Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live) Tyler Childers – Long Violent History Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition) Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home – WINNER Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite Best reggae album Etana – Pamoja Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration Sean Paul – Live N Livin Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence – WINNER Spice – 10 Best jazz vocal album The Baylor Project – Generations Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler Gretchen Parlato – Flor Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab – WINNER Best jazz instrumental album Advertisement Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline – WINNER Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) Best Latin jazz album Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror – WINNER Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero Best new age album Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton – Brothers Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides – WINNER Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone – Pangaea Opium Moon – Night + Day Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever Best global music album Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1. Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature – WINNER Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy + Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition Best global music performance Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat – WINNER Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo – Blewu Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence Best regional Mexican music album Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s – WINNER Mon Laferte – Seis Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) Best gospel album Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER Best roots gospel album Advertisement Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On The Isaacs – Songs for the Times Carrie Underwood – My Savior – WINNER Best gospel performance/song Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God Dante Bowe – Joyful Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help CeCe Winans – Never Lost – WINNER Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You Best contemporary Christian album Natalie Grant – No Stranger Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2 Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live) Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live) Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement – WINNER Best contemporary Christian music performance/song Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh Producer of the year, non-classical Jack Antonoff – WINNER Rogét Chahayed Mike Elizondo Hit-Boy Ricky Reed Best comedy album Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine Chelsea Handler – Evolution Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK – WINNER Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given Best spoken word album LeVar Burton – Aftermath Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – WINNER J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46 Barack Obama – A Promised Land Best music film Bo Burnham – Inside David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles) Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui Various Artists – Summer of Soul – WINNER Best song written for visual media Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White – Agatha All Along Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me – WINNER P!nk – All I Know So Far HER – Fight for You Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now Best compilation soundtrack for visual media Various Artists – Cruella Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen Various Artists – In the Heights Various Artists – One Night in Miami… Jennifer Hudson – Respect Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1 Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday – WINNER Best score soundtrack for visual media Kris Bowers – Bridgerton Hans Zimmer – Dune Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER (TIE) Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)