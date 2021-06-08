Justin Bieber ha furbescamente scelto di cavalcare l’onda dell’incredibile successo di Peaches, il suo ultimo singolo, con un remix che a breve sfonderà in tutte le radio. Lo scorso 6 giugno l’artista canadese ha pubblicato in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Peaches remix, in collaborazione con Ludacris, Snoop Dogg e Usher!

Clicca qui per comprare la canzone!

<br />

Insieme a Ludacris, come ricorderete, Justin aveva fatto il botto nel 2010 pubblicando la sua mega hit Baby. Usher invece era stato l’artista che scoprì Justin su Youtube insieme a Scooter Braun (e con cui ha registrato il pezzo Somebody to love). Insieme a Justin Bieber nel pezzo troviamo anche il king della West Coast Snoop Dogg!

Peaches è uno dei singoli contenuti in Justice, il sesto disco della carriera di Justin Bieber.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Peaches Remix di Justin Bieber, Usher e Ludacris.

Testo Peaches Remix Justin Bieber, Usher, Ludacris e Snoop Dogg

Verse 1: Ludacris] I get my peaches out in Georgia

Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida

Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me

And your prescriptions fill more than them trees in California

I’m always gon’ adore ya, kiss you and caress ya

Anything just to spoil ya, gift you, protect ya

Sex ya like you never been sexed

Got your legs shakin’ like the Go-Go Challenge, so (Who’s next?)

Crushed grapes in my Mauritius

Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious

I’ma make you my missus

All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake

That ass’ll make me catch a charge and miss the court date

Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you

We’ll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two (Woo)

I got the keys, we can have it on lock

And I’ll lick you like ice cream with a cherry on top (Luda)

ginger

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber & Usher] And I say, oh (Oh)The way I breathe you in (In)It’s the texture of your skinI wanna wrap my arms around you, babyNever let you go, ohAnd I say, ohThere’s nothing like your touchIt’s the way you lift me up, yeahAnd I’ll be right here with you ’til the end of time (Yeah) [Chorus: Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber & Usher, Usher] I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Mmm, oh; badass bitch)I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, listen; yeah, that’s it) [Verse 3: Usher] Usher babyDon’t be thinkin’ that she she mad at youShe from Decatur so she got a little attitude (Yeah)She do what she wanna do (Uh)Wonder where she learned to bounce that bootyWhat’s her secret? I bet her mama went to FreaknikI bought a flight, I need her with me (Yeah)On the west side, she’ll be here tonight (Yeah, uh)She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-weeI got my peach from out of GeorgiaOnly one that understands me

Only one know how that lifestyle can be

Always meet me in the middle

Circle of trust, she in the center

Give her what she need

Bought her a condo on the Upper East

Big Apple, but I love that peach

So ripe, and he right, I

[Chorus: Justin Bieber] I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it) [Verse 4: Snoop Dogg] Land of the tree, home is the base (Home is the base)Kush in my woods, smokin’ with grace (Smokin’ with grace)Pass it around and give ’em a tasteAnd you can tell that it’s fire by the look on they faceBlame it on Dogg, I did it again (I did it again)Whole VIP smellin’ like it’s ChristmasYou don’t wanna miss thisCalifornia weed on ten, this hits differentI’m like, “JB, where you been?”

ginger

This a knockout, nothin’ but the heavyweight

Everywhere I go, California weed, state to state

You know I got it on me, finest only

I’m in the buildin’

I make a phone call to all my out of town homies

I’m the ambassador of legalization (Legalization)

I got a passion, I’m leadin’ the nation

Haters be hatin’ a lot, but all the Dogg got

Is a lot of money, weed and patience

ginger

[Chorus: Justin Bieber] I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

Traduzione Peaches remix Justin Bieber

prendo le mie pesche in Georgia

le mele da New York, le arance in Florida

la Vitamina C mescolata con la vitamina D, adesso devi dare vitamine a me

e le tue ricette riempiono di più di quegli alberi in California

io ti adorerò sempre, ti bacio e ti accarezzo

qualsiasi cosa per influenzarti, per regalarti, per proteggerti

un sesso che non hai mai nemmeno fatto via chat

ginger

ti faccio tremare le gambe come la Go Go Challenge, quindi (chi è la prossima?)

spremi l’uva nelle mie Mauritius

ragazza, tu sei il mio sapore d’amore, sei così deliziosa

ti farò diventare mia moglie

tutti questi baci circondati di zucchero, sei la mia torta di fragole

quel cul0 mi farà prendere qualche capo d’accusa e dimenticarmi dell’udienza in tribunale

dolce come rugiada, guardami inginocchiarmi di fronte a te

faremo bruciare il mondo, poi ci faremo una canna o due woo)

ho le chiavi, possiamo chiuderci dentro

e io leccherò il tuo gelato con una ciliegina in cima (Luda)

ho copiato gingergeneration

e io dico, oh il modo in cui respiri è la conformazione della tua pelle voglio metterti le braccia intorno al collo, baby non lasciarti mai e io ti vedo non c’è niente come il tuo tocco è il modo in cui mi tiri su e io sarò proprio lì con te fino alla fine (yeah)

gingergeneration

prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco

Usher baby

non pensare che lei sia arrabbiata con te

lei viene da Decatur quindi ha un bel caratterino (yeah)

lei fa quello che vuole fare (uh)

mi chiedo dove abbia imparato a muovere quel culo

qual è il suo segreto? Scommetto che sua madre è andata a Freaknik

Io ho comprato un volo, ho bisogno che lei stia con me (yeah)

sulla costa ovest, lei sarà qui stanotte (yeah, uh)

lei viene da Atlanta, lei fuma, possiamo chiamarlo un albero di pesche

ooh wee

le mie pesche vengono dalla Georgia

solo una riesce a capirmi

ho copiato gingergeneration

solo una sa come può essere quello stile di vita

mi incontra sempre a metà strada

un cerchio di fiducia, lei sta al centro

le do quello di cui ha bisogno

le ho comprato un condominio nell’Upper East

la Grande Mela, ma mi piace quella pesca

prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco

ginger

la terra degli alberi, la casa è la base (la casa è la base)

erba nel mio bosco, fumandola con grazia (fumandola con grazia)

passamela e assaggiala

e puoi intuire che è buonissima grazie solo al suo sguardo

dai la colpa a Dogg, l’ho fatto ancora (l’ho fatto ancora)

tutta la VIP room profuma come se fosse Natale

non te la vuoi perdere questa

l’erba della California al top, questa ti colpisce in modo diverso

sono tipo: “JB ma dove sei stato?”

questo è un knockout, nient’altro che i pesi massimi

ovunque io vada, erba della California, stato dopo stato

sai che l’ho, quella migliore

sono nel palazzo

faccio una chiamata per chiamare tutti i miei amici della città

sono l’ambasciatore della legalizzazione (legalizzazione)

ho una passione, io ho in mano la nazione

gli hater mi odieranno tanto, ma tutti i Dog hanno

tanti soldi, erba e pazienza

prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco

prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco