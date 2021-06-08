Justin Bieber ha furbescamente scelto di cavalcare l’onda dell’incredibile successo di Peaches, il suo ultimo singolo, con un remix che a breve sfonderà in tutte le radio. Lo scorso 6 giugno l’artista canadese ha pubblicato in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Peaches remix, in collaborazione con Ludacris, Snoop Dogg e Usher!
Insieme a Ludacris, come ricorderete, Justin aveva fatto il botto nel 2010 pubblicando la sua mega hit Baby. Usher invece era stato l’artista che scoprì Justin su Youtube insieme a Scooter Braun (e con cui ha registrato il pezzo Somebody to love). Insieme a Justin Bieber nel pezzo troviamo anche il king della West Coast Snoop Dogg!
Peaches è uno dei singoli contenuti in Justice, il sesto disco della carriera di Justin Bieber.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Peaches Remix di Justin Bieber, Usher e Ludacris.
Testo Peaches Remix Justin Bieber, Usher, Ludacris e Snoop Dogg
Verse 1: Ludacris]
I get my peaches out in Georgia
Apple Bottom from New York, orange in Florida
Vitamin C mixed with this vitamin D, now you got vitamin me
And your prescriptions fill more than them trees in California
I’m always gon’ adore ya, kiss you and caress ya
Anything just to spoil ya, gift you, protect ya
Sex ya like you never been sexed
Got your legs shakin’ like the Go-Go Challenge, so (Who’s next?)
Crushed grapes in my Mauritius
Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious
I’ma make you my missus
All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake
That ass’ll make me catch a charge and miss the court date
Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you
We’ll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two (Woo)
I got the keys, we can have it on lock
And I’ll lick you like ice cream with a cherry on top (Luda)
The way I breathe you in (In)
It’s the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
Never let you go, oh
And I say, oh
There’s nothing like your touch
It’s the way you lift me up, yeah
And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end of time (Yeah) [Chorus: Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber & Usher, Usher] I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Mmm, oh; badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, listen; yeah, that’s it) [Verse 3: Usher] Usher baby
Don’t be thinkin’ that she she mad at you
She from Decatur so she got a little attitude (Yeah)
She do what she wanna do (Uh)
Wonder where she learned to bounce that booty
What’s her secret? I bet her mama went to Freaknik
I bought a flight, I need her with me (Yeah)
On the west side, she’ll be here tonight (Yeah, uh)
She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-wee
I got my peach from out of Georgia
Only one that understands me
Only one know how that lifestyle can be
Always meet me in the middle
Circle of trust, she in the center
Give her what she need
Bought her a condo on the Upper East
Big Apple, but I love that peach
So ripe, and he right, I
I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it) [Verse 4: Snoop Dogg] Land of the tree, home is the base (Home is the base)
Kush in my woods, smokin’ with grace (Smokin’ with grace)
Pass it around and give ’em a taste
And you can tell that it’s fire by the look on they face
Blame it on Dogg, I did it again (I did it again)
Whole VIP smellin’ like it’s Christmas
You don’t wanna miss this
California weed on ten, this hits different
I’m like, “JB, where you been?”
This a knockout, nothin’ but the heavyweight
Everywhere I go, California weed, state to state
You know I got it on me, finest only
I’m in the buildin’
I make a phone call to all my out of town homies
I’m the ambassador of legalization (Legalization)
I got a passion, I’m leadin’ the nation
Haters be hatin’ a lot, but all the Dogg got
Is a lot of money, weed and patience
I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)
Traduzione Peaches remix Justin Bieber
prendo le mie pesche in Georgia
le mele da New York, le arance in Florida
la Vitamina C mescolata con la vitamina D, adesso devi dare vitamine a me
e le tue ricette riempiono di più di quegli alberi in California
io ti adorerò sempre, ti bacio e ti accarezzo
qualsiasi cosa per influenzarti, per regalarti, per proteggerti
un sesso che non hai mai nemmeno fatto via chat
ti faccio tremare le gambe come la Go Go Challenge, quindi (chi è la prossima?)
spremi l’uva nelle mie Mauritius
ragazza, tu sei il mio sapore d’amore, sei così deliziosa
ti farò diventare mia moglie
tutti questi baci circondati di zucchero, sei la mia torta di fragole
quel cul0 mi farà prendere qualche capo d’accusa e dimenticarmi dell’udienza in tribunale
dolce come rugiada, guardami inginocchiarmi di fronte a te
faremo bruciare il mondo, poi ci faremo una canna o due woo)
ho le chiavi, possiamo chiuderci dentro
e io leccherò il tuo gelato con una ciliegina in cima (Luda)
e io dico, oh il modo in cui respiri
è la conformazione della tua pelle
voglio metterti le braccia intorno al collo, baby
non lasciarti mai
e io ti vedo
non c’è niente come il tuo tocco
è il modo in cui mi tiri su
e io sarò proprio lì con te fino alla fine (yeah)
prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco
Usher baby
non pensare che lei sia arrabbiata con te
lei viene da Decatur quindi ha un bel caratterino (yeah)
lei fa quello che vuole fare (uh)
mi chiedo dove abbia imparato a muovere quel culo
qual è il suo segreto? Scommetto che sua madre è andata a Freaknik
Io ho comprato un volo, ho bisogno che lei stia con me (yeah)
sulla costa ovest, lei sarà qui stanotte (yeah, uh)
lei viene da Atlanta, lei fuma, possiamo chiamarlo un albero di pesche
ooh wee
le mie pesche vengono dalla Georgia
solo una riesce a capirmi
solo una sa come può essere quello stile di vita
mi incontra sempre a metà strada
un cerchio di fiducia, lei sta al centro
le do quello di cui ha bisogno
le ho comprato un condominio nell’Upper East
la Grande Mela, ma mi piace quella pesca
prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco
la terra degli alberi, la casa è la base (la casa è la base)
erba nel mio bosco, fumandola con grazia (fumandola con grazia)
passamela e assaggiala
e puoi intuire che è buonissima grazie solo al suo sguardo
dai la colpa a Dogg, l’ho fatto ancora (l’ho fatto ancora)
tutta la VIP room profuma come se fosse Natale
non te la vuoi perdere questa
l’erba della California al top, questa ti colpisce in modo diverso
sono tipo: “JB ma dove sei stato?”
questo è un knockout, nient’altro che i pesi massimi
ovunque io vada, erba della California, stato dopo stato
sai che l’ho, quella migliore
sono nel palazzo
faccio una chiamata per chiamare tutti i miei amici della città
sono l’ambasciatore della legalizzazione (legalizzazione)
ho una passione, io ho in mano la nazione
gli hater mi odieranno tanto, ma tutti i Dog hanno
tanti soldi, erba e pazienza
prendo le mie pesche in Georgia
ooh yeah, m****a
prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona
porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a
prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte
yeah, yeah, ecco
prendo le mie pesche in Georgia ooh yeah, m****a prendo la mia erba dalla California, è roba buona porto la mia ragazza a Nord, yeah, è una bella stron*a prendo la mia luce direttamente dalla fonte yeah, yeah, ecco