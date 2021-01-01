Traduzione testo Anyone Justin Bieber: l’artista canadese è tornato con un nuovo singolo inedito!
Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo anticipato in questa occasione. Justin Bieber ha deciso di pubblicare come regalo a sorpresa il suo nuovo singolo, intitolato Anyone!
La canzone di Justin Bieber è stata presentata dal cantante in occasione del suo speciale concerto di Capodanno in collaborazione con T Mobile.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Anyone di Justin Bieber!
Traduzione testo Anyone di Justin Bieber
Testo
Verse 1]
Dance with me under the diamonds
See me like breath in the cold
Sleep with me here in the silence
Come kiss me, silver and gold
But you can’t predict the future
So just hold on like you will never let go
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know [Chorus] That you are the only one I’ll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done
(Ever done)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
(Anyone) Not anyone [Verse 2] Forever’s not enough time to (No)
Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)
‘Cause every morning I find you (No)
I fear the day that I don’t
[Pre-Chorus] You say that I won’t lose you
But you can’t predict the future
‘Cause certain things are out of our control
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know
[Chorus] That you are the only one I'll ever love (Only one)
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done (I’ve ever done)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
It’s not anyone, not anyone [Break] Oh, oh, oh, oh
If it’s not you, it’s not anyone
Oh, oh, oh yeah, woah [Chorus] Yeah, you are the only one I’ll ever love
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
(I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin’ back on my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it’s not you, it’s not anyone
Traduzione
balla con me sotto i diamanti
guardami respirare nel freddo
dormi con me qui nel silenzio
vieni a baciarmi, oro e argento
tu dici che non ti perderò
ma tu non puoi prevedere il futuro
quindi stringimi come se non volessi mai lasciarmi andare
yeah, se ti dovessi mai spostare senza di me
devo assicurarmi che tu sappia
che tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto
(mai fatto)
yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno (nessuno)
no nessuno
per sempre non è abbastanza per me (no)
ti amo nel modo che preferisco (ti amo nel modo che preferisco)
perché ogni mattina io ti trovo (no)
io temo il giorno in cui non sarà più così

tu dici che non ti perderò
ma tu non puoi prevedere il futuro
quindi stringimi come se non volessi mai lasciarmi andare
yeah, se ti dovessi mai spostare senza di me
devo assicurarmi che tu sappia
che tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto
(mai fatto)
yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno (nessuno)
no nessuno
0h oh oh oh oh
se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno
0h oh oh oh oh, yeah, woah
yeah tu sei l’unica che io amerò mai
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
sì tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno
(te lo dev0 dire, te lo dev0 dire)
guardando indietro nella mia vita, sei l’unica cosa buona che ho fatto
(mai fatto)
yeah tu, se non sei tu, non sarà nessuno