Olivia Rodrigo – my way (audio, testo e traduzione)

My way è la sesta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Se ti sembra che il brano evochi sensazioni già provate con altre canzoni sappi che non sbagli affatto! Analogamente a canzoni come Better Than Revenge di Taylor Swift e Misery Business dei Paramore, Olivia esprime rabbia nei confronti di una ragazza che oltrepassa i limiti nella sua relazione con il fidanzato. La vendetta non è mai la strada giusta ma provare certe emozioni è piuttosto umano e in questo pezzo, che fa riaffiorare tutta la sua anima punk, la cantautrice non lo nasconde affatto. Ecco a voi quello che potrebbe essere il secondo capitolo di obsessed, una delle tracce dell’album GUTS.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo my way di Olivia Rodrigo

It’s a little hard to stomach all your amateur moves

You know he’s with me, like obviously

But you linger in the air just like a bad perfume

It’s getting to me, embarrassingly

And here’s the part where the girl gets pissed

And the girl is me, did you get that hint?

You’re in my way now

Don’t go, go where you don’t belong

Think I can’t make out

Ah-ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Man, I wonder what you think is gonna go down

You send him another poem and think that hе’ll let me go

Or maybe you’rе just tryna get me riled up now

You’re posting another pic in clothes that I know are his

Well, here’s a map of the lines I drew

And some girl steps over and the girl is you

You’re in my way now

Don’t go, go where you don’t belong

Think I can’t make out

Ah-ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now

Ah-ah, ah-ah

So, where’d you get that confidence from?

Last time that I checked, I won

Let me be direct, “Just stop”

You’re being fucking weird

Maybe I’m a petty bitch, but you made me resort to this

That’s it, I win

That’s it, I win

You’re in my way now

Don’t go, go where you don’t belong

Think I can’t make out

Ah-ah, how hard you hang on

Kind of insane how

You keep calling, but you never get the message

It goes my way now

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

È un po’ difficile da digerire

Tutte le tue mosse da dilettante

Sai che sta con me, è ovvio

Ma tu aleggi nell’aria

Proprio come un cattivo profumo

Mi stai dando fastidio, in modo imbarazzante

Ed ecco il punto

In cui la ragazza si arrabbia

E la ragazza sono io

Hai capito l’antifona?

Ora sei sulla mia strada

Non andare

Vai dove non appartieni

Credi che non riesca a capire

Ah-ah

Quanto ti aggrappi

È quasi folle

Continua a chiamare

Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio

Ora vai a modo mio

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Amica, mi chiedo cosa pensi

Che succederà

Gli mandi un’altra poesia

E pensi che mi lascerà andare

O forse stai solo cercando

Di farmi arrabbiare

Stai pubblicando un’altra foto

Con vestiti che so essere suoi

Beh, ecco una mappa

Delle linee che ho tracciato

E una ragazza le oltrepassa

E quella ragazza sei tu

Ora sei sulla mia strada

Non andare

Vai dove non appartieni

Credi che non riesca a capire

Ah-ah

Quanto ti aggrappi

È quasi folle

Continua a chiamare

Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio

Ora vai a modo mio ora

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Da dove ti viene tutta questa sicurezza?

L’ultima volta che ho preso il controllo, ho vinto

Smettila!

Smettila!

Ti stai comportando in modo davvero strano

Forse sono una s****a meschina

Ma mi hai costretto tu a diventarlo

Ecco, ho vinto

Ecco, ho vinto

Ora sei sulla mia strada

Non andare

Vai dove non dovresti

Credi che non riesca a capire

Ah-ah

Quanto ti aggrappi

È quasi folle

Continua a chiamare

Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio

Ora va a modo mio

Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Cosa ne pensate di my way di Olivia Rodrigo?