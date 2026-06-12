Olivia Rodrigo – my way (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Giugno 2026 My way è la sesta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026. Se ti sembra che il brano evochi sensazioni già provate con altre canzoni sappi che non sbagli affatto! Analogamente a canzoni come Better Than Revenge di Taylor Swift e Misery Business dei Paramore, Olivia esprime rabbia nei confronti di una ragazza che oltrepassa i limiti nella sua relazione con il fidanzato. La vendetta non è mai la strada giusta ma provare certe emozioni è piuttosto umano e in questo pezzo, che fa riaffiorare tutta la sua anima punk, la cantautrice non lo nasconde affatto. Ecco a voi quello che potrebbe essere il secondo capitolo di obsessed, una delle tracce dell’album GUTS. Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone Testo my way di Olivia Rodrigo It’s a little hard to stomach all your amateur moves You know he’s with me, like obviously But you linger in the air just like a bad perfume It’s getting to me, embarrassingly And here’s the part where the girl gets pissed And the girl is me, did you get that hint? You’re in my way now Don’t go, go where you don’t belong Think I can’t make out Ah-ah, how hard you hang on Kind of insane how You keep calling, but you never get the message It goes my way now Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah Man, I wonder what you think is gonna go down You send him another poem and think that hе’ll let me go Or maybe you’rе just tryna get me riled up now You’re posting another pic in clothes that I know are his Well, here’s a map of the lines I drew And some girl steps over and the girl is you You’re in my way now Don’t go, go where you don’t belong Think I can’t make out Ah-ah, how hard you hang on Kind of insane how You keep calling, but you never get the message It goes my way now Ah-ah, ah-ah So, where’d you get that confidence from? Last time that I checked, I won Let me be direct, “Just stop” You’re being fucking weird Maybe I’m a petty bitch, but you made me resort to this That’s it, I win That’s it, I win You’re in my way now Don’t go, go where you don’t belong Think I can’t make out Ah-ah, how hard you hang on Kind of insane how You keep calling, but you never get the message It goes my way now Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah (fonte Genius.com) Traduzione È un po’ difficile da digerire Tutte le tue mosse da dilettante Sai che sta con me, è ovvio Ma tu aleggi nell’aria Proprio come un cattivo profumo Mi stai dando fastidio, in modo imbarazzante Ed ecco il punto In cui la ragazza si arrabbia E la ragazza sono io Hai capito l’antifona? Ora sei sulla mia strada Non andare Vai dove non appartieni Credi che non riesca a capire Ah-ah Quanto ti aggrappi È quasi folle Continua a chiamare Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio Ora vai a modo mio Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Amica, mi chiedo cosa pensi Che succederà Gli mandi un’altra poesia E pensi che mi lascerà andare O forse stai solo cercando Di farmi arrabbiare Stai pubblicando un’altra foto Con vestiti che so essere suoi Beh, ecco una mappa Delle linee che ho tracciato E una ragazza le oltrepassa E quella ragazza sei tu Ora sei sulla mia strada Non andare Vai dove non appartieni Credi che non riesca a capire Ah-ah Quanto ti aggrappi È quasi folle Continua a chiamare Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio Ora vai a modo mio ora Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah Da dove ti viene tutta questa sicurezza? L’ultima volta che ho preso il controllo, ho vinto Smettila! Smettila! Ti stai comportando in modo davvero strano Forse sono una s****a meschina Ma mi hai costretto tu a diventarlo Ecco, ho vinto Ecco, ho vinto Ora sei sulla mia strada Non andare Vai dove non dovresti Credi che non riesca a capire Ah-ah Quanto ti aggrappi È quasi folle Continua a chiamare Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio Ora va a modo mio Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah-ah, ah-ah Cosa ne pensate di my way di Olivia Rodrigo?