GingerGeneration.it

Olivia Rodrigo – my way (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
drop dead - olivia rodrigo

My way è la sesta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Se ti sembra che il brano evochi sensazioni già provate con altre canzoni sappi che non sbagli affatto! Analogamente a canzoni come Better Than Revenge di Taylor Swift e Misery Business dei Paramore, Olivia esprime rabbia nei confronti di una ragazza che oltrepassa i limiti nella sua relazione con il fidanzato. La vendetta non è mai la strada giusta ma provare certe emozioni è piuttosto umano e in questo pezzo, che fa riaffiorare tutta la sua anima punk, la cantautrice non lo nasconde affatto. Ecco a voi quello che potrebbe essere il secondo capitolo di obsessed, una delle tracce dell’album GUTS.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo my way di Olivia Rodrigo

It’s a little hard to stomach all your amateur moves
You know he’s with me, like obviously
But you linger in the air just like a bad perfume
It’s getting to me, embarrassingly

And here’s the part where the girl gets pissed
And the girl is me, did you get that hint?

You’re in my way now
Don’t go, go where you don’t belong
Think I can’t make out
Ah-ah, how hard you hang on
Kind of insane how
You keep calling, but you never get the message
It goes my way now
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Man, I wonder what you think is gonna go down
You send him another poem and think that hе’ll let me go
Or maybe you’rе just tryna get me riled up now
You’re posting another pic in clothes that I know are his

Well, here’s a map of the lines I drew
And some girl steps over and the girl is you

You’re in my way now
Don’t go, go where you don’t belong
Think I can’t make out
Ah-ah, how hard you hang on
Kind of insane how
You keep calling, but you never get the message
It goes my way now
Ah-ah, ah-ah

So, where’d you get that confidence from?
Last time that I checked, I won
Let me be direct, “Just stop”
You’re being fucking weird
Maybe I’m a petty bitch, but you made me resort to this
That’s it, I win
That’s it, I win

You’re in my way now
Don’t go, go where you don’t belong
Think I can’t make out
Ah-ah, how hard you hang on
Kind of insane how
You keep calling, but you never get the message
It goes my way now
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

È un po’ difficile da digerire
Tutte le tue mosse da dilettante
Sai che sta con me, è ovvio
Ma tu aleggi nell’aria
Proprio come un cattivo profumo
Mi stai dando fastidio, in modo imbarazzante

Ed ecco il punto
In cui la ragazza si arrabbia
E la ragazza sono io
Hai capito l’antifona?

Ora sei sulla mia strada
Non andare
Vai dove non appartieni
Credi che non riesca a capire
Ah-ah
Quanto ti aggrappi
È quasi folle
Continua a chiamare
Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio
Ora vai a modo mio
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Amica, mi chiedo cosa pensi
Che succederà
Gli mandi un’altra poesia
E pensi che mi lascerà andare
O forse stai solo cercando
Di farmi arrabbiare
Stai pubblicando un’altra foto
Con vestiti che so essere suoi

Beh, ecco una mappa
Delle linee che ho tracciato
E una ragazza le oltrepassa
E quella ragazza sei tu

Ora sei sulla mia strada
Non andare
Vai dove non appartieni
Credi che non riesca a capire
Ah-ah
Quanto ti aggrappi
È quasi folle
Continua a chiamare
Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio
Ora vai a modo mio ora
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Da dove ti viene tutta questa sicurezza?
L’ultima volta che ho preso il controllo, ho vinto
Smettila!

Smettila!

Ti stai comportando in modo davvero strano
Forse sono una s****a meschina
Ma mi hai costretto tu a diventarlo
Ecco, ho vinto
Ecco, ho vinto

Ora sei sulla mia strada
Non andare
Vai dove non dovresti
Credi che non riesca a capire
Ah-ah
Quanto ti aggrappi
È quasi folle
Continua a chiamare
Ma non ricevi mai il messaggio
Ora va a modo mio
Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah

Cosa ne pensate di my way di Olivia Rodrigo?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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