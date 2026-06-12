Olivia Rodrigo – u + me (audio, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Giugno 2026 U + me è la quinta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026. Oliva aveva già anticipato una piccola parte della canzone alla fine dello scorso anno, mediante un post su Instagram. La traccia descrive la protagonista profondamente entusiasta e speranzosa nell’intraprendere una nuova relazione ma al tempo stesso consapevole che l’amore è imprevedibile. Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone Testo u + me di Olivia Rodrigo I think that you’re killer With your floppy hair Take me out to dinner You know you can take me anywhere And all of my girlfriends roll their eyes And tell me to take it slow this time But I got a feeling Wounds are healing Talking on the phone I know everybody changes But I hope that we don’t Carve our names Into the car seat leather You plus me equals a heart forever A heart forever Ohh I like your big sister She has your same face And I tried to win her Over with my Cynical humor and yacht rock music taste And all my ex-boyfriends have heard these lines (let’s get married when we’re 25) But I like you better by a million times And I got a feeling Wounds are healing Talking on the phone I know everybody changes But I hope that we don’t Carve our names Into the car seat leather You plus me equals a heart forever A heart forever ohh A heart forever ohh So buy me silver jewelry And all my favorite Cadbury And tell me yet again About when we met and what you thought of me Sometimes I get overwhelmed And way too far ahead of myself I often get the feeling that I’ll never want somebody else and They say modern love’s a cruel endeavor And to that I say fuck it whatever ‘Cause I got a feeling Wounds are healing Talking on the phone I know everybody changes But I hope that we don’t Carve our names Into the car seat leather You plus me equals a heart forever And ever and ever and ever Ohh Forever and ever and ever Ohh (fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Penso che tu sia irresistibile Con i tuoi capelli scompigliati Portami fuori a cena Sai che puoi portarmi ovunque E tutte le mie amiche alzano gli occhi al cielo E mi dicono di andarci piano questa volta Ma ho una sensazione Le ferite stanno guarendo Parlando al telefono So che tutti cambiano Ma spero che noi non Incidiamo i nostri nomi Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre Un cuore per sempre Ohh Mi piace tua sorella maggiore Ha la tua stessa faccia E ho provato a conquistarla Con il mio Umorismo cinico e il mio gusto per la musica yacht rock E tutti i miei ex fidanzati hanno sentito queste frasi (sposiamoci quando avremo 25 anni) Ma io ti preferisco di un milione di volte E ho una sensazione Le ferite stanno guarendo Parlando al telefono So che tutti cambiano Ma spero che noi non Incidiamo i nostri nomi Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre Un cuore per sempre Ohh Un cuore per sempre, ohh Quindi comprami dei gioielli d’argento E tutte le mie Cadbury preferite E raccontami ancora una volta Di quando ci siamo conosciuti e cosa pensavi di me A volte mi sento sopraffatta E troppo avanti nel futuro Spesso ho la sensazione che non vorrò mai nessun altro e Dicono che l’amore moderno sia un’impresa crudele E a questo dico f****o, non importa Perché ho una sensazione Le ferite guariscono Parlando al telefono So che tutti cambiano Ma spero che noi non Incidiamo i nostri nomi Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto Tu più io uguale un cuore per sempre E per sempre e per sempre e per sempre Ohh Per sempre e per sempre e per sempre Ohh Cosa ne pensate di u + me di Olivia Rodrigo?