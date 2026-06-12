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Olivia Rodrigo – u + me (audio, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
drop dead - olivia rodrigo

U + me è la quinta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Oliva aveva già anticipato una piccola parte della canzone alla fine dello scorso anno, mediante un post su Instagram. La traccia descrive la protagonista profondamente entusiasta e speranzosa nell’intraprendere una nuova relazione ma al tempo stesso consapevole che l’amore è imprevedibile.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo u + me di Olivia Rodrigo

I think that you’re killer
With your floppy hair
Take me out to dinner
You know you can take me anywhere

And all of my girlfriends roll their eyes
And tell me to take it slow this time

But I got a feeling
Wounds are healing
Talking on the phone
I know everybody changes
But I hope that we don’t
Carve our names
Into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever
A heart forever
Ohh

I like your big sister
She has your same face
And I tried to win her
Over with my
Cynical humor and yacht rock music taste
And all my ex-boyfriends have heard these lines
(let’s get married when we’re 25)
But I like you better by a million times

And I got a feeling
Wounds are healing
Talking on the phone
I know everybody changes
But I hope that we don’t
Carve our names
Into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever
A heart forever ohh
A heart forever ohh

So buy me silver jewelry
And all my favorite Cadbury
And tell me yet again
About when we met and what you thought of me
Sometimes I get overwhelmed
And way too far ahead of myself
I often get the feeling that I’ll never want somebody else and

They say modern love’s a cruel endeavor
And to that I say fuck it whatever

‘Cause I got a feeling
Wounds are healing
Talking on the phone
I know everybody changes
But I hope that we don’t
Carve our names
Into the car seat leather
You plus me equals a heart forever
And ever and ever and ever
Ohh
Forever and ever and ever
Ohh

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Penso che tu sia irresistibile
Con i tuoi capelli scompigliati
Portami fuori a cena
Sai che puoi portarmi ovunque

E tutte le mie amiche alzano gli occhi al cielo
E mi dicono di andarci piano questa volta

Ma ho una sensazione
Le ferite stanno guarendo
Parlando al telefono
So che tutti cambiano
Ma spero che noi non
Incidiamo i nostri nomi
Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto
Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre
Un cuore per sempre
Ohh

Mi piace tua sorella maggiore
Ha la tua stessa faccia
E ho provato a conquistarla
Con il mio
Umorismo cinico e il mio gusto per la musica yacht rock
E tutti i miei ex fidanzati hanno sentito queste frasi
(sposiamoci quando avremo 25 anni)
Ma io ti preferisco di un milione di volte

E ho una sensazione
Le ferite stanno guarendo
Parlando al telefono
So che tutti cambiano
Ma spero che noi non
Incidiamo i nostri nomi
Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto
Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre
Un cuore per sempre Ohh
Un cuore per sempre, ohh

Quindi comprami dei gioielli d’argento
E tutte le mie Cadbury preferite
E raccontami ancora una volta
Di quando ci siamo conosciuti e cosa pensavi di me
A volte mi sento sopraffatta
E troppo avanti nel futuro
Spesso ho la sensazione che non vorrò mai nessun altro e

Dicono che l’amore moderno sia un’impresa crudele
E a questo dico f****o, non importa

Perché ho una sensazione
Le ferite guariscono
Parlando al telefono
So che tutti cambiano
Ma spero che noi non
Incidiamo i nostri nomi
Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto
Tu più io uguale un cuore per sempre
E per sempre e per sempre e per sempre
Ohh
Per sempre e per sempre e per sempre
Ohh

Cosa ne pensate di u + me di Olivia Rodrigo?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale: dall'R&B statunitense al k-pop, passando per il brit-pop e per le sonorità rock. Si occupa di narrativa come autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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