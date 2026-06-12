Olivia Rodrigo – u + me (audio, testo e traduzione)

U + me è la quinta traccia del terzo album in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love, uscito venerdì 12 giugno 2026.

Oliva aveva già anticipato una piccola parte della canzone alla fine dello scorso anno, mediante un post su Instagram. La traccia descrive la protagonista profondamente entusiasta e speranzosa nell’intraprendere una nuova relazione ma al tempo stesso consapevole che l’amore è imprevedibile.

Il lyric video ufficiale della canzone

Testo u + me di Olivia Rodrigo

I think that you’re killer

With your floppy hair

Take me out to dinner

You know you can take me anywhere

And all of my girlfriends roll their eyes

And tell me to take it slow this time

But I got a feeling

Wounds are healing

Talking on the phone

I know everybody changes

But I hope that we don’t

Carve our names

Into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever

A heart forever

Ohh

I like your big sister

She has your same face

And I tried to win her

Over with my

Cynical humor and yacht rock music taste

And all my ex-boyfriends have heard these lines

(let’s get married when we’re 25)

But I like you better by a million times

And I got a feeling

Wounds are healing

Talking on the phone

I know everybody changes

But I hope that we don’t

Carve our names

Into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever

A heart forever ohh

A heart forever ohh

So buy me silver jewelry

And all my favorite Cadbury

And tell me yet again

About when we met and what you thought of me

Sometimes I get overwhelmed

And way too far ahead of myself

I often get the feeling that I’ll never want somebody else and

They say modern love’s a cruel endeavor

And to that I say fuck it whatever

‘Cause I got a feeling

Wounds are healing

Talking on the phone

I know everybody changes

But I hope that we don’t

Carve our names

Into the car seat leather

You plus me equals a heart forever

And ever and ever and ever

Ohh

Forever and ever and ever

Ohh

(fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Penso che tu sia irresistibile

Con i tuoi capelli scompigliati

Portami fuori a cena

Sai che puoi portarmi ovunque

E tutte le mie amiche alzano gli occhi al cielo

E mi dicono di andarci piano questa volta

Ma ho una sensazione

Le ferite stanno guarendo

Parlando al telefono

So che tutti cambiano

Ma spero che noi non

Incidiamo i nostri nomi

Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto

Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre

Un cuore per sempre

Ohh

Mi piace tua sorella maggiore

Ha la tua stessa faccia

E ho provato a conquistarla

Con il mio

Umorismo cinico e il mio gusto per la musica yacht rock

E tutti i miei ex fidanzati hanno sentito queste frasi

(sposiamoci quando avremo 25 anni)

Ma io ti preferisco di un milione di volte

E ho una sensazione

Le ferite stanno guarendo

Parlando al telefono

So che tutti cambiano

Ma spero che noi non

Incidiamo i nostri nomi

Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto

Tu più io fa un cuore per sempre

Un cuore per sempre Ohh

Un cuore per sempre, ohh

Quindi comprami dei gioielli d’argento

E tutte le mie Cadbury preferite

E raccontami ancora una volta

Di quando ci siamo conosciuti e cosa pensavi di me

A volte mi sento sopraffatta

E troppo avanti nel futuro

Spesso ho la sensazione che non vorrò mai nessun altro e

Dicono che l’amore moderno sia un’impresa crudele

E a questo dico f****o, non importa

Perché ho una sensazione

Le ferite guariscono

Parlando al telefono

So che tutti cambiano

Ma spero che noi non

Incidiamo i nostri nomi

Sulla pelle del sedile dell’auto

Tu più io uguale un cuore per sempre

E per sempre e per sempre e per sempre

Ohh

Per sempre e per sempre e per sempre

Ohh

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