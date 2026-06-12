Olivia Rodrigo – stupid song (video ufficiale, testo e traduzione)

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 12 giugno stupid song, una delle tracce del suo terzo album in studio, intitolato you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, che è uscito lo stesso giorno.

Nel brano, la cantante è talmente innamorata che le sue parole non bastano a esprimere i suoi sentimenti e si sente completamente senza difese, fino ad arrivare a comportarsi in modo irrazionale e poco composto. E così finisce per dichiararsi, tuttavia le sue labbra non riescono a pronunciare altro che questa “stupida canzone” la quale non basta per descrivere l’intensità di ciò che lei prova.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo stupid song di Olivia Rodrigo

New York City’s never looked so blue

My friends are smoking blunts in the bathroom

They say that honest love is a cage that makes you feel free

And all the girls at this party are so cool

That’s never been a thing that I could do

But I can’t help but imagine what you say when you speak with me

You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame

You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name

I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun

I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone

I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

Walking through the park with my head high

Past all the college girls and the drunk guys

And if there is a god, he’s the bond that’s between us two

Seven nights alone and a skipped meal

I’m sleeping in my dress and my high heels

And I’m too shy to say what I see when I dream of you (When I dream of you)

You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame

You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name

I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun

I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone

I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

Every night like the one before

Dream of you from like 1 to 4

Positively and truly sure

Nobody’s wanted somebody more

It’s a thing that I can’t ignore

Tell your friends that you’re mine, I’m yours

With a hand on my heart, I swore

Nobody’s wanted somebody more

It’s a thing that I can’t ignore

Tell your friends that you’re mine, I’m yours

With a hand on my heart, I swore

I’m going crazy, I’m going mad

I want you, baby, so bad

You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame

You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name

I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun

I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone

I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane

And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

New York non è mai stata così blu

I miei amici fumano s****i in bagno

Dicono che l’amore sincero sia una gabbia che ti fa sentire libero

E tutte le ragazze a questa festa sono così cool

Non è mai stata una cosa che avrei potuto fare

Ma non posso fare a meno di immaginare cosa dici quando parli con me

Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti hanno preso fuoco

Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome

Sono una macchina che sfreccia sul viale senza freni

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

Sono un cuore di cera e mi sto sciogliendo al sole

Sono un filo sulla tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando

Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

Cammino nel parco a testa alta

Passando davanti a tutte le ragazze del college e ai ragazzi ubriachi

E se esiste un Dio, è il legame che ci unisce

Sette notti da sola e un pasto saltato

Sto dormendo con il mio vestito e i miei tacchi alti

E sono troppo timida per dire cosa vedo quando ti sogno (Quando ti sogno)

Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti prendono fuoco

Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome

Sono un’auto che sfreccia sul viale senza freni

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

Sono un cuore di cera e mi sto sciogliendo al sole

Sono un filo della tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando

Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

Ogni notte come quella precedente

Ti sogno da 1 a 4

Assolutamente e veramente sicura

Nessuno ha mai desiderato qualcuno più di me

È una cosa che non posso ignorare

Dì ai tuoi amici che sei mio, io sono tua

Con una mano sul cuore, ho giurato

Nessuno ha mai desiderato qualcuno più di me di più

È una cosa che non posso ignorare

Dì ai tuoi amici che sei mio, io sono tua

Con una mano sul cuore, ho giurato

Sto impazzendo, sto impazzendo

Ti desidero, tesoro, così tanto

Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti hanno preso fuoco

Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome

Sono un’auto che sfreccia sul viale senza freni

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

Sono un cuore di cera che si scioglie al sole

Sono un filo della tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando

Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza

E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire

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