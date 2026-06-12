Olivia Rodrigo – stupid song (video ufficiale, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Giugno 2026 Olivia Rodrigo pubblica venerdì 12 giugno stupid song, una delle tracce del suo terzo album in studio, intitolato you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, che è uscito lo stesso giorno. Nel brano, la cantante è talmente innamorata che le sue parole non bastano a esprimere i suoi sentimenti e si sente completamente senza difese, fino ad arrivare a comportarsi in modo irrazionale e poco composto. E così finisce per dichiararsi, tuttavia le sue labbra non riescono a pronunciare altro che questa “stupida canzone” la quale non basta per descrivere l’intensità di ciò che lei prova. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo stupid song di Olivia Rodrigo New York City’s never looked so blue My friends are smoking blunts in the bathroom They say that honest love is a cage that makes you feel free And all the girls at this party are so cool That’s never been a thing that I could do But I can’t help but imagine what you say when you speak with me You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say Walking through the park with my head high Past all the college girls and the drunk guys And if there is a god, he’s the bond that’s between us two Seven nights alone and a skipped meal I’m sleeping in my dress and my high heels And I’m too shy to say what I see when I dream of you (When I dream of you) You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say Every night like the one before Dream of you from like 1 to 4 Positively and truly sure Nobody’s wanted somebody more It’s a thing that I can’t ignore Tell your friends that you’re mine, I’m yours With a hand on my heart, I swore Nobody’s wanted somebody more It’s a thing that I can’t ignore Tell your friends that you’re mine, I’m yours With a hand on my heart, I swore I’m going crazy, I’m going mad I want you, baby, so bad You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a brake And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say I’m a heart made of wax and I’m melting in the sun I’m a thread on your shirt that is coming undone I feel right, I feel wrong, I feel totally insane And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione New York non è mai stata così blu I miei amici fumano s****i in bagno Dicono che l’amore sincero sia una gabbia che ti fa sentire libero E tutte le ragazze a questa festa sono così cool Non è mai stata una cosa che avrei potuto fare Ma non posso fare a meno di immaginare cosa dici quando parli con me Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti hanno preso fuoco Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome Sono una macchina che sfreccia sul viale senza freni E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Sono un cuore di cera e mi sto sciogliendo al sole Sono un filo sulla tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Cammino nel parco a testa alta Passando davanti a tutte le ragazze del college e ai ragazzi ubriachi E se esiste un Dio, è il legame che ci unisce Sette notti da sola e un pasto saltato Sto dormendo con il mio vestito e i miei tacchi alti E sono troppo timida per dire cosa vedo quando ti sogno (Quando ti sogno) Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti prendono fuoco Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome Sono un’auto che sfreccia sul viale senza freni E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Sono un cuore di cera e mi sto sciogliendo al sole Sono un filo della tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Ogni notte come quella precedente Ti sogno da 1 a 4 Assolutamente e veramente sicura Nessuno ha mai desiderato qualcuno più di me È una cosa che non posso ignorare Dì ai tuoi amici che sei mio, io sono tua Con una mano sul cuore, ho giurato Nessuno ha mai desiderato qualcuno più di me di più È una cosa che non posso ignorare Dì ai tuoi amici che sei mio, io sono tua Con una mano sul cuore, ho giurato Sto impazzendo, sto impazzendo Ti desidero, tesoro, così tanto Sei una scintilla nel buio e i miei vestiti hanno preso fuoco Dovresti sentire come mi sento io quando qualcuno pronuncia il tuo nome Sono un’auto che sfreccia sul viale senza freni E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Sono un cuore di cera che si scioglie al sole Sono un filo della tua camicia che si sta sfilacciando Mi sento bene, mi sento male, mi sento completamente pazza E ti desidero più di quanto qualsiasi stupida canzone possa mai dire Cosa ne pensate di stupid song di Olivia Rodrigo?