Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Holiday, dopo aver pubblicato il loro singolo Break Up Song. Se i mixers pensavano fosse quello il singolo dell’estate pensato dalle quattro ragazze, si sbagliavano. La nuova sorpresa è infatti Holiday che potrebbe essere l’anticipazione di un nuovo album, magari già questo autunno.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Holiday delle Little Mix
Testo delle Little Mix
Boy, have I told ya?
I swear, you put the sun up in my sky
When it’s cold, you pull me closer
So hot, it’s like the middle of July (July)
Wanna have a little taste? So, let me delay you (Delay you)
Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)
I’ve been looking for the feeling, looking all my life
Boy, you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night? We don’t stop
Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh
Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh
Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae
We’re just dancing the night away
Boy, you feel like a holiday
So, I’mma let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh)
Close to you, baby (Uh-uh)
We’re taking it slow
We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)
You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)
Boy, have I told ya?
You give it to me like no other guy
We got that heat, yeah, like the summer (Summer)
And that’s why I’m so glad I made you mine
Wanna have a little taste? So, let me delay you (Delay you)
Nothing better than your skin on mine (Skin on mine)
I’ve been looking for the feeling looking all my life
Boy, you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night? We don’t stop
Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh
Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh-ooh (Holiday, yeah)
Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae
We’re just dancing the night away
Boy, you feel like a holiday
So, I’mma let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)
Close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)
We’re taking it slow
We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)
You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)
So, put your love on me, up on me
Oh, boy, I love you when you touching me, holding me
The way nobody put that thing on me
Up on me, like you do
Feel like a holiday (Uh, uh-uh)
You know that I want it, bae (Uh, uh-uh)
Can we make it all night? We don’t stop
Fill up on my body, bae, ooh-ooh
Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday (Holiday, yeah), ooh-ooh
Up all night, we don’t stop, fill up on my body, bae
We’re just dancing the night away
Boy, you feel like a holiday (Yeah)
So, I’mma let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)
Close to you, baby (Uh-uh; Close to you, baby)
We’re taking it slow (Slow)
We’re never everlasting forever, my baby (Uh-uh)
You’re turning me on (Uh, uh-uh)
Turning me on, yeah
Traduzione delle Little Mix
Ragazzo, te l’ho detto?
Lo giuro, hai messo il sole nel mio cielo
Quando fa freddo, mi avvicini
Così caldo, è come metà luglio (luglio)
Vuoi avere un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti ritardi (ti ritardare)
Niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)
Ho cercato la sensazione, cercando tutta la mia vita
Ragazzo, me lo dai ogni volta
Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo
Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh
Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza, ooh-ooh
Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae
Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte
Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza
Quindi, lascerò andare
Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh)
Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh)
Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente
Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)
Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)
Ragazzo, te l’ho detto?
Me lo dai come nessun altro
Abbiamo quel caldo, sì, come l’estate (estate)
Ed è per questo che sono così felice di averti fatto mio
Vuoi avere un piccolo assaggio? Quindi, lascia che ti ritardi (ti ritardare)
Niente di meglio della tua pelle sulla mia (Pelle sulla mia)
Ho cercato la sensazione di guardare per tutta la vita
Ragazzo, me lo dai ogni volta
Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo
Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh
Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza, ooh-ooh (vacanza, sì)
Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae
Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte
Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza
Quindi, lascerò andare
Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)
Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)
Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente
Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)
Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)
Quindi, metti il tuo amore su di me, su di me
Oh, ragazzo, ti amo quando mi tocchi, mi stringi
Il modo in cui nessuno mi ha messo quella cosa
Su di me, come fai tu
Sento come una vacanza (Uh, uh-uh)
Sai che lo voglio, bae (Uh, uh-uh)
Possiamo farcela tutta la notte? Non ci fermiamo
Riempi il mio corpo, bae, ooh-ooh
Toccami come una notte d’estate, ti senti come una vacanza (vacanze, sì), ooh-ooh
Per tutta la notte, non ci fermiamo, ci facciamo il pieno, bae
Stiamo solo ballando tutta la notte
Ragazzo, ti senti come una vacanza (Sì)
Quindi, lascerò andare
Nessun altro al mondo potrebbe mai avvicinarti a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)
Vicino a te, piccola (Uh-uh; Vicino a te, piccola)
Lo stiamo prendendo lentamente (lento)
Non siamo mai eterni per sempre, piccola mia (Uh-uh)
Mi stai eccitando (Uh, uh-uh)
Accendermi, sì