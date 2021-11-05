Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Between Us

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Between Us, che anticipa l’omonimo album in uscita il 12 novembre. Questo Greatest Hits con alcuni brani inediti festeggia i 10 anni di carriera della girlband.

When the curtains close and all of the lights go downSafe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick aroundAnd I will fix your crownAnd if you’re knocked, I’m your rock, I won’t stopYou will never be in doubtIn doubtLike damn, we got historyShared every miseryLived every victoryYeah, we got synergyIf they hurt you, they hurting meThat’s just the way it beWe walked through the fire and as the flames got higherIt made us survivors, yeah, it made us fightersFighters

So here’s my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found

‘Cause love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us

Between us

(Us, us, us)

Nothing comes between us

(Us, us, us)

Remember the day when we finally found our wings

It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)

And every time they break us down (Break us down) ha!

We bounce back, every track, hit you back

So you never be in doubt, (Never be in) doubt

Damn, we got history (Yeah)

And all these sweet melodies (Yeah)

Lived every victory

Yeah, we got synergy

If they hurt you, they hurting me

Yeah, that’s just the way it be

We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher

Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters

Fighters

So here’s my vow (Here’s my vow)

Starting from here and now (Here and now)

Nothing comes between us (Between us)

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found

And love will never leave us

‘Cause nothing comes between us

Between us

(Us, us, us)

Oh us, oh no, no

Nothing comes between us

(Us, us, us)

Us, us, us, us

Damn, we got history

Even when life goes on

If they hurt you, they hurting me

We will always be as one

So here’s my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found

Love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us

Between us

(Us, us, us)

Us

I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found

(Us, us, us)

Between us

Us

So when the curtains close and all of the lights go down

It’s safe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick around