GingerGeneration.it

Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Between Us

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Little mix between us

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Between Us, che anticipa l’omonimo album in uscita il 12 novembre. Questo Greatest Hits con alcuni brani inediti festeggia i 10 anni di carriera della girlband.

ACQUISTA L’ALBUM

Qui per guardare il lyric video

Testo

When the curtains close and all of the lights go down
Safe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick around
And I will fix your crown
And if you’re knocked, I’m your rock, I won’t stop
You will never be in doubt
In doubtLike damn, we got history
Shared every misery
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurting me
That’s just the way it beWe walked through the fire and as the flames got higher
It made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters
Fighters

So here’s my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found
‘Cause love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us
Between us

(Us, us, us)
Nothing comes between us
(Us, us, us)

Remember the day when we finally found our wings
It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)
And every time they break us down (Break us down) ha!
We bounce back, every track, hit you back
So you never be in doubt, (Never be in) doubt

Damn, we got history (Yeah)
And all these sweet melodies (Yeah)
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurting me
Yeah, that’s just the way it be

We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher
Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters
Fighters

So here’s my vow (Here’s my vow)
Starting from here and now (Here and now)
Nothing comes between us (Between us)
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found
And love will never leave us
‘Cause nothing comes between us
Between us

(Us, us, us)
Oh us, oh no, no
Nothing comes between us
(Us, us, us)
Us, us, us, us

Damn, we got history
Even when life goes on
If they hurt you, they hurting me
We will always be as one

So here’s my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found
Love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us
Between us

(Us, us, us)
Us
I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found
(Us, us, us)
Between us
Us

So when the curtains close and all of the lights go down
It’s safe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick around

Traduzione

in aggiornamento

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli correlati