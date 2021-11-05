Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Between Us scritto da Roberta Marciano 5 Novembre 2021 Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Between Us, che anticipa l’omonimo album in uscita il 12 novembre. Questo Greatest Hits con alcuni brani inediti festeggia i 10 anni di carriera della girlband. ACQUISTA L’ALBUM Qui per guardare il lyric video Testo When the curtains close and all of the lights go down Safe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick around And I will fix your crown And if you’re knocked, I’m your rock, I won’t stop You will never be in doubt In doubtLike damn, we got history Shared every misery Lived every victory Yeah, we got synergy If they hurt you, they hurting me That’s just the way it beWe walked through the fire and as the flames got higher It made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters Fighters So here’s my vow Starting from here and now Nothing comes between us Nothing comes between us I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found ‘Cause love will never leave us Nothing comes between us Between us (Us, us, us) Nothing comes between us (Us, us, us) Remember the day when we finally found our wings It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything) And every time they break us down (Break us down) ha! We bounce back, every track, hit you back So you never be in doubt, (Never be in) doubt Damn, we got history (Yeah) And all these sweet melodies (Yeah) Lived every victory Yeah, we got synergy If they hurt you, they hurting me Yeah, that’s just the way it be We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters Fighters So here’s my vow (Here’s my vow) Starting from here and now (Here and now) Nothing comes between us (Between us) Nothing comes between us I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found And love will never leave us ‘Cause nothing comes between us Between us (Us, us, us) Oh us, oh no, no Nothing comes between us (Us, us, us) Us, us, us, us Damn, we got history Even when life goes on If they hurt you, they hurting me We will always be as one So here’s my vow Starting from here and now Nothing comes between us Nothing comes between us I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found Love will never leave us Nothing comes between us Between us (Us, us, us) Us I swear that we won’t lose this thing we found (Us, us, us) Between us Us So when the curtains close and all of the lights go down It’s safe to say I’ll stay, I will always stick around Traduzione in aggiornamento