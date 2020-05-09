Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro singolo Break Up Song durante la quarantena a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Pur non avendo girato un video musicale per tempo, questo non ha impedito a Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy e Jade di rilasciare il video ufficiale, in modo diverso e molto creativo.
Da una parte le immagini sono stati realizzate con dei pupazzetti delle quattro protagoniste della girl band, il tutto integrato con alcuni footage delle LM registrati a casa loro. L’effetto è sicuramente divertente e molto in mood anni ’80, cos’ come il brano.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Break Up Song delle Little Mix:
Video di Break Up Song delle Little Mix
Testo:
This is not a second chance, no, no, baby
This is not a new romance, not tonight (Oh-oh-oh)
This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby
Hoping you could be the one that could love me right
Yeah, I’ll find a way to dance without you
In the middle of the crowd
I’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh[Chorus: All] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song
So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on
For all of the times they screwed us over
Let it play on, and on, and on
Just another break-up song[Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All & All] Ain’t no more tears (Oh-oh)
Ain’t gonna cry (Oh-oh)
Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind
I’m gonna dance (Oh-oh)
Under the lights (Oh-oh)
Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind[Verse 2: Perrie Edwards] I ain’t even gonna call ya, no, baby
The best thing I ever did was to let you go (Oh-oh-oh)
Did you think you were the only one who could save me?
I ain’t gonna take you back like I did before (No, oh-woah-oh)[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson & Leigh-Anne Pinnock] I’ll be good all by myself
Yeah, I’ll find a way to dance without you (Dance without you)
In the middle of the crowd
I’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh[Chorus: All, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (Break up song)
So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (On and on)
For all of the times they screwed us over
Let it play on, and on, and on
Just another break-up song[Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All, All, Perrie Edwards & Jesy Nelson] Ain’t no more tears (Oh-oh)
Ain’t gonna cry (Oh-oh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind
I’m gonna dance (I’m gonna dance)
Under the lights (Under the lights)
Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind[Bridge: Jade Thirlwall & Jesy Nelson] I don’t wanna turn back time
‘Cause what’s another lonely night?
I know under these lights, I’m good without you
(I’m good, I’m good, I’m good)
For all those tears that I cried
I sing it louder tonight
Let it play on, and on, and runnin’ on and on, oh, woah-oh[Chorus: All, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall & Perrie Edwards] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (Break up song, babe)
So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (Oh, yeah, yeah)
For all of the times they screwed us over
(All the times they screwed us over)
Let it play on, and on, and on (And on, and on)
Just another break-up song[Outro: All, Jesy Nelson & Jade Thirlwall] I don’t wanna turn back time (Oh)
‘Cause what’s another lonely night?
Lonely night, baby
I know under these lights, I’m good without you
I’m good, I’m good, I’m good
For all those tears that I cried (Oh)
I sing it louder tonight
Let it play on, and on, and on
Just another break-up song
Traduzione del brano delle Little Mix
Questa non è una seconda possibilità, no, no, piccola
Questa non è una nuova storia d’amore, non stanotte (Oh-oh-oh)
Questo è per tutte le notti che ho pianto per te, piccola
Spero che tu possa essere quello che potrebbe amarmi nel modo giusto
Starò bene tutto da solo
Sì, troverò un modo per ballare senza di te
Nel mezzo della folla
Dimenticherò tutto il dolore dentro, oh-oh
Quindi stasera ne canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di rottura
Quindi accendilo, lascialo giocare, accendere, accendere e accendere
Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato
Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti
Solo un’altra canzone di separazione
Non ci sono più lacrime (Oh-oh)
Non piangerò (oh-oh)
Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa
Ballerò (oh-oh)
Sotto le luci (Oh-oh)
Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa
Non ti chiamerò nemmeno, no, piccola
La cosa migliore che io abbia mai fatto è stata lasciarti andare (Oh-oh-oh)
Pensavi di essere l’unico che poteva salvarmi?
Non ti riporterò indietro come ho fatto prima (No, oh-woah-oh)
Starò bene tutto da solo
Sì, troverò un modo per ballare senza di te (Danza senza di te)
Nel mezzo della folla
Dimenticherò tutto il dolore dentro, oh-oh
Quindi stasera ne canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di separazione (canzone di rottura)
Quindi accendilo, lascialo giocare, e acceso, e acceso, e acceso (acceso e acceso)
Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato
Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti
Solo un’altra canzone di separazione
Non ci sono più lacrime (Oh-oh)
Non piangerò (Oh-oh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)
Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa
Ballerò (ballerò)
Sotto le luci (Sotto le luci)
Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa
Non voglio tornare indietro nel tempo
Perché un’altra notte solitaria?
So sotto queste luci, sto bene senza di te
(Sto bene, sto bene, sto bene)
Per tutte quelle lacrime che ho pianto
Lo canto più forte stasera
Lascia che continui, continui, continui e continui, oh, woah-oh
Quindi stasera canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di separazione (canzone di rottura, piccola)
Quindi accendilo, lascialo suonare, e ancora, e ancora, e avanti (Oh, sì, sì)
Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato
(Tutte le volte che ci hanno fregato)
Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti (e avanti e avanti)
Solo un’altra canzone di separazione
Non voglio tornare indietro nel tempo (Oh)
Perché un’altra notte solitaria?
Notte solitaria, piccola
So sotto queste luci, sto bene senza di te
Sto bene, sto bene, sto bene
Per tutte quelle lacrime che ho pianto (Oh)
Lo canto più forte stasera
Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti
Solo un’altra canzone di separazione