Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro singolo Break Up Song durante la quarantena a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Pur non avendo girato un video musicale per tempo, questo non ha impedito a Perrie, Leigh-Anne, Jesy e Jade di rilasciare il video ufficiale, in modo diverso e molto creativo.

Da una parte le immagini sono stati realizzate con dei pupazzetti delle quattro protagoniste della girl band, il tutto integrato con alcuni footage delle LM registrati a casa loro. L’effetto è sicuramente divertente e molto in mood anni ’80, cos’ come il brano.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Break Up Song delle Little Mix:

Video di Break Up Song delle Little Mix

Little Mix - Break Up Song (Official Video)

Testo:

This is not a second chance, no, no, baby

This is not a new romance, not tonight (Oh-oh-oh)

This is for all the nights I cried for you, baby

Hoping you could be the one that could love me right

Traduzione del brano delle Little Mix

[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson] I’ll be good all by myselfYeah, I’ll find a way to dance without youIn the middle of the crowdI’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh[Chorus: All] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up songSo turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and onFor all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song[Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All &] Ain’t no more tears (Ain’t gonna cry (Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mindI’m gonna dance (Under the lights (Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mind[Verse 2: Perrie Edwards] I ain’t even gonna call ya, no, babyThe best thing I ever did was to let you go (Oh-oh-oh)Did you think you were the only one who could save me?I ain’t gonna take you back like I did before (No, oh-woah-oh)[Pre-Chorus: Jesy Nelson &] I’ll be good all by myselfYeah, I’ll find a way to dance without you (In the middle of the crowdI’ll forget all of the pain inside, oh-oh[Chorus: All,& Perrie Edwards] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (On and on)For all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song[Post-Chorus: Perrie Edwards + All,, Perrie Edwards &] Ain’t no more tears (Ain’t gonna cry () (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)Boy, I’ll do anything to get you off my mindI’m gonna dance (I’m gonna dance)Under the lights (Under the lights)Boy,[Bridge: Jade Thirlwall &] I don’t wanna turn back time‘Cause what’s another lonely night?I know under these lights, I’m good without youFor all those tears that I criedI sing it louder tonightLet it play on, and on, and runnin’ on and on, oh, woah-oh[Chorus: All,, Jade Thirlwall &] So tonight, I’ll sing another, another break-up song (So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on (Oh, yeah, yeah)For all of the times they screwed us overLet it play on, and on, and on (Just another break-up song[Outro: All,& Jade Thirlwall] I don’t wanna turn back time (Oh)‘Cause what’s another lonely night?I know under these lights, I’m good without youI’m good, I’m good, I’m goodFor all those tears that I cried (Oh)I sing it louder tonightLet it play on, and on, and onJust another break-up song

Questa non è una seconda possibilità, no, no, piccola

Questa non è una nuova storia d’amore, non stanotte (Oh-oh-oh)

Questo è per tutte le notti che ho pianto per te, piccola

Spero che tu possa essere quello che potrebbe amarmi nel modo giusto

Starò bene tutto da solo

Sì, troverò un modo per ballare senza di te

Nel mezzo della folla

Dimenticherò tutto il dolore dentro, oh-oh

Quindi stasera ne canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di rottura

Quindi accendilo, lascialo giocare, accendere, accendere e accendere

Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato

Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti

Solo un’altra canzone di separazione

Non ci sono più lacrime (Oh-oh)

Non piangerò (oh-oh)

Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa

Ballerò (oh-oh)

Sotto le luci (Oh-oh)

Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa

Non ti chiamerò nemmeno, no, piccola

La cosa migliore che io abbia mai fatto è stata lasciarti andare (Oh-oh-oh)

Pensavi di essere l’unico che poteva salvarmi?

Non ti riporterò indietro come ho fatto prima (No, oh-woah-oh)

Starò bene tutto da solo

Sì, troverò un modo per ballare senza di te (Danza senza di te)

Nel mezzo della folla

Dimenticherò tutto il dolore dentro, oh-oh

Quindi stasera ne canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di separazione (canzone di rottura)

Quindi accendilo, lascialo giocare, e acceso, e acceso, e acceso (acceso e acceso)

Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato

Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti

Solo un’altra canzone di separazione

Non ci sono più lacrime (Oh-oh)

Non piangerò (Oh-oh) (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa

Ballerò (ballerò)

Sotto le luci (Sotto le luci)

Ragazzo, farò di tutto per toglierti dalla testa

Non voglio tornare indietro nel tempo

Perché un’altra notte solitaria?

So sotto queste luci, sto bene senza di te

(Sto bene, sto bene, sto bene)

Per tutte quelle lacrime che ho pianto

Lo canto più forte stasera

Lascia che continui, continui, continui e continui, oh, woah-oh

Quindi stasera canterò un’altra, un’altra canzone di separazione (canzone di rottura, piccola)

Quindi accendilo, lascialo suonare, e ancora, e ancora, e avanti (Oh, sì, sì)

Per tutte le volte ci hanno fregato

(Tutte le volte che ci hanno fregato)

Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti (e avanti e avanti)

Solo un’altra canzone di separazione

Non voglio tornare indietro nel tempo (Oh)

Perché un’altra notte solitaria?

Notte solitaria, piccola

So sotto queste luci, sto bene senza di te

Sto bene, sto bene, sto bene

Per tutte quelle lacrime che ho pianto (Oh)

Lo canto più forte stasera

Lascialo giocare, avanti e avanti e avanti

Solo un’altra canzone di separazione

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album delle Little Mix?