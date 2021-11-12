Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Cut You Off

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo album Between Us. Una raccolta dei loro brani più popolari, insieme ad alcuni inediti tra cui No, che è stato scelto come il nuovo singolo per il lancio questo 12 novembre.

L’album, nato per celebrare i 10 anni della girl band, contiene tutti i loro più grandi successi. Compresi i loro singoli n°1 Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex e Sweet Melody, insieme a hit come Touch, Move, Power, Salute e l’ultima Heartbreak Anthem.

Between Us conterrà anche cinque nuovi brani delle Little Mix, a cui il trio ha lavorato negli ultimi mesi, rendendo così ancora più attuale la raccolta delle loro super hit del decennio.

Non riesco a credere che siano 10 anni – afferma Perrie – Il tempo è volato, e quando uno guarda indietro, abbiamo fatto così tanto di cui andare orgogliose.

Testo di Little Mix

Everyone’s got a limit, really saw my life with you in it

‘Til you walked right out

(Walked right out)

Only now when I look back, got me picking up on the red flags

Turn them all white now

(All white now)

‘Cause you don’t wanna listen, you got me so triggered

Can’t be mad about it when you handed me the scissors

Everyone’s got a limit, really pushed me there, now I’ve hit it

But I cut you off

(Cut you off)

Someone tell me how

How did we get here? It used to be so good

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart

If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

Don’t think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener?

Are you happy now?

(Happy now?)

I know you think you’re all that

It’ll be so sweet when you crawl back

But it’s too late now

(Too late now)

‘Cause you don’t wanna listen, you got me so triggered

Can’t be mad about it when you handed me the scissors

Someone tell me how

How did we get here?

It used to be so good

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart

If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-

Someone tell me how

How did we get here? It used to be so good

Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could

I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart

If I can’t protect my energy,

I’ve gotta do what’s best for me

I think I’m finally ready

To cut you off

Since yeah

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

I’ma, I’ma cut you off

I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

Traduzione di Cut You Off delle Little Mix

Tutti hanno un limite, ho davvero visto la mia vita con te dentro

‘Fino a quando sei uscito subito

(Se ne andò a destra)

Solo ora, quando mi guardo indietro, mi ha fatto capire le bandiere rosse

Trasformali tutti in bianco ora

(Tutto bianco ora)

Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato

Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici

Tutti hanno un limite, mi hanno davvero spinto lì, ora l’ho raggiunto

Ma ti ho tagliato fuori

(Tagliarti fuori)

Qualcuno mi dica come

Come siamo arrivati ​​qui? Era così buono

Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo

So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato

Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Non credo che ti creda, l’erba là fuori è davvero più verde?

Sei felice ora?

(Felice adesso?)

So che pensi di essere tutto questo

Sarà così dolce quando tornerai strisciando

Ma è troppo tardi adesso

(Troppo tardi adesso)

Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato

Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici

Qualcuno mi dica come

Come siamo arrivati ​​qui?

Era così buono

Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo

So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato

Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, sono c-

Qualcuno mi dica come

Come siamo arrivati ​​qui? Era così buono

Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo

So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato

Se non posso proteggere la mia energia,

Devo fare ciò che è meglio per me

Penso di essere finalmente pronto

Per tagliarti fuori

Dal momento che sì

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Ti taglio, ti taglio

Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album delle Little Mix, Between Us?