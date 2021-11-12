Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Cut You Off scritto da Roberta Marciano 12 Novembre 2021 Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo album Between Us. Una raccolta dei loro brani più popolari, insieme ad alcuni inediti tra cui No, che è stato scelto come il nuovo singolo per il lancio questo 12 novembre. L’album, nato per celebrare i 10 anni della girl band, contiene tutti i loro più grandi successi. Compresi i loro singoli n°1 Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex e Sweet Melody, insieme a hit come Touch, Move, Power, Salute e l’ultima Heartbreak Anthem. Between Us conterrà anche cinque nuovi brani delle Little Mix, a cui il trio ha lavorato negli ultimi mesi, rendendo così ancora più attuale la raccolta delle loro super hit del decennio. Non riesco a credere che siano 10 anni – afferma Perrie – Il tempo è volato, e quando uno guarda indietro, abbiamo fatto così tanto di cui andare orgogliose.

Qui per ascoltare il brano

Testo di Little Mix

Everyone's got a limit, really saw my life with you in it
'Til you walked right out (Walked right out)
Only now when I look back, got me picking up on the red flags
Turn them all white now (All white now)

'Cause you don't wanna listen, you got me so triggered
Can't be mad about it when you handed me the scissors
Everyone's got a limit, really pushed me there, now I've hit it
But I cut you off (Cut you off)

Someone tell me how
How did we get here? It used to be so good Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off Don’t think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener? Are you happy now? (Happy now?) I know you think you’re all that It’ll be so sweet when you crawl back But it’s too late now (Too late now) ‘Cause you don’t wanna listen, you got me so triggered Can’t be mad about it when you handed me the scissors Someone tell me how How did we get here? It used to be so good Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c- Someone tell me how How did we get here? It used to be so good Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart If I can’t protect my energy, I’ve gotta do what’s best for me I think I’m finally ready To cut you off Since yeah I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off I’ma, I’ma cut you off I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off Traduzione di Cut You Off delle Little Mix Tutti hanno un limite, ho davvero visto la mia vita con te dentro ‘Fino a quando sei uscito subito (Se ne andò a destra) Solo ora, quando mi guardo indietro, mi ha fatto capire le bandiere rosse Trasformali tutti in bianco ora (Tutto bianco ora) Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici Tutti hanno un limite, mi hanno davvero spinto lì, ora l’ho raggiunto Ma ti ho tagliato fuori (Tagliarti fuori) Qualcuno mi dica come Come siamo arrivati qui? Era così buono Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Non credo che ti creda, l’erba là fuori è davvero più verde? Sei felice ora? (Felice adesso?) So che pensi di essere tutto questo Sarà così dolce quando tornerai strisciando Ma è troppo tardi adesso (Troppo tardi adesso) Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici Qualcuno mi dica come Come siamo arrivati qui? Era così buono Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, sono c- Qualcuno mi dica come Come siamo arrivati qui? Era così buono Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, Devo fare ciò che è meglio per me Penso di essere finalmente pronto Per tagliarti fuori Dal momento che sì Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Ti taglio, ti taglio Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album delle Little Mix, Between Us?