Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Cut You Off

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Little mix between us

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo album Between Us. Una raccolta dei loro brani più popolari, insieme ad alcuni inediti tra cui No, che è stato scelto come il nuovo singolo per il lancio questo 12 novembre.

L’album, nato per celebrare i 10 anni della girl band, contiene tutti i loro più grandi successi. Compresi i loro singoli n°1 Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex e Sweet Melody, insieme a hit come Touch, Move, Power, Salute e l’ultima Heartbreak Anthem.

Between Us conterrà anche cinque nuovi brani delle Little Mix, a cui il trio ha lavorato negli ultimi mesi, rendendo così ancora più attuale la raccolta delle loro super hit del decennio.

Non riesco a credere che siano 10 anni – afferma Perrie – Il tempo è volato, e quando uno guarda indietro, abbiamo fatto così tanto di cui andare orgogliose.

Testo di Little Mix

Everyone’s got a limit, really saw my life with you in it
‘Til you walked right out
(Walked right out)
Only now when I look back, got me picking up on the red flags
Turn them all white now
(All white now)
‘Cause you don’t wanna listen, you got me so triggered
Can’t be mad about it when you handed me the scissors
Everyone’s got a limit, really pushed me there, now I’ve hit it
But I cut you off
(Cut you off)
Someone tell me how
How did we get here? It used to be so good
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart
If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
Don’t think I believe ya, is the grass out there really greener?
Are you happy now?
(Happy now?)
I know you think you’re all that
It’ll be so sweet when you crawl back
But it’s too late now
(Too late now)
‘Cause you don’t wanna listen, you got me so triggered
Can’t be mad about it when you handed me the scissors
Someone tell me how
How did we get here?
It used to be so good
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart
If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-
Someone tell me how
How did we get here? It used to be so good
Nothing lasts forever, but I really thought we could
I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth a broken heart
If I can’t protect my energy,
I’ve gotta do what’s best for me
I think I’m finally ready
To cut you off
Since yeah
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off
I’ma, I’ma cut you off
I’ma, I’ma, I’ma c-cut you off

Traduzione di Cut You Off delle Little Mix

Tutti hanno un limite, ho davvero visto la mia vita con te dentro
‘Fino a quando sei uscito subito
(Se ne andò a destra)
Solo ora, quando mi guardo indietro, mi ha fatto capire le bandiere rosse
Trasformali tutti in bianco ora
(Tutto bianco ora)
Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato
Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici
Tutti hanno un limite, mi hanno davvero spinto lì, ora l’ho raggiunto
Ma ti ho tagliato fuori
(Tagliarti fuori)
Qualcuno mi dica come
Come siamo arrivati ​​qui? Era così buono
Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo
So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato
Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Non credo che ti creda, l’erba là fuori è davvero più verde?
Sei felice ora?
(Felice adesso?)
So che pensi di essere tutto questo
Sarà così dolce quando tornerai strisciando
Ma è troppo tardi adesso
(Troppo tardi adesso)
Perché non vuoi ascoltare, mi hai così eccitato
Non posso essere arrabbiato per questo quando mi hai passato le forbici
Qualcuno mi dica come
Come siamo arrivati ​​qui?
Era così buono
Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo
So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato
Se non posso proteggere la mia energia, devo tagliarti fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, sono c-
Qualcuno mi dica come
Come siamo arrivati ​​qui? Era così buono
Niente dura per sempre, ma pensavo davvero che potessimo
So che ci saranno lacrime, ma vale un cuore spezzato
Se non posso proteggere la mia energia,
Devo fare ciò che è meglio per me
Penso di essere finalmente pronto
Per tagliarti fuori
Dal momento che sì
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori
Ti taglio, ti taglio
Sono, sono, ti taglio fuori

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album delle Little Mix, Between Us?

