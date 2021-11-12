Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Trash

Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo album Between Us. Una raccolta dei loro brani più popolari, insieme ad alcuni inediti tra cui No, che è stato scelto come il nuovo singolo per il lancio questo 12 novembre.

L’album, nato per celebrare i 10 anni della girl band, contiene tutti i loro più grandi successi. Compresi i loro singoli n°1 Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex e Sweet Melody, insieme a hit come Touch, Move, Power, Salute e l’ultima Heartbreak Anthem.

Between Us conterrà anche cinque nuovi brani delle Little Mix, a cui il trio ha lavorato negli ultimi mesi, rendendo così ancora più attuale la raccolta delle loro super hit del decennio.

Non riesco a credere che siano 10 anni – afferma Perrie – Il tempo è volato, e quando uno guarda indietro, abbiamo fatto così tanto di cui andare orgogliose.

ACQUISTA L’ALBUM

Qui per ascoltare il brano Trash

Testo di Trash delle Little Mix

Lie, all he ever does is lie

You don’t know where he went last night

Creeping through the door like you won’t notice

Why? (Why?)

You keep on going back, girl, why? (Why?)

All he does is make you cry (Cry)

When he apologises, keep your focus

He’s always working late (What?)

He’s always on his phone (No)

You dealin’ with the pain (Huh?)

Gotta let him go (Go)

You’re too beautiful

Way too beautiful

I’m telling you, here’s what we gonna do (Woo)

If your man’s a player, throw him in the trash

Tell him “see you later”, never call him back

Girl, it ain’t your problem if he don’t know how to act

We gon’ sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, ‘cause

If your man’s a liar, throw him in the trash

Dry out all them tears, we never looking back

Pick up all his things and put ‘em in the bag

I’ma throw him out with the trash

Learn, the only way that he gon’ learn

Get a lighter, let it burn

But don’t you dare give (No) in when he comes running (No)

First (First)

Girl, it’s time to put you first (First)

Find a man that you deserve (‘Serve)

Now you gonna see the bad ones coming

He’s always working late (What?)

He’s always on his phone (No, Yeah)

You dealin’ with the pain (Yeah)

Gotta let him go (Go, yeah) (Go)

You’re too beautiful (Yeah)

Way too beautiful

I’m telling you, here’s what we gonna do

If your man’s a player, throw him in the trash

Tell him “see you later”, never call him back

Girl, it ain’t your problem if he don’t know how to act (Woo)

We gon’ sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, ‘cause

If your man’s a liar, throw him in the trash (Throw him in the trash)

Dry out all those tears, we never looking back (Never looking back)

Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (No, no, no, no)

I’ma throw him out with the trash

(Ooh-ooh)

Trash, throw him in the trash, girl (Trash)

(Ooh-ooh)

Throw him in the trash, girl

(Ooh-ooh)

Uh-uh, uh, yeah, trash

So, if he isn’t gonna treat you right (No, no)

And keeping him is wasting your time, yeah

You need to throw him away, throw him away, throw him away, girl

Telling you, here’s what we gonna do (Do)

If your man’s a player, throw him in the trash

Tell him “see you later”, never call him back (Girl)

Girl, it ain’t your problem if he don’t know how to act (If he don’t know how to act) (Uh-ho)

We gon’ sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, ‘cause (Yeah)

If your man’s a liar, throw him in the trash (Throw him in the trash)

Dry out all those tears, we ain’t never looking back (We ain’t never looking back)

Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (Uh)

I’ma throw him out with the trash

Traduzione di Trash delle Little Mix

Mentire, tutto quello che lui fa è mentire

non sai dove è andato la scorsa notte

facendo il viscido fuori dalla porta come se non lo notassi

perché?

perché continui a tornarci, ragazza?

tutto quello che fa è farti piangere

quando si scusa, rimani concentrata

lavora sempre fino a tardi (cosa?)

è sempre al telefono (no)

senti del dolore (huh)

lascialo andare

sei troppo bella

troppo più bella

te lo dico, ecco cosa dobbiamo fare

se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura

digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più

ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi

gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine perché

se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura

asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro

prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco

butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura

imparerà, nell’unico modo in cui sa imparare

prendi un accendino, lascia bruciare tutto

ma non azzardarti a tornare, quando lui verrà correndo

ragazza, è il momento di metterti al primo posto

prenditi un uomo che ti meriti

adesso vedrai quello cattivo tornare

lavora sempre fino a tardi (cosa?)

è sempre al telefono (no)

senti del dolore (huh)

lascialo andare

sei troppo bella

troppo più bella

te lo dico, ecco cosa dobbiamo fare

se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura

digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più

ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi

gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine perché

se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura

asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro

prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco

butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura

quindi se lui non ti tratta bene

e tenertelo è una perdita di tempo

hai bisogno di buttarlo via, buttarlo via ragazza

ti dico cosa faremo

se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura

digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più

ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi

gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine perché

se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura

asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro

prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco

butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album delle Little Mix, Between Us?