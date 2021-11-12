Little Mix: audio, testo e traduzione di Trash scritto da Roberta Marciano 12 Novembre 2021 Le Little Mix hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo album Between Us. Una raccolta dei loro brani più popolari, insieme ad alcuni inediti tra cui No, che è stato scelto come il nuovo singolo per il lancio questo 12 novembre. L’album, nato per celebrare i 10 anni della girl band, contiene tutti i loro più grandi successi. Compresi i loro singoli n°1 Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex e Sweet Melody, insieme a hit come Touch, Move, Power, Salute e l’ultima Heartbreak Anthem. Between Us conterrà anche cinque nuovi brani delle Little Mix, a cui il trio ha lavorato negli ultimi mesi, rendendo così ancora più attuale la raccolta delle loro super hit del decennio. Non riesco a credere che siano 10 anni – afferma Perrie – Il tempo è volato, e quando uno guarda indietro, abbiamo fatto così tanto di cui andare orgogliose.

Qui per ascoltare il brano Trash

Testo di Trash delle Little Mix

Lie, all he ever does is lie
You don't know where he went last night
Creeping through the door like you won't notice
Why? (Why?)
You keep on going back, girl, why? (Why?)
All he does is make you cry (Cry)
When he apologises, keep your focus
He's always working late (What?)
He's always on his phone (No)
You dealin' with the pain (Huh?) Gotta let him go (Go) You’re too beautiful Way too beautiful I’m telling you, here’s what we gonna do (Woo) If your man’s a player, throw him in the trash Tell him “see you later”, never call him back Girl, it ain’t your problem if he don’t know how to act We gon’ sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, ‘cause If your man’s a liar, throw him in the trash Dry out all them tears, we never looking back Pick up all his things and put ‘em in the bag I’ma throw him out with the trash Learn, the only way that he gon’ learn Get a lighter, let it burn But don’t you dare give (No) in when he comes running (No) First (First) Girl, it’s time to put you first (First) Find a man that you deserve (‘Serve) Now you gonna see the bad ones coming He’s always working late (What?) Gotta let him go (Go, yeah) (Go)
You're too beautiful (Yeah)
Way too beautiful
I'm telling you, here's what we gonna do
If your man's a player, throw him in the trash
Tell him "see you later", never call him back
Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act (Woo)
We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause
If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash (Throw him in the trash)
Dry out all those tears, we never looking back (Never looking back)
Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (No, no, no, no)
I'ma throw him out with the trash
(Ooh-ooh) Trash, throw him in the trash, girl (Trash)
(Ooh-ooh) Throw him in the trash, girl
(Ooh-ooh) Uh-uh, uh, yeah, trash
So, if he isn't gonna treat you right (No, no)
And keeping him is wasting your time, yeah
You need to throw him away, throw him away, throw him away, girl
Telling you, here's what we gonna do (Do)
If your man's a player, throw him in the trash
Tell him "see you later", never call him back (Girl)
Girl, it ain't your problem if he don't know how to act (If he don't know how to act) (Uh-ho)
We gon' sell them diamonds, spend out all that cash, 'cause (Yeah)
If your man's a liar, throw him in the trash (Throw him in the trash)
Dry out all those tears, we ain't never looking back (We ain't never looking back)
Pick up all his things and put them in the bag (Uh)
I'ma throw him out with the trash

Traduzione di Trash delle Little Mix

Mentire, tutto quello che lui fa è mentire
non sai dove è andato la scorsa notte
facendo il viscido fuori dalla porta come se non lo notassi
perché?
perché continui a tornarci, ragazza?
tutto quello che fa è farti piangere
quando si scusa, rimani concentrata
lavora sempre fino a tardi (cosa?)
è sempre al telefono (no)
senti del dolore (huh)
lascialo andare
sei troppo bella
troppo più bella
te lo dico, ecco cosa dobbiamo fare
se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura
digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più
ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi
gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine
perché se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura
asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro
prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco
butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura
imparerà, nell'unico modo in cui sa imparare
prendi un accendino, lascia bruciare tutto
ma non azzardarti a tornare, quando lui verrà correndo
ragazza, è il momento di metterti al primo posto
prenditi un uomo che ti meriti
adesso vedrai quello cattivo tornare
lavora sempre fino a tardi (cosa?)
è sempre al telefono (no)
senti del dolore (huh)
lascialo andare
sei troppo bella
troppo più bella
te lo dico, ecco cosa dobbiamo fare
se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura
digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più
ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi
gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine
perché se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura
asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro
prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco
butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura
quindi se lui non ti tratta bene
e tenertelo è una perdita di tempo
hai bisogno di buttarlo via, buttarlo via ragazza
ti dico cosa faremo
se il tuo uomo è uno che gioca, buttalo nella spazzatura
digli ci sentiamo dopo e non lo chiamare mai più
ragazza non è un tuo problema se non sa come comportarsi
gli manderemo tutti i diamanti, le macchine
perché se il tuo uomo è un bugiardo, buttalo nella spazzatura
asciuga tutte le lacrime, non ci guarderemo indietro
prendi tutte le cose e mettile in un sacco
butterò lui insieme alla spazzatura