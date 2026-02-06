ZAYN : esce oggi il singolo Die For Me (video, testo e traduzione)

ZAYN è pronto a tornare sulla scena musicale! DIE FOR ME è il nuovo singolo, pubblicato questo venerdì 6 febbraio, ed è accompagnato sin da subito dal videoclip ufficiale.

La canzone è un estratto dell’album in arrivo. A quasi due anni di distanza dal suo ultimo progetto, l’artista ha annunciato infatti KONNAKOL, in uscita venerdì 17 aprile 2026, già disponibile in pre-order nei formati fisici.

ZAYN aveva già lasciato intendere che presto sarebbe arrivata nuova musica quando, lo scorso gennaio, durante le sue esibizioni in residency al Park MGM di Las Vegas aveva cantato in anteprima assoluta il nuovo singolo DIE FOR ME che ora noi tutti possiamo ascoltare.

Testo Die For Me – Zayn

Good times and bad times

I gave you my everything

I tried and I tried

To love you through anything

Swore to each other

We’d never be enemies

Why the fuck would you say that to me

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who

Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth

If you have a heart rip it up let it bleed

Cuz you said you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Gave you my heart

Don’t you dare let it go

say you would die for me

say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

said you never never let me go

2 am

You ain’t home

Call your friends

Said your gone

I’m not gonna wait up here

Go ahead and stay out ther

Oo

I’ll sleep just fine without you

Yeah yeah yea

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who

Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth

I love you, I love you, you said it out

Those empty words you were spitting out

You told me you love me

where are you now

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Gave you my heart

Don’t you dare let it go

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

Said you’d never never let me go

Die for me

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

Said you never never let me go

Traduzione

Momenti belli e momenti brutti

Ti ho dato tutto me stesso

Ci ho provato e riprovato

Di amarti nonostante tutto

Ci siamo giurati a vicenda

Non saremmo mai stati nemici

Perché c***o mi diresti questo?

Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che

Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità

Se hai un cuore, strappalo e lascialo sanguinare

Perché hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te

Ti ho dato il mio cuore

Non osare lasciarlo andare

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che non mi lasceresti mai andare

Le 2 del mattino

Non sei a casa

Hai chiamato i tuoi amici

Hai detto che te ne sei andata

Non aspetterò qui

Vai avanti e resta fuori

Oo

Dormirò benissimo senza di te

Sì sì sì

Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che

Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità

Ti amo, ti amo, l’hai detto tu

Quelle parole vuote che stavi sputando

Mi hai detto che mi amavi

Dove sei adesso

Dici che saresti morta per me

Dici che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te

Ti ho dato il mio cuore

Non osare lasciarlo andare

Dici che saresti morta per me

Dici che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare

Morire per me

Dici che saresti morta per me

Dici che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te

Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare

