ZAYN : esce oggi il singolo Die For Me (video, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
die for me - zayn

ZAYN è pronto a tornare sulla scena musicale! DIE FOR ME è il nuovo singolo, pubblicato questo venerdì 6 febbraio, ed è accompagnato sin da subito dal videoclip ufficiale.

La canzone è un estratto dell’album in arrivo. A quasi due anni di distanza dal suo ultimo progetto, l’artista ha annunciato infatti KONNAKOL, in uscita venerdì 17 aprile 2026, già disponibile in pre-order nei formati fisici.

ZAYN aveva già lasciato intendere che presto sarebbe arrivata nuova musica quando, lo scorso gennaio, durante le sue esibizioni in residency al Park MGM di Las Vegas aveva cantato in anteprima assoluta il nuovo singolo DIE FOR ME che ora noi tutti possiamo ascoltare.

Qui il video ufficiale

Testo Die For Me – Zayn

Good times and bad times
I gave you my everything
I tried and I tried
To love you through anything
Swore to each other
We’d never be enemies
Why the fuck would you say that to me

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who
Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth
If you have a heart rip it up let it bleed

Cuz you said you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Gave you my heart
Don’t you dare let it go
say you would die for me
say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
said you never never let me go

2 am
You ain’t home
Call your friends
Said your gone
I’m not gonna wait up here
Go ahead and stay out ther
Oo
I’ll sleep just fine without you
Yeah yeah yea

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who
Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth
I love you, I love you, you said it out
Those empty words you were spitting out
You told me you love me
where are you now
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Gave you my heart
Don’t you dare let it go

Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
Said you’d never never let me go
Die for me
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
Said you never never let me go

Traduzione

Momenti belli e momenti brutti
Ti ho dato tutto me stesso
Ci ho provato e riprovato
Di amarti nonostante tutto
Ci siamo giurati a vicenda
Non saremmo mai stati nemici
Perché c***o mi diresti questo?

Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che
Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità
Se hai un cuore, strappalo e lascialo sanguinare

Perché hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Non lasciarmi ora
Quando ho più bisogno di te
Ti ho dato il mio cuore
Non osare lasciarlo andare
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che saresti morta per me

Non lasciarmi ora
Quando ho più bisogno di te
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che non mi lasceresti mai andare

Le 2 del mattino
Non sei a casa
Hai chiamato i tuoi amici
Hai detto che te ne sei andata
Non aspetterò qui
Vai avanti e resta fuori
Oo
Dormirò benissimo senza di te
Sì sì sì

Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che
Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità
Ti amo, ti amo, l’hai detto tu
Quelle parole vuote che stavi sputando
Mi hai detto che mi amavi
Dove sei adesso
Dici che saresti morta per me
Dici che saresti morta per me
Non lasciarmi ora
Quando ho più bisogno di te
Ti ho dato il mio cuore
Non osare lasciarlo andare

Dici che saresti morta per me
Dici che saresti morta per me
Non lasciarmi ora

Quando ho più bisogno di te
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare
Morire per me
Dici che saresti morta per me
Dici che saresti morta per me
Non lasciarmi ora
Quando ho più bisogno di te
Hai detto che saresti morta per me
Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare

