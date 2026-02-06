ZAYN : esce oggi il singolo Die For Me (video, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Febbraio 2026 ZAYN è pronto a tornare sulla scena musicale! DIE FOR ME è il nuovo singolo, pubblicato questo venerdì 6 febbraio, ed è accompagnato sin da subito dal videoclip ufficiale. La canzone è un estratto dell’album in arrivo. A quasi due anni di distanza dal suo ultimo progetto, l’artista ha annunciato infatti KONNAKOL, in uscita venerdì 17 aprile 2026, già disponibile in pre-order nei formati fisici. ZAYN aveva già lasciato intendere che presto sarebbe arrivata nuova musica quando, lo scorso gennaio, durante le sue esibizioni in residency al Park MGM di Las Vegas aveva cantato in anteprima assoluta il nuovo singolo DIE FOR ME che ora noi tutti possiamo ascoltare. Qui il video ufficiale Testo Die For Me – Zayn Good times and bad times I gave you my everything I tried and I tried To love you through anything Swore to each other We’d never be enemies Why the fuck would you say that to me Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth If you have a heart rip it up let it bleed Cuz you said you would die for me Say you would die for me Say you would die for me Don’t leave me now When I need you the most Gave you my heart Don’t you dare let it go say you would die for me say you would die for me Don’t leave me now When I need you the most Said you would die for me said you never never let me go 2 am You ain’t home Call your friends Said your gone I’m not gonna wait up here Go ahead and stay out ther Oo I’ll sleep just fine without you Yeah yeah yea Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth I love you, I love you, you said it out Those empty words you were spitting out You told me you love me where are you now Say you would die for me Say you would die for me Don’t leave me now When I need you the most Gave you my heart Don’t you dare let it go Say you would die for me Say you would die for me Don’t leave me now When I need you the most Said you would die for me Said you’d never never let me go Die for me Say you would die for me Say you would die for me Don’t leave me now When I need you the most Said you would die for me Said you never never let me go Traduzione Momenti belli e momenti brutti Ti ho dato tutto me stesso Ci ho provato e riprovato Di amarti nonostante tutto Ci siamo giurati a vicenda Non saremmo mai stati nemici Perché c***o mi diresti questo? Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità Se hai un cuore, strappalo e lascialo sanguinare Perché hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che saresti morta per me Non lasciarmi ora Quando ho più bisogno di te Ti ho dato il mio cuore Non osare lasciarlo andare Hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che saresti morta per me Non lasciarmi ora Quando ho più bisogno di te Hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che non mi lasceresti mai andare Le 2 del mattino Non sei a casa Hai chiamato i tuoi amici Hai detto che te ne sei andata Non aspetterò qui Vai avanti e resta fuori Oo Dormirò benissimo senza di te Sì sì sì Non c’è niente di peggio di qualcuno che Ti mente in faccia e poi giura che è la verità Ti amo, ti amo, l’hai detto tu Quelle parole vuote che stavi sputando Mi hai detto che mi amavi Dove sei adesso Dici che saresti morta per me Dici che saresti morta per me Non lasciarmi ora Quando ho più bisogno di te Ti ho dato il mio cuore Non osare lasciarlo andare Dici che saresti morta per me Dici che saresti morta per me Non lasciarmi ora Quando ho più bisogno di te Hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare Morire per me Dici che saresti morta per me Dici che saresti morta per me Non lasciarmi ora Quando ho più bisogno di te Hai detto che saresti morta per me Hai detto che non mi avresti mai lasciato andare Potrebbe interessarti anche: Video, testo e traduzione di Eyes Closed con Jisoo